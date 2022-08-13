Charlie Cox's Diet and Workout Routine for Daredevil

Charlie Cox is better known for playing the lead role in Daredevil, Marvel's first Netflix show. He had to work really hard to get the required form for his role.

Cox had to do a lot of fighting in the show, so he needed to be very flexible and look awesome in the superhero suit. For a guy who wasn't a gym rat to start with, staying fit was a lot of work for him. It was also difficult for him to gain weight and muscle, as he's a naturally skinny person.

Nevertheless, he succeeded in building a great body for the role. Read on to know how.

Charlie Cox's Diet for Daredevil

Charlie Cox is naturally very skinny, so it was very difficult for him to put on weight or muscle.

The actor confessed that he had to eat 6-7 times a day and include a lot of carbohydrates in his diet to put on some fat to turn into muscle. So, it was not uncommon for him to put sweet potato in his protein shake. In his own words, he ate a lot of 'chicken, broccoli, sweet potato, rice, and pasta'.

Here's the exact meal plan Charlie Cox followed for his role in Daredevil:

Meal 1: 1 banana, 1 whole egg, 6 egg whites, and 1/2 cup oats

Meal 2: 1 cup of brown rice and 8 ounces of chicken breast

Meal 3: One protein shake and one cup of oats

Meal 4: 1 cup Brown rice, 1 cup Broccoli, and 8 oz. Chicken breast

Meal 5: One protein shake and one small avocado

Meal 6: 8 egg whites.

It was the diet Cox followed for season 1, when he was trying to gain weight. For season 2, it was all about maintaining that level of fitness, so he included a good amount of protein in his diet.

Charlie Cox's Workout Routine for Daredevil

Charlie Cox works out anywhere between 3-6 times a week, depending on the production schedule of Daredevil. He never works out all seven days a week, as he knows that he's supposed to rest in between his grueling workouts.

Generally, he works out five days a week, but he increases that to 6 times just before the show so that he's in perfect form and doesn't have to worry about his physique during shooting. During the show, he works out 3-4 times a week.

Check out Charlie Cox's workout routine for Daredevil:

Full Body Training

Barbell Bench Press: 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps each

Chin-Up: 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps each

Front Box Jump with Weight: 3 sets of 10 reps each

Barbell squat jump with weights: 3 sets of 10–12 reps each

Shoulder Press with Dumbbells: 3 sets of 10–12 reps each

Dumbbell Rear lunge: 3 sets of 15 reps per leg each

Power slam with a medicine ball: 3 sets of 20 reps each

Seated Cable Row: 3 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions each

One-Arm Dumbbell Row: 3 sets of 10 reps each.

Fight Training

Jump Rope: 3 minutes

Shadow boxing: 2 rounds of 2 minutes each

Heavy bag punch combination: 3 rounds of 3 minutes each

Heavy bag power kick: 20 reps with each leg

Thai pads: 3 rounds of 3 minutes each

Focus mitts: 3 rounds of 3 minutes each

Jiu-jitsu: 1 hour

Cardio

Charlie Cox usually likes to include running and other related workouts for cardio.

