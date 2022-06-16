Kal-El returns to Earth in Warworld Saga conclusion: New crossover DC Comic with Superman's son explained

The long-awaited moment for DC fans is finally here. Kal-El is returning to Earth and will be seen teaming up with the new Man of steel, his son Jon Kent. The OG superhero and his son will feature in Kal-El Returns, a six-issue crossover beginning in Action Comics. The story picks up after the events of Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1, created by writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and artists Brandon Peterson and Will Conrad. Warworld Saga sees a battle between Kal-El and Mongul and his evil forces.

Meanwhile, Jon Kent is fighting his own battles on Earth, including him coming out as bisexual. The upcoming crossover, Kal-El Returns, will show father and son fighting together to protect Metropolis. If you want to explore the details of the one-shot, then stay with us till the end of the article.

Kal-El returns details explored

Warworld Saga's extended storyline concludes on August 30, 2022, and will simultaneously showcase the final battle between Superman and Mongul. Apart from that, you'll also witness the conflict between the Authority and Mongul's Unmade Champions. The hooded stranger will be exposed in the comic book, revealing the one who has been haunting the entire storyline. However, this revelation could devastate Superman as he learns about a shocking betrayal that almost crushes his rebellion.

Following the events of Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1, Kal-El returns to Earth to save Metropolis, and this time he will be the strongest as you may have ever seen. The creators of the crossover also call it a new beginning for Superman, and with this crossover, some of the mightiest new characters will mark their entries into his mythology. The project involves writers Philip Kennedy Johnson and Tom Taylor, artists are yet to be announced.

The six unit crossover takes place after the events of Warworld Saga (Image via DC)

According to the DC Comics blog, Warworld Apocalypse #1 writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson said:

"After the events of the Warworld Saga, Superman has returned to Earth with new allies but Lex Luthor has his own plans for Metropolis after he sees a great opportunity in the fall of Warworld. Plans that involve the return of one of Superman’s most classic villains, Metallo."

It has been clear that we may see one of the iconic villains from Superman's rogue gallery, and that's none other than Metallo. Sharing his excitement, Johnson stated:

"What we did for Mongul with the Warworld Saga, we're doing for Metallo in Kal-El Returns. Metallo might be my favorite Superman villain, and I think he's often overlooked in lieu of the more god-like characters like Mongul or Darkseid."

Apart from this, we don't have any hints as of yet, so it would be a complete surprise to see the senior and junior Kent working together to protect their city. But before that, you should get your hands on Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1, hitting the shelves on August 30, 2022, and Action Comics #1047 on September 27, 2022.

