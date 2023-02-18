Top 10 moments from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise

With the highly anticipated third and final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy on the horizon, it's the perfect time to look back at some of the most unforgettable moments of the franchise. Guardians of the Galaxy films have quickly become fan favorites of the Marvel Cinematic Universe due to their unique combination of action, humor, and heart.

The franchise follows the adventures of a group of unconventional heroes who unite to save the galaxy from numerous threats. Throughout their journey, they've given us some truly unforgettable moments that have captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

To celebrate the franchise's success, we've compiled a list of the top 10 moments from the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise. These moments are not ranked in any particular order, and each has significantly impacted the overall story of the series.

1) The escape from the Kyln

The Guardians make their escape from the high-security prison known as the Kyln (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, the Guardians must escape from Kyln, a high-security prison. The scene is filled with action and humor and sets the stage for the rest of the film. It also introduces some of the most iconic characters in the franchise, including Rocket and Groot.

Rocket's plan to escape the prison shows off his intelligence and resourcefulness, while Groot's role in the escape highlights his strength and unique abilities.

The escape from the Kyln is a perfect example of the film's ability to balance humor and action, making it a thrilling and entertaining sequence that sets the tone for the movie.

2) Yondu's funeral

The Guardians bid a tearful farewell to Yondu in a touching funeral scene (Image via Marvel Studios)

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Yondu sacrifices himself to save Peter Quill. The Guardians gave Yondu a touching funeral, complete with a fireworks display that spelled out "Yondu."

The scene is one of the most emotional moments in the franchise, as it shows the depth of the bond between Yondu and the rest of the team. The funeral also serves as a powerful reminder of the themes of family and sacrifice that run throughout the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Overall, Yondu’s funeral is a beautiful and poignant moment that perfectly captured the heart and soul of the Guardians franchise.

3) Baby Groot's dance

Baby Groot charms the audience with his adorable dance moves in the opening scene (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the opening scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Baby Groot dances to Mr. Blue Sky by Electric Light Orchestra. The scene is adorable and sets the tone for the rest of the film.

It also shows the close relationship between the Guardians and Baby Groot, who is not just a cute character but an essential team member. The dance sequence is a callback to the first film, where Groot's dancing became a meme-worthy moment.

The scene also showcases the impressive animation and motion capture used to bring Baby Groot to life. This is a testament to the skill and creativity of the filmmakers behind the franchise.

4) The reveal of Ego

Ego reveals his true nature to the Guardians, setting the stage for the film's climactic battle (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the Guardians travel to the planet of Ego (played by Kurt Russell), who claims to be Peter Quill's father. The moment not only adds a layer of complexity to Peter Quill's character but also deepens the overall mythology of the Guardians of the Galaxy universe.

Ego's revelation as a powerful being with sinister intentions sets the stakes for the final battle, where the Guardians must work together to stop him from destroying the universe.

Moreover, the reveal of Ego's true nature is a testament to the franchise's ability to take risks and subvert audience expectations, making the story feel fresh and unpredictable.

5) The Sovereign fleet battle

The Guardians engage in an epic battle with the Sovereign Fleet (Image via Marvel Studios)

The opening scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 features an epic battle between the Guardians and the Sovereign Fleet. The scene is filled with action and humor and sets the stage for the rest of the film.

The scene also features Baby Groot, who steals the show with his adorable antics and helps the Guardians fight off the Sovereign ships. It's a perfect example of how the franchise can balance humor and action, making the scene entertaining for adults and children.

Moreover, the Sovereign Fleet Battle sequence showcases the film's stunning visuals and special effects, which help bring the world of the Guardians to life in an immersive and awe-inspiring way.

6) "I'm Mary Poppins, Y'all!"

Yondu shows off his comedic side with the iconic line (Image via Marvel Studios)

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Yondu (played by Michael Rooker) saves Peter Quill by using his magic arrow to take out a group of enemies. As they fly away, Yondu declares, "I'm Mary Poppins, y'all!" The moment is both funny and touching, as it shows the bond that Yondu and Quill share.

The line has since become a beloved catchphrase among franchise fans and has even been adopted by Michael Rooker. The moment also highlights that Yondu is a complex and nuanced character, despite his gruff exterior.

His sacrifice at the end of the film is one of the most emotional moments in the franchise, and it all starts with a simple line that perfectly encapsulates the character's unique personality.

7) The final battle of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

The Guardians face off against Ego and his army in the final battle (Image via Marvel Studios)

The final battle of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is epic in scale and emotionally impactful. The Guardians and their newfound allies fought against Ego and his army of drones.

The battle features incredible action sequences, including Rocket and Yondu teaming up to take out the drones and Baby Groot helping to activate a bomb.

The final moment of the battle, where Peter Quill battles his father, Ego in a fight for the galaxy's fate is emotionally charged and brings the film to a satisfying conclusion.

8) We are Groot

Groot's sacrifice symbolizes the strong bond between the Guardians (Image via Marvel Studios)

The death of Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film is a poignant and emotional moment. However, the scene also leads to one of the most heartwarming moments in the franchise. As Groot sacrifices himself to save his friends, he utters the now-iconic line:

"We are Groot."

This moment epitomizes the Guardians' deep bond, unwavering loyalty to each other, and willingness to make sacrifices for the greater good. It has become a franchise symbol and a beloved quote among fans.

9) The dance-off

Star-Lord's dance-off against Ronan in the first film is a comedic highlight (Image via Marvel Studios)

In the final battle of the first film, Peter Quill challenges the film's villain, Ronan (played by Lee Pace), to a dance-off. The moment is both hilarious and satisfying. The dance-off sequence perfectly encapsulates the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise's tone and blends humor and action in an entertaining and unique way.

It also highlights that the Guardians are not a typical superhero team but a ragtag group of misfits who use their talents to work together and overcome challenges.

10) The introduction of Peter Quill

The introduction of the Guardians in the first film's opening scene sets the tone for the franchise (Image via Marvel Studios)

The opening scene of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film is one of the most memorable in the franchise. It introduces the main character, Peter Quill (played by Chris Pratt), as he dances through an alien planet.

The scene also features an iconic moment where Quill retrieves a mysterious orb, which serves as the film's central plot device. This scene introduces the audience to MacGuffin, who drives the story forward and sets up a conflict between the Guardians and various other parties who seek to possess the orb.

Moreover, the scene establishes the film's unique soundtrack, a blend of classic rock and pop songs that are interwoven into the story in a fun and meaningful way.

