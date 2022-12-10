Where did the idea of Superman come from? Exploring the hero’s origin

Superman is one of the most popular DC superheroes. He keeps getting rediscovered with neither his popularity or moral influence decreasing.

His arrival on Earth is as interesting as the origin of the idea of the hero. With the superhero's 85th anniversary around the corner in April 2023, it is the right time to revisit his origin and evolution.

Invented just before World War II, Superman arrived on the social scene just as the world was going through pre-war atrocities. It was a time when people wanted a stable and morally strong character.

Origin of Superman: Background and concept

The world owes the superhero's origins to two friends of Jewish descent – Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Initially, they were circulating a comic character, Jerry the journalist, and tried to make the Kryptonian a villain.

However, they soon changed their idea and decided to make him the hero we know and love - one of the most powerful superheroes of our time.

The superhero also has a regular job as a reporter named Clark Kent (Image credit DC)

Siegel’s creations were reflections of hiw own real-life influences, as drew Lois Lane based on his now-wife Joanne Siegel's looks. He even sketched the superhero's iconic pose based on how Seigel stood. Additionally, since Jerry always dreamed of being a reporter, he designed Clark Kent to be a reporter for the Daily Planet.

However, that's not all as it is believed that Superman being an orphan and trying to make his mark on earth with his good deeds is based on Joe and Jerry's lives. The two are of Jewish descent but live in America, and just like planet Krypton's destruction, the Jewish people were also left pretty much nation-less following World War II.

The creators of Superman (Image via The Mirror)

Originally intended for newspaper comic strips, the superhero's story was pushed to go into a magazine format. After a lot of failed attempts, Detective Comics (DC) was up for the challenge. Both Siegel and Shuster sold all the rights of Superman to Action Comics. They would continue to create stories, both writing and drawing comics.

The admiration for the Kryptonian superhero grew exponentially after the release of the first issue on April 18, 1938. Promising to be the "champion of the oppressed" and voicing political wrongs made him the most-loved character of the time.

Superman's origin story that fans know

He maybe from a different planet, but the superhero is doing his best do good deeds on earth (Image credit DC)

Anyone who has heard of Superman knows that he is an alien from another planet. Most people know that he is from Krypton and Kryptonite is his weakness. His parents were also from Krypton and sent him off in a rocket to Earth to save him when their planet gets destroyed.

Baby Kal-El’s rocket crash-lands in Kansas on the farm of the Kents who adopt the baby and nam him Clark. The adoptive parents love him and inculcate excellent moral values. These moral codes of conduct along with a realization of his powers turns Clark Kent into Superman.

The first issue had a very brief reference to the superhero's presence on Earth. Another issue in 1939 decided to fill in some gaps in the story of his arrival on Earth.

Up until 1980s, this story of his origin was visited again and again with more details added each time. There were explanations about why the planet Krypton was doomed and how his parents secured the baby’s future. Even superpower pets started making an entry into the stories.

The Kryptonian superhero's story is made into many versions (Image credit DC)

With so many additions and changes, Kal-El's story became confusing. The makers wanted to explain it through the concepts of a multiverse and a parallel universe.

When John Byrne took up the Superman series, he started with Superman: The Man of Steel, giving the hero a contemporary image. The 21st century saw Mark Waid come up with Superman: Birthright, giving more validation to the events of the hero’s life.

Why is the origin of the Kryptonian superhero important?

It is justified to find out why the origin of superheroes is important for fans. Psychologists believe that stories about the origin of superheroes show us how to become heroes in our lives. Most superheroes face some kind of trauma, fight it and become more empathetic towards others. This is quite inspiring for their fans.

Almost all super figures take their responsibilities seriously – whether destined to be the "chosen one" or driven by situations. This may drive fans and followers to shoulder their own responsibilities with resilience.

Many heroes face adversities, cope with sadness and come out of it as better people. Admirers will learn to find their own strength in any adversity they face. Looking at Superman, fans know how this orphan has chosen to save the exploited and harassed, and they will hopefully learn to be noble do-gooders.

With so many life-changing events, the superhero's life from his origin to his current work is fit to be a motivation for followers, a series of allegories, and metaphors for his fans. This trend is likely to continue in the future as the great hero is rediscovered continuously.

Poll : 0 votes