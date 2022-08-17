Dragon Ball: Frieza surpasses Ultra Instinct Goku & Ultra Ego Vegeta in ways we never imagined

The latest Dragon Ball Super manga spoilers began leaking Wednesday morning, bringing some intriguing revelations in the Granolah the Survivor saga’s near-conclusion. A last-minute appearance by the series’ most infamous villain, Frieza, has left fans in shock, wondering what’s to come next in the series as a result.

With Frieza’s arrival in the latest Dragon Ball Super material, he also brings a new power-up never before seen in the series. Fans and leakers have been expressing their disbelief at the situation and wondering what it could indicate for the series’ next arc and general, overarching future.

Follow along as this article breaks down these latest Dragon Ball Super leaks and speculates on the impact they could have on the rest of the series.

Dragon Ball Super’s latest spoilers show ruthless Frieza in new Black form eliminate Elec, squash Gas as fans left aghast

As per the first leaks and spoilers for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super issue, it seems that Granolah the Survivor saga will end with a shocking appearance from none other than Frieza, one of the series’ most infamous villains, if not the singular most.

It seems that Frieza is poised to yet again return to the series’ central plotline with an interesting new power-up. No information regarding what the transformation is called in-series has been revealed, but fans are calling it Black Frieza for now. This is similar to how his other form is both officially named and called Golden Frieza by fans.

Even more shocking is the brutality with which this form of Frieza’s seems to debut. Per currently available spoiler information, he arrives at the battle scene and swiftly and cruelly kills Elec and Gas before reacquainting with Vegeta and Goku. Even more worrisome is that Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta lose to Gas again in the issue.

𝐅𝐔𝐉𝐈𝐍☔️ @FujinZx

This Dude really returned out of nowhere , got a new transformation called "Black Frieza", killed Gas and Elec in a sec and beat the living sh1t out of True UI Goku & UE Vegeta and just left like that Frieza really is a Menace for that DBS SPOILERSThis Dude really returned out of nowhere , got a new transformation called "Black Frieza", killed Gas and Elec in a sec and beat the living sh1t out of True UI Goku & UE Vegeta and just left like thatFrieza really is a Menace for that DBS SPOILERS❗️This Dude really returned out of nowhere , got a new transformation called "Black Frieza", killed Gas and Elec in a sec and beat the living sh1t out of True UI Goku & UE Vegeta and just left like that💀 Frieza really is a Menace for that😤 https://t.co/iR7KEXsGhB

For many fans, this seemingly indicates that Black Frieza is a form that seems all but sure to be stronger than Ultra Instinct or Ultra Ego. This is yet to be confirmed, but many fans seem confident in such an assessment, given the currently available spoiler information on the issue.

One of the most significant implications this could have on the series overall is the apparent equivalency or even superiority of Black Frieza to either Ultra Instinct or Ultra Ego. The latter two were previously thought to be some of the most powerful transformations in the series, and two, who wouldn’t be matched for quite some time.

Now, it seems that series creator and Super author Akira Toriyama and Super illustrator Toyotarou have decided to introduce a potential rival to the two quite early. This would seemingly suggest that Black Frieza is looking to make a comeback to the series as part of a major storyline, whether as an ally to the two Saiayans or as an enemy.

Syn @Synthecerelite Could it be…did Freeza stumble upon Merus’ Room of Spirit and Time? Could it be…did Freeza stumble upon Merus’ Room of Spirit and Time? https://t.co/yYHLQQFlL7

While this seems likely to happen in Dragon Ball Super’s near future, this is still speculation. As a result, fans should take such predictions with a grain of salt and keep their minds open to what the series’ creative minds have in store.

Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

