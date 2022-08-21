10 Dragon Ball characters who can beat Superman with ease

There is something about Superman’s strength that makes Dragon Ball fans want to pit the best the series has to offer against the Kryptonian. For years, both fandoms have been in constant war to find out who is truly the strongest protagonist alive.

However, there are many other characters in Dragon Ball who could not only give Superman an epic battle, but also beat him without a sweat. In this list, we will go through ten Dragon Ball characters who have the power to take down Superman.

Gas and 9 other Dragon Ball characters with the strength to solo Superman

1) Jiren

Jiren as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

The Universe Survival arc was the debut of many unique and powerful opponents for Goku and his friends. Nonetheless, none of them were as powerful as Universe 11’s Jiren, the only mortal in Dragon Ball’s history who has surpassed the power of the Gods of Destruction.

A single punch from Jiren was enough to send powerful fighters like Golden Frieza and Goku down into the ground. His fight against Superman would probably cause havoc because of their massive power levels, ending with a barely victorious Jiren.

2) Fused Zamasu

Zamasu as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Few individuals inside Dragon Ball’s universe have obtained true immortality, which means they cannot be harmed and not erased by a God of Destruction. One of said being was Zamasu, a Supreme Kai trainee who became enamored with the idea of a Utopia without mortals.

Thanks to his immortality, as well as his immense willpower, Zamasu was an almost unbeatable adversary. For Superman, fighting against Zamasu would be one of his greatest challenges yet, given that the god has Saiyan genes that would allow him to become stronger the more damage he took.

3) Broly

Broly as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Broly is one of the only Saiyans in Dragon Ball’s multiverse who possesses the genes necessary to obtain the Legendary Super Saiyan state. Unlike regular Super Saiyan, which grants the user fifty times the power they have in their base form, the Legendary state also increases said power with every punch the user receives.

Due to this, each second an opponent spends fighting Broly is a second the Saiyan becomes even stronger. Superman would probably have the upper hand during the start of the fight, but Broly’s amazing power would eventually surpass the Kryptonian.

4) Vegito

Vegito as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

One Saiyan may not be enough to surpass the power of Krypton’s number one son, but the fusion of two just might. Vegito is the result of Goku and Vegeta fusing using the Potara Earrings, which allow them to maintain their maximum power levels. Due to this, Vegito is considered one of the strongest fusions in all of Dragon Ball’s multiverse.

Being as powerful as Fused Zamasu had trouble fighting against his imposing warriors. Vegito’s power, speed, and durability far exceed that of his two fusion materials. Superman will have to use all of his power to keep up with Vegito, at least until the fused Saiyan decides to end the fight.

5) Beerus

Beerus as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Maintaining balance in the universe is one of the main jobs a God of Destruction has in Dragon Ball. To accomplish this, they are granted power beyond any mortal’s imagination, including the ability to completely erase a being existence from the universe.

Beerus, the God of Destruction in charge of Universe 7, is amongst the strongest gods of all. Beerus’ powers is so immense, his punches can make the entire universe shake. Superman would have a hard time trying to land a good punch against such a being.

6) Whis

Whis as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

To keep the Gods of Destruction in check, the main deities of Dragon Ball’s multiverse assigned to watch over them. Whis is the Angel tasked with maintaining Berrus’ rampages under control, meaning he is the only being in Universe 7 who surpasses the power of the god at the moment.

Whis is an extremely strong fighter, able to use Ultra Instinct at all times, which means he is almost impossible to hit. He is also in possession of an Angel Staff so he has access to powers like time rewind and hyper speed travel. Superman would not even land a punch on someone as agile and aware as Whis.

7) Gas

The Dragon Balls are magical objects with almost no limit to what kind of wishes they can grant. Still, sometimes wishes come with a price, as Gas learned when he wished to become the most powerful being in the universe.

The Eternal Dragon granted Gas the ability to become more powerful by trading his life force. Goku and Vegeta needed the help of Granolah to temporarily defeat Gas, proving just how powerful he was. Gas would most likely trade all his remaining years of life to eliminate Superman in seconds.

8) Frieza

Zeroo 🎭 (Commissions Open) @ZerooArt My take on Black Frieza from the new DBS chapter My take on Black Frieza from the new DBS chapter https://t.co/gjS3YXb6UA

A few years back, Frieza would probably not have appeared on the list of the most powerful Dragon Ball characters. Nevertheless, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 has proven that Frieza is indeed amongst the strongest being in the entire multiverse. After training for ten years inside the Room of Spirit and Time, Frieza awakened his ultimate form, Black Frieza.

Obtaining this form exponentially increased his power, even while in base form. Within seconds, Frieza dispatched Gas, Elec, Goku and Vegeta, and that too without revealing his true power. From what we were able to see about this new Frieza, there is no realistic way Superman can beat him.

9) The Grand Priest

The Grand Priest as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball’s multiverse is ruled by two of the most powerful being anime has ever seen. One such being is the father of all Angels and the right-hand man to the Omni King, The Grand Priest.

We know almost nothing about this almost omnipotent deity, although the few details about him paint him as almost unbeatable.

All the Gods of Destruction fear the Grand Priest’s power, while all the Angels have the outmost respect for their father. Power levels like Beerus’ seem insignificant when compared to the mighty Grand Priest. Superman may be powerful, but he is far from obtaining powers like the Grand Priest’s.

10) Zeno-Sama

Zeno-sama as seen in the show (Image via Toei Animation)

Above all the other deities stand the Omni King himself, the powerful and cheerful Zeno-sama. Do not let yourself be fooled by his cute and cuddly appearance, because behind his adorableness hide the power to wipe out the entire multiverse.

Besides being practically all knowing and all seeing, Zeno also has the ability to completely evaporate entire universes with just a thought. No matter how powerful his opponent is, if Zeno wishes for it, they will cease to exist in an instant.

Sadly for Superman, his powers would not prevent him from being erased by the all-powerful Omni King.

Final thoughts

Superman is one of the most iconic heroes (Image via DC Comics)

Undeniably, both Dragon Ball and Superman’s franchises have forever changed the way people perceive powerful characters. The manner in which both series make their protagonists break their limits time and time again will forever remain in fans’ memories. Because of this, it is always fun to compare both series and see who will come out on top.

Nonetheless, we need to remember that this should be done without any ill intent behind it. At the end of the day, only the people who created the characters could agree or disagree about who is more powerful. Still, it remains a fun activity to interact with other fandoms, but only if it is done respectfully.

