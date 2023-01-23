James Gunn teases Chris Pratt for DCU: Recasting Guardians actors into DC Universe

Jumping ship from the MCU, James Gunn is about to reboot the DCU, and there’s a chance that he might bring his MCU folks along with him. Gunn is known to be someone who likes to continue working with actors he has already worked with. And since he is close to his Guardians cast (he even calls them his family), we could see some of them pop up in his DC Universe.

While speaking to Empire Magazine, Gunn also mentioned that some of the Guardians actors could jump ship from the MCU to his new DC Universe. He said:

“I cannot tell you how close I am to Chris Pratt and Pom and Dave and Zoe and Karen. But I also know I will work again with all those people individually again.” He added, laughing: “Probably at my other job.”

He also defended the casting of Chris Pratt and co. into his future DC movies. But if it is supposed to happen, he could cast all those actors in the below-mentioned roles.

How the Guardians could join James Gunn's DCU

Chris Pratt as Booster Gold

Chris Pratt as Booster Gold in James Gunn's DCU (Image via DC, Getty)

With a very jolly and fun-loving personality, MCU’s Star-Lord could easily turn into DC’s Booster Gold. So far, Chris Pratt has shown that he can play serious and action movie roles pretty well. But all Star-Lord fans would agree that his portrayal in the MCU is certainly the best.

So, the character that closely matches his talent and acting chops is none other than Booster Gold. DC has been trying to make Booster Gold happen forever, and with a big-name actor like Chris Pratt bringing this obnoxious glory hound to life, things could work out well for all parties involved.

Zoe Saldaña as Poison Ivy

Zoe Saldaña as Poison Ivy in James Gunn's DCU (Image via Sportskeeda)

Saldaña is loved for her performances in the Avatar franchise, the Star Trek franchise, and most importantly, the MCU. But many won’t know that she also portrayed Aisha in The Losers, a DC movie.

If she were to be cast in James Gunn’s new DCU, then Poison Ivy could be the perfect role for her. Seeing her as Gamora, we get Poison Ivy vibes from her. However, she recently stated that she wants to get out of franchise movies. So, we may not see her in DCU after all.

Karen Gillan as Wonder Woman

Karen Gillan in Jumanji: Next Level (Image via Sony)

Gillan shot to stardom with her portrayal of Nebula in the MCU, but she also impressed fans with her performances in Sony’s two Jumanji movies alongside Dwayne Johnson. Following those came Gunpowder Milkshake, where she proved she could be as lethal as John Wick.

Nebula’s future in the MCU is uncertain as she could end up dying in Guardians Vol. 3. So, if it is her final outing as Nebula, then Gunn could bring her in as his rebooted DCU’s Wonder Woman. She is an established action movie star now, and her height would also work well if Gunn ends up casting tall actors for Superman and Batman.

Dave Bautista as Bane

Dave Bautista as Bane in James Gunn's DCU (Image via DCU, Marvel)

Big old Dave B’s career got a real push playing Drax the Destroyer. Then, as he started to get major roles in Hollywood, he got close to playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. But he didn’t star in the film due to scheduling conflicts with Army of the Dead.

He later pushed to play Bane in DC but was denied the opportunity. Now that his dear friend James Gunn is in charge of DC and Bautista is confirmed to be done with Drax in the MCU, Bane’s role should practically be his for the taking (unless James Gunn wants a CGI-enhanced Bane).

Bradley Cooper as Hal Jordan

Bradley Cooper as Hal Jordan (Image via Getty, DC)

While Batman and Superman are huge characters that could work with young new actors, Green Lantern is a character that would need a high-profile name to play the role.

If Bradley Cooper (who voiced Rocket Raccoon) has to play a DC role, then it could certainly be Hal Jordan. Fans of his performance in The A-Team would agree that he’d pull off a perfect version of Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern.

Vin Diesel as Dr. Manhattan/Martian Manhunter

Vin Diesel as J'onn J'onzz (Image via Deviantart)

The Fast and Furious star has been trying to bag another major role besides Dominic Toretto and Groot. He is known for Xandar Cage, Riddick, and Kaulder the Last Witch Hunter. He even tried to make Bloodshot a thing. There was also a time when he was campaigning to play Black Bolt in the MCU.

So after Fast 11, if he wants to play another major role in the latter half of his career, he could bag a DCU role like Dr. Manhattan or Martian Manhunter. His voice and acting chops would work well for both of those powerful characters.

Pom Klementieff as Katana

Pom Klementieff as Katana in James Gunn's DCU (Image via DC, Getty)

The talented French actress and model hasn’t made a huge case for herself outside her Mantis role. She will be starring in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in 2023. But apart from that, she might also want another major role.

So, when it comes to the casting, James Gunn could look at her to play someone like Lady Shiva or Katana as it would test her capabilities as an action movie star and open up more opportunities.

It’s obvious that most of them won’t be joining the DC Universe. But if they were to be cast, then who would you like to see them as? Don’t forget to comment below.

