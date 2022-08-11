Why Indonesia banned Fortnite for "breaking the law," explained

Indonesia is one of the largest gaming markets in Asia, with a market of over $1 billion and Fortnite is a big part of that. However, Indonesia is no longer a market for the game as it is now considered unlawful.

Fortnite is big in all parts of the world as the gameplay and features it offers are not unique or emphasized for any particular type of audience. Anyone can play the game, which is what's helped it become so popular.

However, they've now lost a pretty big market in Indonesia through no fault of the game or the players. No one in Indonesia can play Fortnite anymore. Here's why.

Fortnite banned in Indonesia: Why the large market can't play the game anymore

The reason Fortnite is now banned in Indonesia is because the developers, Epic Games, did not comply with new rules in the country. With their implementation, all companies were asked to provide data on their users by July 29. If that didn't happen, they would be outlawed in Indonesia.

Venom @VenomLeaks Indonesia bans Fortnite over censorship concerns



According to Reuters, Indonesia has banned all things Epic Games for failing to comply with the country's new licensing rules. The new rules require any platform to allow the nation's government oversight on what can and can't be Indonesia bans Fortnite over censorship concernsAccording to Reuters, Indonesia has banned all things Epic Games for failing to comply with the country's new licensing rules. The new rules require any platform to allow the nation's government oversight on what can and can't be

Several notable companies were initially hit with the unlawful label, including:

Meta

Amazon

PayPal

Yahoo

Google

Epic Games

Steam

FIFA

Since then, many companies did comply with the new rules after being banned. Steam and Yahoo were among those who reversed course, but Epic Games is yet to do so as of yet.

Chapter 3 Season 3 is no longer playable (Image via Epic Games)

Those companies changing their minds occurred only a few days after the bans were handed down, which means Epic Games has had a long time to reverse course and get their game back online in Indonesia.

According to a report from The Verge:

"Epic Games and the EA-owned Origin still remain banned in the country, which makes games like Fortnite and FIFA unplayable. The ban has sparked backlash among Indonesian users, who have made the #BlockirKominfo (block Kominfo) a trending hashtag on Twitter. Some users have resorted to using a VPN (virtual private network) to play games from banned services."

PayPal has yet to comply as well, though they've been temporarily unbanned so users can move money out as needed. They intend on providing the data so that it will be usable again, but Epic Games does not appear intent on doing the same at this point.

Evidently, the Indonesian government reached out to all banned companies since the ban to try and urge them to comply and get their products available again.

Given how large the Indonesian gaming market is, it's a surprise that Epic Games hasn't complied yet.

Epic is known for standing by its principles, though. They're not one to back down. In the Apple fiasco, Epic refused to back down to what Apple was trying to do with the game on the App Store.

It ultimately cost them the ability to even have the game on iOS devices, but they haven't backed down and don't intend to. They said they will put Fortnite back on the App Store when Apple respects their wishes.

It may be the same kind of situation for Indonesian players; only time will tell.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan