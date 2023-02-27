Top 10 moments of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe 

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has brought to life some of the most iconic and beloved superheroes in pop culture history, but none quite compare to the brute force and unbridled power of the Hulk.

The Hulk, a figure whose alter-ego, Dr. Bruce Banner, is a bright scientist afflicted by a raging beast within, has become a fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With his incredible strength and larger-than-life personality, the Hulk has left a lasting impression on audiences since his debut in the first Avengers film in 2012.

Throughout the years, the Hulk has had many epic and unforgettable moments in the MCU, from battling his fellow Avengers to taking on the fiercest foes in the universe.

We'll look at the top 10 moments of the Hulk in the MCU, showcasing his incredible strength, heroic deeds, and hilarious antics that have made him one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

1) The Battle of New York - The Avengers (2012)

When The Hulk Met The Avengers (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Battle of New York was a defining moment for the Hulk in the MCU, and it showcased his incredible strength and fighting abilities as he took on an alien invasion alongside his fellow Avengers.

The image of the Hulk leaping through the air and slamming into Chitauri Leviathan is an unforgettable sight, and his "Puny God" remark to Loki afterward perfectly captured the humor and charm of the character.

This moment established the Hulk as a powerful force to be reckoned with in the MCU and set the stage for many more epic battles.

2) The Hulk vs. Thor - Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

A Battle of the Ages (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Hulk vs. Thor is a memorable moment in the MCU not only because of the epic battle between two of Marvel's strongest heroes but also because of the humor injected into the scene. Hulk's childlike behavior and inability to remember who Thor is led to some hilarious moments throughout the fight.

However, the battle is also awe-inspiring, with both heroes unleashing their full strength and causing destruction.

The ending scene, in which the Hulk triumphantly emerges from the arena to cheers from the audience, is a cinematic highlight that cements the Hulk's role as one of the MCU's most impactful and entertaining characters.

3) "I'm Always Angry" - The Avengers (2012)

The Secret to The Hulk's Powers (Image via Marvel Studios)

This is undoubtedly one of the most memorable moments in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it perfectly encapsulates the complexity of the Hulk's character.

Dr. Banner has spent most of his life trying to keep his rage in check, but in this moment, he embraces it, showing that the Hulk is not just a mindless monster but a force for good.

The scene was also a testament to the power of teamwork, as the Avengers worked together to defeat Chitauri and save New York City. The Hulk's transformation and subsequent destruction of the alien invaders was a visual spectacle that left audiences cheering in theaters worldwide.

4) The Hulk vs. Abomination - The Incredible Hulk (2008)

A Clash of Titans (Image via Marvel Studios)

The clash between the Hulk and the Abomination in The Incredible Hulk is undoubtedly one of the MCU's most intense and visually stunning moments. The fight sequence is an epic display of raw power as the two behemoths wreak havoc on Harlem, tearing through buildings and throwing cars around like toys.

The battle is also emotionally charged as the audience roots for the Hulk to come out on top of his monstrous opponent.

Despite the film's mixed reviews, the scene has remained a standout moment for the MCU and solidified the Hulk's status as one of the universe's most formidable heroes.

5) The Hulkbuster - Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Iron Man's ultimate weapon Against The Hulk (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Hulkbuster vs. Hulk showdown is a high point in the MCU's action sequences. The battle takes place in the heart of Johannesburg, and the destruction caused by the two superpowered beings is nothing short of breathtaking.

Tony Stark's Hulkbuster armor is a technological marvel that can hold its own against the Hulk's incredible strength.

As the two heroes clash in an intense and explosive battle, audiences are left on the edge of their seats, wondering who will come out on top. The scene perfectly exemplifies the epic and unforgettable moments that make the MCU such a beloved franchise.

6) The Blip - Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The Hulk helps reverse the Snap (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Blip is one of the MCU's most pivotal and emotional moments. After Thanos used the Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the universe, the Avengers embarked on a time heist to gather the Stones and reverse the damage.

However, when the time comes to use the Stones to bring everyone back, the Hulk takes on the responsibility, donning a specially-made gauntlet to harness their power.

The scene is intense and emotional, as the Hulk struggles to withstand the power of the Stones and is left severely injured. Nevertheless, he persists and ultimately brings back lost ones, leading to a powerful and cathartic moment for both the characters and the audience.

7) The Hulk's Professor persona - Avengers: Endgame (2019)

A smart turn for the green Avenger (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Avengers: Endgame, the Hulk undergoes a significant physical and mental transformation. He combines his incredible strength with his scientific knowledge to create a new persona, Professor Hulk.

With this new persona, the Hulk can speak coherently, make logical decisions, and become a crucial part of the Avengers' plan to travel back in time and retrieve the Infinity Stones.

Professor Hulk's character evolution is fascinating, and this shift in Hulk's persona allows for new storytelling possibilities and showcases the character's versatility and range.

8) The University battle - The Incredible Hulk (2008)

The Hulk's first MCU appearance (Image via Marvel Studios)

In The Incredible Hulk, the green giant takes on the might of the United States military in an epic battle on a university campus. As the military unleashes its most advanced weapons on the Hulk, he responds by unleashing his incredible strength and sending cars and tanks flying in every direction.

The scene is a thrilling display of power and destruction, showcasing the full extent of the Hulk's abilities.

Despite the military's best efforts, they are no match for the Hulk, and he emerges victorious, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake.

9) Hulk Smash - The Avengers (2012)

The battle cry that became a legend (Image via Marvel Studios)

The moment in The Avengers when Captain America orders Hulk to "Smash!" has become one of the MCU's most memorable and iconic scenes. The phrase perfectly encapsulates the raw power and ferocity of the Hulk as he tears apart the massive Chitauri Leviathan with ease.

The simplicity and directness of the phrase have made it a fan favorite, and it's often used to express excitement or anticipation for the character's next big moment.

It's a testament to the popularity and enduring legacy of the Hulk as one of the most beloved and recognizable superheroes in the MCU.

10) The Thanos Fight - Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The Hulk faces his toughest opponent yet (Image via Marvel Studios)

This was a pivotal moment for the MCU, setting the tone for the rest of the film. In the opening scene, the Hulk confronted Thanos, who had come to collect the Infinity Stones. However, the Hulk was quickly overpowered by Thanos, who defeated and humiliated him.

The scene not only establishes Thanos as a formidable opponent but also shows the vulnerability of the Hulk, who is not invincible after all.

This moment sets the stage for the rest of the film. Hulk's defeat also sets up an intriguing character arc for the character, as he struggles with his inability to transform into a Hulk throughout the rest of the movie.

