Disney+ Star Wars leans towards exploring Luke Skywalker's LGBTQ identity

Disney's Star Wars franchise has been making changes to George Lucas' original creation for over a decade now. These changes have included updates to the characters, storylines, and themes of the galactic saga universe.

In recent years, there has been a push to include more diversity and representation in the franchise, including discussions about the potential for LGBTQ+ representation among the characters.

Recently, a controversy emerged regarding adding preferred pronouns to all Star Wars characters on Wookieepedia. Some felt that this was unnecessary and went against the original spirit of the space opera. Others thought it was an important step towards creating a more inclusive and diverse universe.

The representation of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars Universe

Luke Skywalker: The iconic Jedi at the center of representation debates (Image via Lucasfilm)

One character that has been the focus of discussions about LGBTQ+ representation is Luke Skywalker. In June 2022, a short story was published in Stories of the Jedi and Sith, in which Luke Skywalker was depicted as being attracted to a man. This story is now part of Disney's Star Wars canon.

However, not everyone is on board with making Luke Skywalker part of the LGBTQ+ community, as this is a significant departure from George Lucas' original vision for the character and the galactic saga universe.

They argue that Skywalker was never intended to be gay, bisexual, or a member of the LGBTQ+ community and that this representation is a modern-day identity politics being imposed on the universe.

Others, however, believe that such a representation is essential to creating a more inclusive and diverse universe. Writer Sam Maggs, hired by Disney's Star Wars, openly admits to including queer characters in her work as part of her mission to promote LGBTQ+ representation in the media.

Creating new icons for the LGBTQ+ community

Creating new icons for the LGBTQ+ community is a better approach (Image via Lucasfilm)

Creating new icons for the LGBTQ+ community is a better approach than changing the original icons for several reasons. Firstly, it allows for the creation of unique and diverse representations of the LGBTQ+ community.

This can increase the community's visibility and representation and provide more opportunities for members to see themselves represented in the media and culture. Additionally, creating new icons can help avoid controversy and backlash that comes with changing established characters.

Harassment and attacks against individuals or groups over differences in opinion are unacceptable and go against spirit of the franchise (Image via Lucasfilm)

New characters specifically designed to be LGBTQ+ allows for a more authentic representation of the community, rather than trying to retroactively impose an identity on a character that was not originally intended to be part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Final thoughts

Star Wars is for everyone (Image via Lucasfilm)

Adding LGBTQ+ representation in the Star Wars universe by changing original characters is a polarizing issue that elicits strong emotions from fans. Some believe this representation is necessary to create a more inclusive and diverse universe, while others believe it goes against the original spirit of the franchise.

Regardless of one's stance on the matter, it is essential to remember that Star Wars is for everyone. It is a franchise that has been enjoyed by fans of all ages, backgrounds, and beliefs for decades.

Poll : 0 votes