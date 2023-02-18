Guardians of the Galaxy breaks a major Superbowl world record during

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 significantly impacted the recent Super Bowl by breaking a world record. The Super Bowl trailers were highly anticipated, and fans were curious to see which ones would come out on top.

The competition was tough, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 beat the odds and took the lead, surpassing Fast X and The Flash. This victory has stirred up a lot of excitement for the franchise's final installment.

However, the official results are now in, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has beaten out the competition significantly.

The Guardians breaks the Super Bowl record with trailer surpassing The Flash and Fast X in views (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 trailer made a record-breaking debut during the Super Bowl, with 134.1 million views.

While many anticipated that The Flash and Fast X trailers would take the lead, the Guardians franchise spoke for itself, generating excitement among its loyal fan base. As a result, Fast X secured 94.1 million views, while The Flash had 97.4 million views.

It is essential to note that Marvel Studios had already created sustained hype with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which generated 87.9 million views, only ten million less than The Flash. The Rise of the Beasts Super Bowl ad also gained 44 million views, demonstrating that Ant-Man and Marvel Studios were at the top of their game at the Super Bowl.

The trailer has sparked excitement for the trilogy's conclusion (Image via Marvel Studios)

While it is critical to applaud the hype around The Flash and Fast X, they could not compete with the level of buzz generated by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The trailer sparked excitement as it was the trilogy's conclusion, and fans are eager to see how it all ends.

During the Super Bowl, ads that paid five to ten million dollars failed to justify their costs, such as Dungeons and Dragons, which barely received over 11 million views. Indiana Jones received 34.2 million views, while Scream gained 24.1 million views. Overall, it looks like a pretty stacked Super Bowl spot breakdown.

Final thoughts

Anticipation builds as fans eagerly await the final installment of the beloved Guardians franchise (Image via Marvel Studios)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 broke a major Superbowl world record during the recent Super Bowl. The franchise has built a loyal fan base over the years, and people are eagerly anticipating the final installment.

While The Flash and Fast X are highly anticipated, they couldn't match the hype surrounding the Guardians. The Super Bowl trailer breakdown also showed that some ads did not justify their high price tag, while others, such as Marvel Studios, were riding high at the Super Bowl.

