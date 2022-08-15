New Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super promos appear all over Japan

One of the largest collaborations to occur in Fortnite is just a day away. Based on community feedback and the number of likes the official teaser got on Twitter, it's safe to say that the hype is surreal. However, it seems a bit of a twist has come into play.

An image found in Shinjuku City, Japan, shows that the collaboration with Dragon Ball is for the latest 'Super' series. While leakers have long anticipated this to be the case, this is the first confirmation of the same. The timing makes a lot of sense as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will debut worldwide on August 26.

HYPEX @HYPEX @FortniteJPNews



Here's this same AD but as a video, spotted in Japan by @mgnmtacomoti999 Here's this same AD but as a video, spotted in Japan by @mgnmtacomoti999 & @FortniteJPNews https://t.co/KOuU9oGmrI

This new piece of information will alter a few things that players are expecting to see in the collaboration. While nothing can be confirmed as of yet, there is some speculation as to what players can expect to see in Fortnite soon.

Dragon Ball Super is a day away from a Fortnite debut

Looking at the currently available information, fans and leakers are fairly certain that Goku will be getting an Ultra Instinct style. Since this technique debuted in Dragon Ball Super, it would make sense for it to be featured in-game.

Much like the Eddie Brock and Venom outfit/skin, Ultra Instinct may be transitional in nature. If this holds true, it will be accessible via an in-build emote that allows players to switch between ultra and normal form.

HYPEX @HYPEX (via The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab will have an emote for Goku & Vegeta to transform into the Super Saiyan style(via @MidaRado The Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab will have an emote for Goku & Vegeta to transform into the Super Saiyan style 🔥👀 (via @MidaRado) https://t.co/WXWJWLWTnd

However, according to leaker HYPEX, the collaboration will feature an emote that will allow Goku and Vegeta to transform into the Super Saiyan style. Due to this information, it cannot be said with certainty if "Super Saiyan" is being used as a placeholder for Ultra Instinct or if Goku will have multiple styles to choose from.

Given the character's importance to the franchise, the latter will likely hold true. Apart from the styles, players can expect to see numerous cosmetics for the characters. This might include the Turtle School Uniform as well.

When will the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super collaboration go live?

While the collaboration is scheduled to go live on August 16, there seems to be some confusion regarding the exact timing of things. According to HYPEX, the new Battle Bus, cosmetics/items, and challenges will likely go live five hours after downtime.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z content (Bus, Items & Challenges) will most likely drop 5 hours atfer downtime, at the content updates time. And that's because the current summer bus is set to be replaced on the 16th at 1PM UTC (9 AM ET). Unless if Epic changes this last minute! The Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z content (Bus, Items & Challenges) will most likely drop 5 hours atfer downtime, at the content updates time. And that's because the current summer bus is set to be replaced on the 16th at 1PM UTC (9 AM ET). Unless if Epic changes this last minute! https://t.co/OROCXmjr5A

If the downtime commences at 4:00 am Eastern Time, the collaboration will go live by 9:00 am. Since Epic Games has had a lot of time to work on this update and the content, things should go off without a hitch. However, on the off chance that problems do occur, things could be delayed by an hour at most.

Once the collaboration starts, it will continue till the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Players will have a month to purchase cosmetics from the Item Shop and complete any challenges related to the crossover. With roughly 24 hours to go for things to kick off, readers can expect to see more leaks soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Danyal Arabi