DC’s Bloodlusted Superman: Everything you need to know

Fans prefer not to be in a situation that calls for Bloodlusted Superman to manifest himself. He would be the end of the world as we know it. As such, Superman is such a gentleman, but going by the dictionary meaning of the word, a "bloodlust" version is not pleasant even for the superhero’s admirers.

Superman, whose alter ego is Clark Kent, is the best combination of the superpowers from Krypton and the moral values of the Kent family. This is what makes him a trusted and adored hero. His strong conscience and ability to not feel vengeful add to his positive qualities.

For some time now, the concept of a bloodlusted Superman fighting mega villains of the universe or other bloodlusted superheroes has been considered. Most DC and Marvel superheroes are guided not just by their strength but also by their sense of justice. A bloodlusting version of each can be potentially dangerous.

Who is Bloodlusted Superman?

Superman only gets beat because of us humanity he doesn't wanna kill people, same as Spider-Man, but a bloodlusted superman would be unstoppable

Superman has immense strength and fighting tactics, which he doesn’t often use. His strong sense of righteousness makes him hold back on his abilities. In many of his battles, he gives his opponents a fair chance to fight and win. Superman is admired for this humane quality.

Though the superhero has had many versions, the bloodlusted Superman is the most inconsiderate of his opponents. He will fight to win and use his competence completely. There will be no sense of fairness or any morals when he fights.

He will neither show any sensitivity towards his enemy nor have any remorse for the destruction caused. This obsessed version will not worry about any collateral damage, even if it is the death of innocent humans.

Unlike the much-admired kind version, this Superman goes all out to defeat and kill his enemy. He will take a single-track approach towards his goal and give it his all to win.

How much harm can Bloodlusted Superman cause?

Bloodlusted Superman uses his powers to their full extent (Image via DC Comics)

Kal-El is endowed with a combination of superpowers that are comparable to those of the toughest superheroes in the universe. Besides his superhuman strength and ability to fly, he has heat vision. He can amp up his power from the sun and other stars. He can move at lightning speed.

When Bloodlusted Superman comes to use his powers, he might try punches that send shockwaves through planets. He is already well-trained in Torquasm Vo, the Kryptonian martial art. His intelligence has outsmarted Lex Luthor and he was trained in rapid analysis of situations by Batman.

He has immense stamina, speed, lifting, and striking strength. He can freeze his opponents using “super breath,” while the atoms in his body can phase through and turn invisible at his will. He has telescopic, microscopic, X-ray, and thermal visions, giving him an advantage over his adversaries.

crazy how a bloodlusted Superman creams Batman in less than a second

If bloodlusted Kryptonian superhero uses all the above strengths and fighting tactics at once and to their maximum power, it is likely that he might end up destroying the world. He may fly from one planet to another. His rage may not know any control, and he might annihilate all living beings on earth.

He is more fearsome than all the other superheroes put together. Moreover, he can be potentially stronger, more agile and thus, more harmful than even Doomsday, the crafted supervillain in DC comics.

Can any other superhero defeat Bloodlusted Superman?

How many people pictured can beat a bloodlusted Superman?

Superman, when he is normally holding back, often loses to other superheroes or villains. However, his immense strength and fighting abilities are no secret. Putting his all into a fight as Bloodlusted Superman will make him unconquerable. Very few superheroes can stand up against this massive force.

Marvel’s Scarlet Witch could defeat him if she gets a chance. She may not get a chance to put up a fight with him. MCU’s Captain Marvel and DC’s Wonder Woman and Shazam could face this fanatical version of the Kryptonian. However, they will not be able to match or vanquish him.

The absolute power to kill and no thought for innocent blood make for an evil combination. Bloodlusted Superman, a power machine without moral standards, can be the ultimate supervillain in the universe.

