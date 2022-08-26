From Lois Lane to Lana Lang: Superman's 5 best love interests in the DC Comics

Superman's history in DC Comics is really vast. Hailing from Krypton, the Man of Steel has been a huge mainstay of the comic for more than 80 years now.

Being the perfect example of what a superhero can and should be, Clark Kent’s story is extraordinary as he represents the best in humanity. As a blueprint, Superman has started a number of trends in comic books.

Of course, as someone with several love interests, Clark Kent has had his fair share of romances in the comics. While he is mostly associated with the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Lois Lane, his romantic diaries run deeper.

Let's take a look at some of the best love interests the Man of Steel has had in comic books.

Superman's top 5 love interests in the comic books

5) Lori Lemaris

Lori Lemaris (Image via DC Comics)

Introduced in Superman #129, Lori Lemaris was one of Clark Kent's most popular love interests back in the day. Not knowing that he was the Man of Steel, Lemaris met Clark at Metropolis University, and from there on out they would got on to have a blooming romance. Although she didn't know his secret, Clark also didn't know hers, the fact that she would be a mermaid from the kingdom of Tritonis.

However, things wouldn't end well as Clark would end up proposing to her but Lori would decline due to her secret. Learning who she was, the two would only share a kiss and bid each other goodbye.

4) Lisa Lasalle

Lisa Lasalle (Image via DC Comics)

One of the more normal relationships in the Man of Steel's life, his time dating Lisa Lasalle was quite nice, but short. Being the first one to let Clark enter the Daily Planet, Lisa would ask him out almost immediately and the pair would begin dating then.

Sadly, their relationship would be cut short as Clark's responsibility of being Superman would come in their way.

3) Wonder Woman

Superman and Wonder Woman (Image via DC Comics)

The Princess of Themyscira and the Son of Krypton have had quite a few pairing ups in the comics. As a literal power couple, given their strength, Diana and Clark would have a romance here and there in the occasional history of DC Comics.

Often being the perfect pairing for each other, they do share an affinity for one another, but always go back to being loyal friends.

2) Lana Lang

Clark Kent and Lana Lang (Image via DC Comics)

Clark's childhood sweetheart, Lana Lang, comes from Smallville and would be a huge part of Kal-El's life. Going to the same school and falling for each other, both would share their teenage years together. Lana is probably one of Clark's most popular love interests.

If you want a better look at their relationship, you can check out the TV show Smallville as well. Focusing quite a lot on the Man of Steel's early years, the show brings their relationship to the center stage.

1) Lois Lane

Kal-El and Lois Lane (Image via DC Comics)

When talking about love interests in comics, Superman and Lois Lane is an entry that will always come up. No two characters in the history of comic books have as much chemistry and history as these two. Being a reporter from Daily Planet, Lois' intimidating charm and infectious passion for her work fits well with Clark's dorkiness, and it's just a perfect match.

Even in films, these two characters have had such a long history. From being portrayed by Christopher Reeves and Margot Kidder to Henry Cavill and Amy Adams, Superman and Lois are the ultimate power couple.

They are so good that a show completely centered on them is airing right now as well on CW with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the lead. Titled Superman & Lois, the show began airing in February 2021.

