"But Arrow is very bad": Daredevil fans worry about the series' fate script writers are annnounced

As production for the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again begins, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are expressing mixed reactions to the announcement of new writers for the show. Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree, who have previously written for the CW's Arrowverse, will join the writing team for the 18-episode series set to release in 2024.

While their experience with superhero scripts is undeniable, some fans are concerned about how their involvement in the Arrowverse will affect the tone and style of the beloved series.

New writers and cast members announced for Daredevil: Born Again

Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree, writers for the Arrowverse, have been added to the writing team (Image via Netflix)

Due to their work on CW's Arrowverse, writers Blankenship and Godfree are no strangers to writing superhero stories. Blankenship wrote for Arrow and even penned an episode that was supposed to lead to a spinoff show. Meanwhile, Godfree wrote for The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Along with the writers, the series has gained new cast members, including Nikki M. James from Severance and Vincent D'Onofrio, who will return as the evil Kingpin. Although Charlie Cox, who played the lawyer/vigilante Matt Murdock in the previous Netflix series, will return, it is not yet known if additional cast members will also appear in Born Again.

Fans express concerns about the involvement of the new writers

Fans of the character express their excitement and concerns on social media as new writers from the Arrowverse are announced (Image via Marvel Studios)

Despite Blankenship and Godfree's experience with superhero scripts, some fans are worried about how their involvement in the Arrowverse will affect Daredevil: Born Again.

Many fans took to social media to express their concerns, with some stating that "Arrow is very bad" and expressing fears that the series would lose its unique tone and style.

LOOKAH @_Byzzle_Dyzzle_ @MCU_Direct Damn I thought this was gonna be actually good @MCU_Direct Damn I thought this was gonna be actually good

Colby_R @Colfern326 @MCU_Direct They’ve done other projects besides Arrow. I’m just hoping they get good directors and a strong Choreography team. @MCU_Direct They’ve done other projects besides Arrow. I’m just hoping they get good directors and a strong Choreography team.

vladimir @olikeef1 @MCU_Direct Only real knows that the first 2 seasons of arrow were a masterpiece. I trust them @MCU_Direct Only real knows that the first 2 seasons of arrow were a masterpiece. I trust them

malachi @MCUMarvels @MCU_Direct Godfree also did work on Legends of Tomorrow which is more loved but of course people feel the need to overreact to everything @MCU_Direct Godfree also did work on Legends of Tomorrow which is more loved but of course people feel the need to overreact to everything

Others, however, have expressed excitement about the possibility of seeing elements of old-school procedural shows in Daredevil: Born Again. Charlie Cox has also weighed in on the topic and stated that he is excited to see how the show will turn out. Speaking to NME, he said:

“I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like."

Cox added:

"If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world...I think there’s something quite interesting about that, to spend lot of time in a superhero’s day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

Fans await the impact of Arrowverse writers on Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again - Fans eagerly await the series' fate (Image via Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again is set to be a Marvel Cinematic Universe series that will follow Matt Murdock's life as a lawyer while working late nights as Hell's Kitchen's vigilante hero. With new writers and cast members announced for the series, fans are excited and concerned about how the series will turn out.

While Blankenship and Godfree have experience writing superhero scripts, some fans are worried about how their involvement in the Arrowverse will affect Daredevil: Born Again. However, Charlie Cox has stated that he is excited to see how the show will turn out and imagines it will have an element of old-school procedural shows.

Only time will tell how the show will turn out and if the involvement of Arrow writers will positively or negatively impact the series.

