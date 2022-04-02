Dragon Ball Super introduced many new concepts and ideas to the franchise, though arguably none as consequentially impactful as the Gods of Destruction. These Destroyers serve as extremely high-ranking deities, with one ruling over each of the 12 Universes within Dragon Ball.

Fans spend quite some time with some of them, while others are still closer to strangers to Dragon Ball fans at large. Even more are hated by Dragon Ball fans, whether for their actions or simply their demeanor.

Here is every God of Destruction in Dragon Ball, ranked from most likable to least.

Twins Beerus, Champa are, unsurprisingly, Dragon Ball’s most likable Destroyers

1) Beerus (Universe 7)

As the God of Destruction Dragon Ball fans are most familiar with, it’s no surprise Beerus is extremely likable and well-liked by fans. His tough exterior gives way to a sympathetic God on the inside, showing his compassion in the most crucial of situations, and in the most subtle of ways.

2) Champa (Universe 6)

Champa is the Destroyer with whom Dragon Ball fans are next most acquainted with. He is Beerus’ twin brother and Universe 6’s God of Destruction. His overall demeanor as well as his antics with his brother serve to endear him incredibly to fans.

3) Mule/Mosco (Universe 3)

Mule serves as the Destroyer for Dragon Ball’s Universe 3, known to most until the very end as the robot Mosco. In his final moments, he reveals himself to his team of fighters, congratulating them and thanking them for the hard work they’ve done in the Tournament. While he’s not known much by fans, this was enough to at least make him likable.

4) Heles (Universe 2)

Heles is Universe 2’s God of Destruction, and while her team of fighters may be heavily disliked, she herself is more likable in the eyes of fans. Her overall aesthetic, matching that of an Egyptian Pharaoh, is what draws fans to her in the first place. Her actions during the Tournament of Power also paint her as more compassionate than the average Destroyer.

5) Arak (Universe 5)

Arak’s genuine disturbance at the erasures of Universes 9 and 10 during the Tournament of Power seemed to show a somewhat compassionate side. While he’s not seen often during the Tournament, this act nevertheless endeared him to fans as one of the few Destroyers who seems to truly value life.

6) Liquiir (Universe 8)

Like Arak, Liquiir’s stunned look at Universe 9’s erasure somewhat endeared him to fans by showing his appreciation of the value of life. He’s jovial in general, yet has a nasty side as a Destroyer relative to his Universe’s mortal level and keeping it as high as possible.

7) Iwan (Universe 1)

Iwan seems to be one of the more ruthless and efficient Destroyers within Dragon Ball. He’s the only one of the spared Gods of Destruction to not show emotion when Universe 9 was erased. This isn’t surprising, as his Universe 1 having the highest Mortal Level would indicate a ruthless, emotionless, and efficient approach to power and survival.

8) Giin (Universe 12)

Giin’s intelligence, overconfidence, and merciless attitude all serve as, for lack of a better term, red flags in the eyes of fans. While he does seem to have a value for life, he also seems more than happy to watch it be destroyed from the isle of his own safety. This contradictory demeanor only serves to push the love of fans away from him.

9) Rumsshi (Universe 10)

One of the major reasons fans dislike Rumsshi is his disrespect towards Goku when he was saved by the very man he disrespects. By stopping Zamasu from murdering Gowasu, he indirectly saves Rumsshi’s life. Yet the Universe 10 Destroyer’s disrespect to his literal savior only serves to annoy fans rather than endear him to them.

10) Sidra (Universe 9)

Alongside Universe 4’s Quitela, Universe 9’s Sidra is borderline hated by fans for trying to knock Universe 7 out of the Tournament before it even began. The two had plotted an assassination attempt on Goku which made them incredibly unlikable and irredeemable in the eyes of fans. Even if one is acting in their own best interest, the act is still heavily frowned upon.

11) Quitela (Universe 4)

Quitela ranks one spot lower than his co-conspirator, Sidra, due to the verbal abuse he gives his team as they’re eliminated one-by-one. He seemingly shows no respect for the fact that his fate is in their hands, and essentially never thanks his team for their help. Even so, there is one more God of Destruction that’s even less liked than him.

12) Belmod (Universe 11)

Universe 11’s Belmod is undoubtedly the least liked God of Destruction in Dragon Ball. His constant disrespect of Goku’s achievements is annoying to fans, who’ve watched the Earthbound Saiyan overcome his limits many times before. Even when this fact stares him in the face, he indignantly refuses to give Goku the respect other Destroyers do.

