When does Flash Season 9 come out on Netflix? Expected release date and more

The Flash, the popular DC Comics adaptation, has entertained fans for nearly a decade. Starring Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, the show has captivated audiences with its blend of superhero action, humor, and drama.

Given that it is entering its final season, fans are now eager to know when the ninth installment of the series will be available on Netflix. While international subscribers of the streaming giant will have access to episodes weekly, starting February 9, 2023, subscribers in the US will have to wait a little longer.

This article will delve into the expected release date for The Flash season 9 on Netflix, both in the United States and other regions, and give an overview of the show's final season. Get ready to rev up your engines for a wild and exciting finale as we explore the end of the road for The Flash.

When will The Flash season 9 be released?

Expected release date and more (Image via CW)

The DC show The Flash will come to an end with its ninth and final season, airing in early 2023. With the sale of The CW network, the show's usual fall slot will not be kept, which explains why it is airing earlier in the year.

The series, developed by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Jones has been on air since 2014. Season 9 will have a reduced episode count of 13, compared to 20 from the previous season.

Release date for The CW app in the United States

Mark your calendars, season 9 is set to premiere on February 8th, 2023 on The CW. (Image via CW)

In December 2022, The CW confirmed that the new The Flash season would begin airing from February 8, 2023. Brad Schwartz, the President of Entertainment at The CW, stated:

"The team has delivered an epic final season, filled with plenty of twists, guest stars, and surprises that will delight every fan. Now is the time to catch up and enjoy this fantastic final ride alongside the fastest man alive."

The new episodes of The Flash season 9 will air on The CW every Wednesday at 5 pm Pacific Time/8 pm Eastern Time. Viewers can access them for free the next day via the CW app on their mobile or streaming device.

Release dates for all 13 episodes are as follows:

Episode 1 (February 8)

Episode 2 (February 15)

Episode 3 (February 22)

Episode 4 (March 1)

Episode 5 (March 8)

Episode 6 (March 15)

Episode 7 (March 29)

Episode 8 (April 5)

Episode 9 (TBA)

Episode 10 (TBA)

Episode 11 (May 10)

Episode 12 (May 17)

Episode 13 (May 24)

This is the last season of The Flash.

Release date on Netflix in the United States and in other regions

When will the season 9 be on Netflix in the United States? (Image via CW)

In the United States, the show will arrive on Netflix around 7 to 9 days following its finale air date, which is expected to be sometime around mid-to-late May 2023.

However, if there are any breaks during the show's airing, it could be pushed into June, July, or even August 2023. Those who cannot wait for the Netflix release can watch the episodes on The CW app.

International Netflix subscribers will get weekly episode drops of season 9 starting in early 2023. (Image via CW)

For international Netflix subscribers, the new episodes of The Flash will premiere weekly, beginning on Thursday, February 9.

As mentioned above, US subscribers will have to wait until after the series finale. With the short season of The Flash, it could mean that season 9 will make its Netflix premiere in June 2023.

The cast for season 9

The returning and guest stars of season 9 (Image via CW)

The cast of The Flash season 9 includes Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Candice Patton as Iris West, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West, and Jon Cor as Mark Blaine/Chillblaine.

There will also be guest stars, including Javicia Leslie as Batwoman/(rumored) Red Death, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal, Richard Harmon as Owen Mercer/Captain Boomerang, Andy Mientus as Harley Rathaway/Pied Piper, Daimon Poitier as Keith/Goldface, and Max Adler as Jaco Birch/The Hotness.

The plot of Season 9

Barry and the team gear up for one final journey in Season 9 (Image via CW)

In the previous season of The Flash, the team was focused on saving Iris West-Allen as her time sickness worsened. However, now that she is healed and Reverse Flash has been defeated, she and Barry will be working together again in season 9. This has led to speculation about the long-awaited pregnancy storyline finally happening on the show.

Another major storyline expected in the final season is the introduction of the villain Red Death. Rumors are swirling that Javicia Leslie, who took over the mantle of Batwoman, may also play the role of Red Death. If this is true, it would be a significant crossover event for the Arrowverse.

Fans are hoping to see the return of some fan-favorite characters, including Mark Hamill as the Trickster, John Wesley Shipp as Jay Garrick, and possibly even Tom Cavanagh as various versions of Harrison Wells.

What to expect from the upcoming season?

Get ready for the epic final season, premiering on The CW from February. (Image via CW)

While fans may be sad to see the end of The Flash, they can look forward to new and exciting storylines in the final season. The latest season is set to be a nostalgic journey down memory lane for fans as the show revisits its roots and ties up loose ends. With a shorter episode count, fans can expect a tightly packed and action-packed final season that will deliver on all fronts.

Fans of the series are highly anticipating the release of season 9 on Netflix. With its February 8 premiere on The CW and its expected release on Netflix from late May to early June 2023, fans have a lot to look forward to as the series closes.

So, sit back, buckle up, and be prepared for one final trip down memory lane as we bid farewell to the fastest man alive.

Poll : 0 votes