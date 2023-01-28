James Gunn hints at multiple Marvel actors joining the DCEU universe soon

James Gunn's DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has been making waves in the world of superhero movies, with several successes under its belt. Now, it looks like DCEU may get a boost, as Gunn hints at multiple Marvel actors joining the universe soon.

James Gunn, best known for directing and kickstarting the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise for Marvel, said he's looking forward to working with many of the actors from that franchise in future DC projects. This has naturally sparked speculation about who might join DCEU and what characters they might be playing.

James Gunn's vision for the DCEU: Why he's interested in working with Marvel actors

James Gunn brings his unique vision to the DCEU as he looks to bring in talent from the Marvel Universe (Image via Getty Images)

James Gunn is known for being a creative and forward-thinking filmmaker, and his recent remarks regarding working with Marvel actors in the DCEU have undoubtedly attracted the attention of both fans and industry insiders.

What makes him so eager to bring these performers to the DC side? He may have a specific vision for the DC Extended Universe that he thinks these actors can support him in accomplishing.

He may want to infuse some new life and inspiration into DCEU, which might help the series remain intriguing and relevant for years. Whatever the circumstances, it's evident that James Gunn is eager to work with Marvel stars in DCEU, and we can't wait to see what he has in store for everyone.

Rumored Castings and Possible Characters

Speculation runs wild as fans anticipate the potential casting of Marvel actors in the DCEU under the direction of James Gunn (Image via Marvel Studios)

One of the most widely circulated speculations is that Chris Pratt, who portrayed Star-Lord in the Guardians movies, would play Green Lantern or Superman in the DC Extended Universe. Pratt is a plausible candidate for the job because of his track record as a dynamic actor with a loyal fan following.

Green Lantern Hal Jordan is a role that might benefit from Pratt's acting versatility because he has demonstrated his ability to play comic, heroic, and profound characters.

Bradley Cooper, who previously collaborated with Gunn on the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, is another actor being considered for the Green Lantern role. Cooper can add a unique perspective to the part because of his reputation for performing dramatic roles and his voice-acting abilities.

Zoe Saldana is another well-known character from the Guardians series who could enter the DC Extended Universe. Saldana has admitted in the past that she is overworking on franchises, but that hasn't prevented her from committing to appear in further Marvel and Avatar movies.

Zoe Saldana's potential jump from Marvel to DC under James Gunn's direction has fans excited for what's to come in the DCEU (Image via Getty Images)

Saldana has demonstrated her ability to portray complicated and powerful female characters, and DCEU offers her a wide range of options.

Vin Diesel, who provided Groot's voice in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, could also be joining DCEU to provide Darkseid's voice, and Diesel's voice may give the villainous character a fresh perspective. He has demonstrated the capacity to give life to a character with only one line of dialogue; therefore, it would be fantastic to see him play a villain in the DC Extended Universe.

Final Thoughts on Marvel Actors Joining the DCEU

The DCEU continues to expand and evolve under James Gunn's direction, with the potential inclusion of prominent Marvel actors (Image via Getty Images)

At this time, everything is speculative, so it's essential to remember that nothing is official yet. However, it is intriguing to consider the possibility of these stars entering DCEU. It would be fascinating to see how James Gunn uses the skills of his favorite actors in DCEU because he is renowned for his vision and style.

The prospect of seeing these performers in new roles excites fans of both the Guardians series and the DC Extended Universe. DCEU needs a new beginning, and Gunn and his talented ensemble can provide it.

Poll : 0 votes