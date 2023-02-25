Top 10 moments of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in the MCU

Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide. From his memorable debut in Thor to his recent solo series, Loki, Hiddleston has brought depth and nuance to a character who started as a villain but has since evolved into a complex and beloved anti-hero.

Hiddleston's performances have given us many unforgettable moments throughout the MCU. From his tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War to his thrilling escape in Avengers: Endgame, Loki has continuously captivated viewers with his wit, charm, and mischievous antics.

Additionally, the introduction of various Loki variants in the Disney+ series has allowed Tom Hiddleston to showcase his versatility and range as an actor, from the president to the 2011 Loki. Since Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki has become an iconic part of the MCU, his performance will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most exceptional in the franchise's history.

Disclaimer: This listicle is not ranked in any order and reflects the author's opinions.

Loki's redemption and his escape in Avengers: Endgame, and eight other moments of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in the MCU

1) Loki's introduction - Thor (2011)

Tom Hiddleston makes his debut as the God of Mischief, instantly becoming a fan-favorite villain (Image via Marvel Studios)

Loki's introduction in Thor not only set the tone for the character's arc but also marked the beginning of a captivating journey for fans of the MCU. In the film, fans witness Loki's mischievous, cunning, and manipulative nature, driven by his desire to prove himself to his father.

While Tom Hiddleston's performance as Loki established the character as a fan favorite, it also showcased the his range and depth as an actor. The film was an excellent starting point for the character, paving the way for some of the most iconic moments in the MCU.

2) Loki's betrayal - The Avengers (2012)

Tom Hiddleston's Loki reveals his true intentions as he stabs his brother (Image via Marvel Studios)

Loki's betrayal in The Avengers was a pivotal moment for the character and the MCU as a whole. Hiddleston's performance as the God of Mischief showcases the character's complex emotions, including jealousy towards his brother, Thor.

The scene where Loki stabs Thor is a standout moment, with Tom Hiddleston delivering a chilling performance highlighting the character's bitterness and resentment. The betrayal sets up a powerful conflict between the two brothers, leading to some of the most memorable moments in the MCU.

3) Loki's death - Thor: The Dark World (2013)

In a heartbreaking moment, Thor mourns the loss of his brother, Loki (Image via Marvel Studios)

Loki's death in Thor: The Dark World was significant for the character and the MCU. Tom Hiddleston's performance in the scene highlights the complexity and depth of Loki's character as he delivers a poignant monologue, expressing his love for his brother and his remorse for his past actions.

The emotional weight of the moment is palpable as Loki seemingly dies in Thor's arms, leaving the audience heartbroken. While the character's death was unexpected and a shock to many, it set up his eventual return in later films.

4) Loki's reveal as Odin in Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Loki's deception reaches new heights as he masquerades as Odin on Asgard (Image via Marvel Studios)

Loki's reveal as Odin in Thor: Ragnarok was a pivotal moment in the film, not just for the character but also for the overall story of the MCU. Hiddleston's performance as the God of Mischief in this scene is masterful as he delivers the comedic moment with impeccable timing while also conveying the gravity of the situation.

The reveal sets up a conflict between Thor and Loki as they must work together to save Asgard from Hela's destruction. The scene showcases Tom Hiddleston's acting abilities and highlights the character's growth and development throughout the MCU.

5) Loki's redemption - Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Loki emerges from the clouds to save the day for the Asgardians (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Thor: Ragnarok, Loki's redemption is a defining moment for the character and his journey in the MCU. Hiddleston delivers a remarkable performance, capturing the emotional complexity of Loki as he confronts the consequences of his past actions and begins to embrace his heroic side.

Rather than continuing his path of mischief and self-preservation, Loki assisted his brother and the Asgardians in escaping Hela's wrath, revealing a selfless act that highlighted his character's growth.

6) Loki's death (again) - Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Thanos kills Loki in the opening scene, establishing him as a formidable villain (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Avengers: Infinity War, Loki meets his demise at the hands of Thanos in a sudden and jarring moment that sets the stage for the rest of the film. Hiddleston's performance in this scene is remarkable. He portrays Loki's bravery in the face of an overwhelming threat, cementing the character's legacy as a trickster god who never gave up without a fight.

Despite his brief appearance in the film, Loki's death catalyzes the Avengers' battle against Thanos, making it a memorable and impactful moment for the MCU.

7) Loki's escape - Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Loki steals the Tesseract and creates a new timeline, setting up the events of the Loki series (Image via Marvel Studios)

One of the most surprising moments in Avengers: Endgame was Loki's escape. After the Avengers' time travel to the Battle of New York, a mishap caused the Tesseract to fall into Loki's hands.

The brief scene sets up a new timeline and leaves fans wondering what happened to Loki after his escape. The moment has significant implications for the MCU and served as a launchpad for the Loki series, which explores the character's journey in the new timeline.

8) Loki's relationship with Mobius - Loki (2021)

Tom Hiddleston's character develops a complex and entertaining dynamic with Owen Wilson's Mobius (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the Disney+ series Loki, Tom Hiddleston's character finds himself at the mercy of the Time Variance Authority (TVA) after stealing the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. While working with TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), Loki develops a unique and layered relationship with him.

Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki reveals the character's wit and intelligence while showcasing his vulnerability and emotional depth. The witty banter between the two characters is engaging and adds a new dimension to the MCU's portrayal of Loki, making it one of the series' standout aspects.

9) Loki's journey through variants - Loki (2021)

Tom Hiddleston showcases his versatility and range as he encounters different versions of himself from alternate timelines (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Loki, Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of the God of Mischief expands beyond his traditional character as viewers see him encounter numerous versions of himself from different timelines. Hiddleston showcases his talent by creating distinct personalities for each variant, with some being more flamboyant, reserved, or animalistic.

The boastful and flamboyant Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) possesses a powerful magical ability and a unique outlook on his past decisions. In contrast, the reserved and calculating Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) challenges Loki's understanding of his identity. Meanwhile, the alligator variant of Loki is a hilarious addition, showcasing the series' willingness to embrace its absurdity.

10) "Puny god" - The Avengers (2012)

Hulk punishes Loki for his arrogance by slamming him repeatedly onto the ground like a ragdoll (Image via Marvel Studios)

The scene from The Avengers is a standout moment in the film that fans still remember years later. After being beaten down by the Avengers, Loki's arrogance gets the best of him as he taunts the Hulk, who picks him up and repeatedly slams him onto the ground like a ragdoll.

Tom Hiddleston's performance in this scene captures the character's desperation and fear as he realizes the extent of the Hulk's power. Apart from adding a touch of humor to the film, the scene also serves as a satisfying moment of comeuppance for Loki, who has been a thorn in the Avengers' side throughout the movie.

