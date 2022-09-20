Why does Daredevil have a yellow and red suit in She-Hulk? Exploring the origins of the costume

Daredevil's appearance on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been one of the most highly anticipated parts of the show.

Originally featured in the second trailer of the series, Matt Murdock's return as the Savior of Hell's Kitchen has long been looked forward to. It especially so since after Spider-Man: No Way Home, this is the first series that will depict him in full costume.

While Daredevil's return is highly anticipated, fans were treated to a surprise as the trailer showcased the classic yellow and red suit of the character from the comics. With the suit being here, it looks like the devil will be ditching the all-red costume from the Netflix series. So, let's take a look at the origins of the costume and why Matt has donned the iconic look from the comics.

Exploring the origins of Daredevil's yellow and red costume

With episode five of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we got our biggest tease towards the return of Matt Murdock as we saw the yellow helmet that Charlie Cox will be wearing in the series. With us last seeing Matt in his classic red costume during season three of the Netflix series, this was surely a new sight.

While Matt Murdock's red costume is pretty popular among fans, many don't know that he didn't really start out with it. After letting go of his prototype suit, Matt dons a red and black suit, which looked red because of the print of the comics at the time. Having a great symbolic meaning to the character himself, the suit is quite special.

Everyone knows the origins of Daredevil. As he tries to save an old man from oncoming, Matt lands in a radioactive pit which takes away his eyesight. Although he lost his eyesight, Matt's other senses were heightened due to the chemical. Following his boxer father Jack's murder, Matt started fighting crime in Hell's Kitchen.

The yellow and red suit originally donned by Matt represented the colors of his father's boxing trunks. This is pretty much the only reason he wears the suit and it looks like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law might give this reason at adapting this iconic suit.

The last time we saw Daredevil was back in 2018 when the Netflix series debuted its final season. In it, Bullseye stole the costume and at the behest of Kingpin, and started smearing the Devil's name by committing crimes while wearing the red costume. Of course, he was detained by the end of the season, but if the MCU is truly continuing off from there, then it looks like Matt might want to distance himself from that suit.

What better way to do it than by adapting the same colors that were worn by his father. This would be completely in line with the character, or maybe MCU just wanted to make a symbolic gesture by showcasing that Matt is back home at Marvel.

Aniq @aniqrahman I dreamed of times like this again.

Daredevil is back in town I dreamed of times like this again.Daredevil is back in town https://t.co/dePLgMuv3n

Whatever it may be, you can check out Daredevil's return this week when She-Hulk: Attorney at Law streams this coming Thursday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far