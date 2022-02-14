Why does the audience need Man of Steel 2?

Can Man of Steel 2 find a way to get produced? Back in 2013, viewers were treated to Zack Snyder's Man of Steel. This Kryptonian flick launched the DC Extended Universe and took the universe to brand new heights that no other solo film featuring the red and blue hero has ever achieved.

The DC film explained the true origins of the hero and how his family was able to save him from his dying planet Krypton.

Raised by Jonathan and Martha Kent as their son Clark, he grew up as an outcast in school, with Hercules-like strength and incredible powers. When the film was originally released, it received mixed reviews, with critics claiming it lacked character development. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Man of Steel 2 was pondered but seemed to be hanging in the balance for the longest time.

Here's why there needs to be a Man of Steel 2 in the DCEU.

Note: This article reflects the author’s opinions.

Why Man of Steel 2 is necessary in the DCEU

Superman deserves more screen time

Henry Cavill in the first DCEU film (Image via Warner Bros.)

Given its history, DCEU certainly needs more consistency and screen time for its characters. It also needs to focus on its classic characters, which would include the beloved Clark Kent.

Knowing how popular the Smallville hero is, one would think that DC would give fans more of the hero. Usually, studios want to show off their star players and zero-in on them for fanservice. However, Kal-El has only received one solo film and seems short-changed in comparison to the rest of the characters.

‘Batman Vs. Superman’ is not a proper follow-up

Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck duking it out (Image via Warner Bros.)

Director Zack Snyder has claimed that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is technically the sequel to Man of Steel. However, it failed to do justice to its predecessor; it packed in too many subplots and ended up killing the character by the end of the film, which undermined his character altogether. The surrounding plot was incredibly dull and downtrodden, where Ben Affleck's caped crusader stood front and center instead of Cavill's hero.

Ultimately, it made a mockery of the 2013 movie and didn't add anything to the story apart from introducing the Dark Knight into the DCEU.

Man of Steel was great enough for more than one film

Henry Cavill as the Superman (Image via Warner Bros.)

The original 2013 movie was already incredible to watch. It had action, thrill, and dramatic depth. The film opened to mixed reviews by the critics, but people know now that critics are not always right about everything. What critics get wrong is how developed this film is more than any other flick starring the character. It details the origins of the hero and encapsulates his journey perfectly.

Looking back, nobody could have played the iconic hero better than Henry Cavill. He brings a sense of grounded grace that transcends the character into something beautiful.

Man of Steel 2 may do more to honor the character and possibly improve on the first Superman film.

