Have Daredevil and She-Hulk ever dated in the comics? Exploring history and romantic interests of Matt Murdock

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured the long-awaited return of Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it did not disappoint. With fans lauding the return of Charlie Cox as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen, this recent episode really filled that Matt Murdock-shaped hole in many MCU fans' hearts.

With Daredevil's return, though, quite a lot of things went down in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Having quite the brief romance with Jennifer Walters, Matt Murdock immediately became a highlight of the show with Tatiana Maslany and Charlie Cox having some impeccable chemistry.

Exploring Daredevil and She-Hulk's history in the comics

In the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock first meet when Leapfrog accuses Luke Jacobson of making him a faulty suit. When Walters loses the case, she and Matt meet once again at the bar and have a brief conversation.

When Murdock starts chasing after Leapfrog, he and Jen meet again, but this time she discovers that he is Daredevil and that her client has apparently kidnapped Luke Jacobson. They both of course team up, foil the crime, and one thing leads to another and both end up spending the night together.

Edgar Ortega @edgorteg Tatiana Maslany & Charlie Cox need to be cast in a romcom YESTERDAY because their chemistry is out of this world. #Daredevil ’s MCU debut is everything, but above that I’m glad it wasn’t an empty fan service bit, and instead has a purpose in #SheHulk ’s journey as a superhero. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tatiana Maslany & Charlie Cox need to be cast in a romcom YESTERDAY because their chemistry is out of this world. #Daredevil’s MCU debut is everything, but above that I’m glad it wasn’t an empty fan service bit, and instead has a purpose in #SheHulk’s journey as a superhero. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uXdqIcGurQ

With Daredevil and She-Hulk spending time together here, it seems like the writers came up with this relationship for the show only as both of them have barely interacted with each other in comic books. Having only met a few times with the first being in House of M #5, they both bump into each other since they are lawyers and move around in the same circles a lot.

So, no, Matt and Jennifer have never dated in comic books. However, the Devil of Hell's Kitchen has had many romances throughout his tenure. Most famous of course being with Elektra. They both share quite the interesting dynamic as Elektra is ready at arms to take a life, but Matt lives by a code and can't break it. That creats a conflict between them that ends up keeping things quite interesting.

Of course, then there is Karen Page as well, who happens to be one of the other recurring romantic partner that Matt has quite the complicated history with. Karen is problematic and that causes her and Matt to drift apart a lot. Especially during the Born Again storyline, when Karen would end up betraying him, but Matt would still forgive her and turn a new leaf with her.

However, that's not where the list ends as Daredevil would go on to have a successful relationship with Black Widow as well. Being a huge power couple in the comics, Widow would occasionally pop by Hell's Kitchen and fight crime with him and both would have a nice relationship too.

While they would drift apart, they would still remain best friends. Sadly, this is one ship we won't get to see in the MCU as Black Widow is sadly dead.

While Matt is back, let's hope that Daredevil: Born Again does bring back some of that classic romance the character is known for.

