What led to the firing of James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy, explained

James Gunn is known for his edgy sense of humor and his ability to bring a unique vision to the superhero genre.

In 2018, Gunn, who has been with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise since its inception, was suddenly let go after a series of controversial tweets from his past resurfaced. Needless to say, the firing of James Gunn sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry.

He was widely praised for his work on the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films and is set to return for the third installment. However, everything changed in July 2018 when a series of tweets from Gunn's past were discovered and brought to the public's attention.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of p*dophilia and r*pe. Reader discretion is advised.

James Gunn was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy for controversial tweets made between 2008 and 2011

James Gunn, filmmaker, and writer behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise (Image via Getty)

The tweets in question were made between 2008 and 2011 and were widely considered in poor taste and offensive. They contained jokes about r*pe, p*dophilia, and other sensitive topics.

Screenshots of controversial tweets that led to Gunn's firing (Image via James Gunn's twitter)

Despite being over a decade old, the tweets caused outrage among those who called for Gunn to be fired from his position as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The tweets caused a swift and intense reaction from the public, with many calling for Gunn's removal from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The tweets were widely condemned as being in poor taste and offensive, and many felt they had no place in Hollywood.

Disney's response

The Walt Disney Studios logo, parent company of Marvel Studios (Image via Disney)

Disney, which owns Marvel Studios and was producing the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, quickly issued a statement distancing itself from Gunn and his comments.

The studio confirmed that they had been made aware of the tweets and that they did not align with their values. Disney stated that they had decided to sever ties with Gunn and would be seeking a new director for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Reaction from the cast and Gunn's apology

Cast members of Guardians of the Galaxy showing support for Gunn (Image via Getty)

The Guardians of the Galaxy cast, including Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, and Dave Bautista, issued a joint statement supporting Gunn. In the statement, they expressed their disappointment with the studio's decision.

The statement read that the cast supported James Gunn and that they were shocked by his "abrupt firing." They added that they "intentionally waited" for ten days before responding so they had time to "think, pray, listen, and discuss."

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of his firing, Gunn issued a public apology for his past comments.

Screenshot of apology tweets from James Gunn (Image via James Gunn's twitter)

He stated that he deeply regretted his actions and understood why people were upset. Gunn also acknowledged that he had grown and matured over the past decade, and was committed to using his platform to do good in the world.

The aftermath and the impact on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gunn attending the premiere of his film The Suicide Squad (Image via Getty)

Gunn's firing sparked intense debate about free speech, cancel culture, and the responsibilities of public figures. Many of his supporters, including the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, rallied behind him and called for his reinstatement. However, Disney stood firm in its decision and refused to reconsider its decision to sever ties with Gunn.

The future of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was thrown into uncertainty following Gunn's firing. The production was put on hold, and it was unclear if the film would ever see the light of day.

However, in March 2019, it was announced that Gunn had been rehired as the film director, following his apologies and public contrition. The film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released on May 5, 2023.

Final thoughts

Director James Gunn on set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via James Gunn's Twitter)

The firing of James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy was a turning point in the entertainment industry, sparking a larger conversation about the responsibilities of public figures and the limits of free speech. Despite the controversy, Gunn was ultimately able to bounce back and continue his successful career.

While the events surrounding his firing will likely always be a part of Gunn's legacy, they underline the importance of taking responsibility for one's actions and the impact words can have on others.

