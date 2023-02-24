Top 10 moments of Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the MCU

Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of Thor has been a highlight of the MCU since his debut in 2011's Thor. Throughout several films, Hemsworth has expertly navigated the character's evolution from a brash and arrogant prince to a wise and worthy king.

Through it all, Hemsworth's charisma and humor have remained constant, making Thor a fan favorite and one of the most memorable characters in the MCU.

From his early days wielding Mjolnir to his triumphant arrival in Wakanda, Chris Hemsworth has given audiences some of the franchise's most iconic and thrilling moments. Whether delivering witty one-liners or engaging in epic battles, Hemsworth's performance as Thor has always been a joy to watch.

As we look back on his tenure as the God of Thunder, it's clear that Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of Thor has left an indelible mark on the MCU and will continue to be celebrated by fans for years to come.

Thor screaming "He's a friend from work!", his fight with Hela, and eight other moments of Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the MCU

1) Thor's arrival in Wakanda - Avengers: Infinity War

Thor arrives in Wakanda to aid in the battle against Thanos' army (Image via Marvel Studios)

Thor's arrival in Wakanda is a standout moment not only because of its sheer spectacle but also because it marks a significant turning point in the film's narrative.

After a series of devastating losses, the Avengers were on the brink of defeat when Thor suddenly appeared, bringing with him a newfound sense of hope and purpose.

Chris Hemsworth's performance is electrifying as he wields the Stormbreaker easily and unleashes his full power against Thanos' forces. The moment also showcases the character's growth and evolution since his first appearance in the MCU, cementing his status as a formidable and beloved hero.

2) "I knew It!" - Avengers: Endgame

Captain America wields Mjolnir against Thanos(Image via Marvel Studios)

The moment in Avengers: Endgame, when Captain America wields Mjolnir, Thor's legendary hammer, is undoubtedly one of the most thrilling and satisfying moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As the Avengers face off against Thanos and his army, the realization that Captain America is worthy of wielding the powerful weapon fills the audience with awe and excitement.

Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of Thor's reaction to this moment is perfect, with his exclamation of "I knew it!" conveying the sense of admiration and joy that fans everywhere felt. This unforgettable moment has become an iconic part of the MCU.

3) Thor's PTSD - Avengers: Endgame

Thor deals with PTSD and eating disorder after his failure to defeat Thanos (Image via Marvel Studios)

Thor's character arc in Avengers: Endgame delves deeper into his emotional struggles after his failure to stop Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of Thor's post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a powerful moment in the film, highlighting the character's vulnerability and humanity.

Thor's internal struggles are depicted with honesty and authenticity as he struggles to deal with the guilt and shame he feels after losing the battle against Thanos.

Hemsworth's nuanced performance adds depth and complexity to Thor, making him a more relatable and empathetic character.

4) Thor's conversation with his mother and "I'm still worthy" - Avengers: Endgame

Thor has a heartfelt conversation with his mother and regains his sense of worthiness (Image via Marvel Studios)

Thor's conversation with his mother, Frigga, in Avengers: Endgame is poignant and emotional. Hemsworth's performance in this scene is a standout, as he brings a vulnerability and sensitivity to Thor's character that we haven't seen before.

While Frigga provides Thor with the guidance and reassurance he needs to continue his journey, Hemsworth's performance captures the emotional depth of the scene.

As he summons his hammer, which flies back into his hands, Thor realizes that he is still worthy, making this moment a significant turning point in his character's arc.

Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of Thor's vulnerability in this scene is particularly noteworthy, as it shows a different side of the God of Thunder than we've seen in previous films. This moment highlights the importance of family and emotional support, even for a superhero like Thor.

5) Thor's fight with Hela - Thor: Ragnarok

Thor battles Hela in a visually stunning fight (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor's battle with his sister Hela is a pivotal moment that showcases his strength and determination. Hemsworth's performance as Thor in this scene is nothing short of impressive, and he brings a sense of urgency and heroism to the character as he battles Hela, who is determined to take over Asgard.

The stunning visuals and fast-paced action make this scene one of the most memorable in the entire film. Moreover, Thor's willingness to sacrifice himself for the greater good adds emotional depth to the scene, making it a standout moment in Hemsworth's portrayal of the character.

6) The Immigrant song - Thor: Ragnarok

The use of Immigrant Song during the movie's final battle (Image via Marvel Studios)

The use of Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song in Thor: Ragnarok is a perfect example of how music can elevate a film scene to an entirely new level. As Thor charges into battle against Hela and her army, the song's pulsing beat amplifies the moment's excitement and adrenaline.

Chris Hemsworth's powerful performance, epic visuals, and driving rock music make this scene one of the most memorable and iconic in the MCU. The use of Immigrant Song has become synonymous with Thor's character, and fans still get chills hearing the song's opening notes.

7) "He's a Friend from Work!" - Thor: Ragnarok

Thor is delighted to see his old friend, the Hulk (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth's portrayal of Thor as a more lighthearted and humorous character is exemplified in the scene where he comes face-to-face with his Avenger teammate, the Hulk, in the gladiator arena on Sakaar.

When Thor sees the giant green rage monster, he doesn't initially recognize him and shouts, "Yes! We know each other, and he's a friend from work!" Chris Hemsworth's comedic timing and delivery adds to the already hilarious situation, making it one of the funniest moments in the film.

8) Mjolnir's destruction - Thor: Ragnarok

Hela destroys Mjolnir, leaving Thor without his iconic weapon (Image via Marvel Studios)

Mjolnir's destruction in Thor: Ragnarok is a pivotal moment that changes the course of the film and Thor's journey. For the first time, audiences see Thor as vulnerable without his most prized possession.

Hemsworth's performance captures the weight of this loss as he realizes he is no longer the invincible hero he once was. The destruction of Mjolnir marks a turning point for Thor and sets him on a new path of self-discovery and growth, making it one of the most memorable and impactful moments in Chris Hemsworth's portrayal of the character.

9) Thor and Loki "Get Help" - Thor: Ragnarok

Thor and Loki execute their infamous plan (Image via Marvel Studios)

Thor: Ragnarok is known for its humor, and one of the funniest moments is when Thor and Loki attempt to escape the planet of Sakaar. Thor suggests "getting help" to get past the guards and throws Loki at the enemies.

Hemsworth's comedic timing is on point as he delivers lines like "He's my brother, he's adopted." This scene showcases the bond between Thor and Loki and how they can work together despite their differences.

It's a lighthearted moment in the film that has become a fan favorite and showcases Chris Hemsworth's range as an actor, balancing humor with heart.

10) Thor and Rocket's friendship - Avengers: Endgame

Thor and Rocket form an unexpected and heartwarming friendship (Image via Marvel Studios)

Thor and Rocket's friendship in Avengers: Endgame is an unexpected delight that adds a new dimension to both characters. Chris Hemsworth's Thor is dealing with his PTSD, and Rocket is grappling with isolation and loss. Despite their different backgrounds, they bond over their shared experiences of pain and grief.

Chris Hemsworth and Bradley Cooper's chemistry is spot-on, delivering some of the movie's funniest one-liners, such as when Rocket consoles Thor, telling him he's "really good at the emotional stuff."

Their friendship also provides some of the film's most emotional moments, such as when Thor confides in Rocket about his fears and insecurities.

