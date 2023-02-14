3 things The Flash struggles with (and the 3 things its spot on about)

The Flash movie is one of the most highly anticipated films in the DC Extended Universe. Based on the popular comic book character, The Flash has a massive fanbase eager to see the iconic hero brought to life on the big screen.

However, the film also faces a number of challenges that threaten to derail its success. From the complex storyline to the past behavior of its lead actor, the film has a lot to prove.

On the other hand, there are also several things that the film is sure to get right.

From the talented cast to the stunning visuals, The Flash is poised to be a thrilling and memorable experience for fans. With a storyline inspired by popular comic book storylines and the concept of the multiverse, the film is sure to please fans with the source material.

The story of the movie has the potential to be a thrilling and exciting journey, but filmmakers will need to navigate these challenges with care to ensure that the film lives up to the expectations of fans and audiences alike.

Challenges & Strengths: The struggles and spot-ons of The Flash

The Struggles:

1) Balancing complex storyline

Navigating Flashpoint: Can the film deliver a coherent storyline? (Image via DC Studios)

The Flash's storyline overload presents a significant challenge to filmmakers in adapting a complex and intricate storyline from DC Comics into a cohesive and understandable narrative for a wider audience.

The Flashpoint storyline involves time travel, alternate realities, and the introduction of new characters, making it a convoluted narrative to portray on screen. The risk of oversimplifying the storyline is also possible, which could disappoint die-hard fans of the comics.

The movie is tasked with rebooting the previous DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and introducing a new cinematic universe under the guidance of James Gunn.

This adds another layer of complexity to the movie's story, as it has to set the stage for the future of the DC cinematic universe while still telling a coherent story. It must find a way to streamline the narrative and introduce new elements without overwhelming the audience with too many characters or confusing plot points.

2) The Ezra Miller controversy

Ezra Miller's involvement: Will It affect the movie? (Image via Getty)

The controversy surrounding Ezra Miller's involvement in The Flash relates to incidents in Hawaii and Iceland. A video surfaced online showing Miller appearing to choke a female fan in Iceland.

The incident led to criticism and called for Miller to be removed from the film. While Miller remained attached to the project, the controversy raised concerns among some fans about their involvement in the movie and how it may affect its reception.

Despite the controversy surrounding Miller's past behavior, they remain attached to the project. The incident has raised concerns among some fans about their involvement in the film and how it may affect its reception. It is yet to be seen how audiences will receive Miller's performance and whether or not the controversy will impact the movie's overall success.

3) The multiverse concept: A tricky terrain

Multiverse Mayhem: Will The Flash be able to handle it? (Image via DC Studios)

The multiverse concept in The Flash is a fascinating element that could be a potential challenge for filmmakers to pull off. The concept is based on the idea that infinite parallel universes exist alongside one another, each with its own unique timeline, dimensions, and alternate versions of characters.

However, the multiverse concept can be a tricky element to handle in a live-action film, as seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The challenge is introducing this complex concept to audiences who may not be familiar with it while maintaining continuity within the larger DC Universe.

Additionally, with the potential for different versions of characters to appear on screen, it can be difficult to balance multiple storylines and characters while still maintaining a cohesive and engaging plot. The film must strike a balance between honoring the comic book mythology and delivering an accessible and entertaining story for all viewers.

The Spot Ons:

1) All-Star Cast: The movie's talent trove

Superstar Lineup: The movie's impressive cast (Image via DC Studios and Sportskeeda)

The cast of the movie is one of the film's greatest strengths. With the inclusion of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. The movie will reportedly feature both actors as their respective versions of Batman.

In addition to these two fan-favorite actors, The Flash movie also introduces Sasha Calle as Supergirl. Fans are eager to see how she will bring the character to life.

The movie has the potential to feature other actors from past DC movies in cameo appearances, which is another exciting aspect for fans. For example, there have been rumors that actors like Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson, who have all played Batman in previous films, could make appearances.

Will Henry Cavill return for a cameo? (Image via DC Studios)

Similarly, there has been speculation about the involvement of other actors who have portrayed characters like Henry Cavill's Superman and Grant Gustin's Barry Allen.

Including these actors would not only add to the film's star power but also create an opportunity for the movie to acknowledge and embrace the vast history of DC Comics adaptations. It's a nod to the fans and an acknowledgment that the various DC movies and TV shows over the years are all part of a larger universe.

2) Visual spectacle: An eye-catching experience

Action-packed and visually stunning: The movie's trailer delivers (Image via DC Studios)

The visuals in the movie are expected to highlight the film, and the trailer has already given us a glimpse of what to expect. From fast-paced action sequences to dynamic visual effects, the movie is poised to be a visual spectacle.

As a superhero movie, The Flash must deliver on the action front, and it won't disappoint. Flash's superhuman speed is sure to provide plenty of exciting and visually stunning moments, with the character darting around the screen in a blur of motion.

Beyond the action, the movie's cinematography also promises to be impressive. The use of color and lighting in the trailer is eye-catching, with vivid hues and bright lights punctuating the scenes. The filmmakers are putting a lot of thought into how the movie looks, with creative camera angles and exciting framing choices adding to the visual flair.

3) Embracing the legacy: The movie's inclusivity and respect for source material

Paying homage: The Flash's legacy-inspired approach (Image via DC Studios and Sportskeeda)

Embracing the legacy of a character is a crucial aspect of creating a superhero movie that appeals to both older and newer fans. The Flash creates a sense of inclusivity and respect for the source material, as it embraces the legacy of the Flash character from classic comic book runs to modern interpretations.

This is evident in the inclusion of Michael Keaton's Batman and Ben Affleck's Batman. Michael Keaton's Batman represents a nostalgic callback to the 1989 Batman film and his character portrayal.

This inclusion creates a sense of inclusivity for older fans of the character, who may have grown up watching the 1989 film and fondly remember Keaton's portrayal of the character.

Ben Affleck reprises his role as Batman in The Flash, representing Synder's version of the iconic character (Image via DC Studios)

On the other hand, Ben Affleck's Batman represents the modern version of the character. He is a relatively recent interpretation of the character, having appeared in the DC Extended Universe films.

His inclusion acknowledges the character's recent history, which can appeal to newer fans who may be more familiar with Snyder's iteration of the character. This approach can help the film successfully attract and retain a wide range of fans

The Flash faces significant challenges regarding its storyline, the controversy surrounding its lead actor, and the multiverse concept. However, the film has several elements sure to please fans, such as its talented cast, stunning visuals, and an apparent effort to honor the character's legacy.

Whether the movie will live up to the hype remains to be seen, but it is worth keeping an eye on, as it has the potential to be a thrilling and satisfying experience for fans of the Flash and the larger DC Universe.

The Flash releases on 16 June 2023.

