Everyone who will likely die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has always been a rollercoaster of emotions for its fans, filled with laughter, action, and heart-wrenching moments.

The next installment in the series, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is expected to be no different. While fans eagerly await the return of their favorite heroes, they can't help but speculate about which of them will not make it out alive.

Adam Warlock, Groot, and 8 other characters who could meet their demise in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The ranking of the characters in this list is based on several factors, including the character's current story arc, their significance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the likelihood of them being killed off in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Characters who are ranked higher like Kraglin and Rocket are considered more likely to die in the movie based on these factors. Of course, it is always possible that characters ranked lower on the list could still be killed, but it is considered less likely.

10) Gamora

Gamora - The assassin with a heart of gold (Image via Marvel Studios)

Gamora was one of the original members of the cosmic team, and she has had a significant impact on the team and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. However, her death is almost a foregone conclusion at this point.

Gamora is one of the central characters in the story of the series and has featured prominently in many other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Given her importance in the series, it's unlikely that she will be killed off in the third part of the series, which is why she has been ranked tenth on this list.

9) Star-Lord

Star-Lord - The smart-mouthed leader (Image via Marvel Studios)

Star-Lord, also known as Peter Quill, is one of the main characters of the Guardians franchise and is played by Chris Pratt. He is the leader of the cosmic team and is known for his quick wit and humor. However, his life as a hero is not without its risks, and he may find himself in dangerous situations in the upcoming movie.

In the comics, Star-Lord has been known to make sacrifices for the greater good, and he may have to do the same in the forthcoming film. His death would certainly have a significant impact on the rest of the Guardians and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

8) Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock - The cosmic being (Image via Marvel Studios)

Adam Warlock is a character from Marvel Comics who has been teased in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. He is a powerful character with the ability to control the Soul Gem, one of the Infinity Stones.

Adam Warlock has been known to face off against the Guardians, and he may do the same in the upcoming movie. If he is indeed the villain in this movie, the Guardians may have to take him down, and in doing so, Adam Warlock may meet his demise.

7) Nebula

Nebula - The adopted daughter with a vengeance (Image via Marvel Studios)

Nebula has been a central figure in the Guardians of the Galaxy films and has played a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Despite her popularity and importance, Nebula is likely to be killed off in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Nebula has a history of being a villain and has been involved in some of the most dangerous missions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her death would be a fitting end to her character arc and serve as a reminder of the consequences of her actions.

6) Groot

Groot - The tree with a unique personality (Image via Marvel Studios)

Groot, the tree-like creature, has been a fan-favorite character in the MCU since his introduction in the first film. He is known for his adorable appearance and his loveable personality.

Despite his popularity, Groot is likely to meet his end in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Groot has been a central figure in the films, and his death would be a turning point in the story.

5) Drax

Drax - The destroyer with a soft side (Image via Marvel Studios)

Drax is one of the most beloved characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. He is known for his humor, strength, and loyalty to his friends. However, Drax's death is likely to be a turning point in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Like any other character, he may also meet his end in the upcoming film. Drax has been a central figure in the films, and his death will serve as a reminder of the stakes in the upcoming movie.

4) Mantis

Mantis - The empathetic alien (Image via Marvel Studios)

Mantis is a telepathic insectoid and Peter Quill's sister, as confirmed in the Holiday Special. She was introduced in the second film, and since then, she has become a fan favorite.

Despite her popularity, Mantis is likely to see her end in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. She is a relatively new character, and her death would serve as a reminder of the stakes in the upcoming film.

3) Rocket

Rocket Raccoon - The wisecracking weapons expert of the Guardians (Image via Marvel Studios)

Rocket Raccoon, a lovable and sarcastic mechanical creature, is a fan-favorite character in the franchise. He has been through a lot with the rest of the team, and his quick wit and sharp tongue always provide comic relief in the films.

However, with the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, fans are starting to wonder if Rocket's luck is about to run out. Despite being one of the team's most influential members, with so many villains and threats to the Guardians, Rocket might not make it to the film's end.

2) Kraglin

Kraglin - The loyal sidekick (Image via Marvel Studios)

Kraglin is a character from the franchise played by Sean Gunn. He is a member of the Ravagers and is Yondu's second-in-command. Kraglin previously played a minor role, but he may have a more prominent role in the upcoming film.

If Kraglin is given a more important role in the forthcoming movie, he may find himself in dangerous situations. In comic book movies, minor characters are often used as plot devices, and Kraglin may find himself in a situation where he has to make the ultimate sacrifice.

1) The High Evolutionary

The High Evolutionary - The mad scientist (Image via Marvel Studios)

The High Evolutionary is one of the villains in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Given his role as the villain, it's almost a fact that the High Evolutionary will meet his end in the film.

Villains in comic book films are often killed off, and if the High Evolutionary is involved in disturbing experiments that threaten the Guardians of the Galaxy, he will be the most likely character to meet his end on-screen.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a long history of killing off its characters, and with the return of old enemies and the introduction of new threats, it's almost guaranteed that some of the favorite Guardians will fall.

