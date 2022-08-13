Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 spoilers confirm Ultra Instinct is not Goku’s final form

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87
Leaks for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 are already making their rounds on social media, giving us an idea of what will happen now that Gas has been defeated. Draft Pages for the chapter revealed quite a lot about the direction the manga will take now that the youngest Heeter is no longer a threat, but it also revealed something unexpected about Goku and Vegeta’s new powers.
Many fans believed that Goku had already perfected the Ultra Instinct form, seeing as he achieved the True Ultra Instinct a few chapters ago. Nonetheless, the draft pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 seem to indicate that this is not the last form Goku will obtain in the series. Continue reading to learn more about what was said on the draft pages of the newest chapter and how this will affect Goku’s development.
Goku can still achieve a more powerful transformation, as confirmed by Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 draft pages
What was revealed in the leaks?
The draft pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 start with Goku and Vegeta severely hurt after their fight with Gas. They are both disappointed about having to resort to Granolah defeating Gas instead of doing it themselves. Hence, they both promised to keep training and polish their new forms.
While the Saiyans spoke, Granolah started to suffer the side effects of his wish. The technique he used to beat Gas was supposed to kill the user, so he is certain his life span got shortened again because of this.
When Goku and Vegeta ask what he means, he reveals to them the truth about his wish to be the universe’s strongest, as well as the consequences of the technique. Monato, who seemingly awakened his true power, heals them.
Seeing that his plans have failed, Elec prepares to flee alone, telling Goku that Gas is most likely dead already. The last thing revealed by Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87's leaks is the appearance of a new mysterious enemy, who pierces Monato with an energy beam.
Goku still has more untapped potential
As revealed by Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87’s leaks, it may seem like Goku still has a lot more training to do. He and Vegeta agree that the way they defeated Gas, ganging up on him until he was overwhelmed, is not something they want to have to repeat.
The promise they made to train and polish their new forms, Goku’s Ultra Instinct and Vegeta’s Ultra Ego, could be hinting at the idea of a newer and more powerful transformation in the future. But Goku still has a long way to go if he has to perfect his True Ultra Instinct.
For those unaware, the True Ultra Instinct is the Saiyans’ own version of the Angels’ technique. Instead of being based around the idea of a calm heart and an empty mind, the True Ultra Instinct allows its users to feel emotion while fighting.
The Saiyans draw strength from their emotions, especially rage, which is their main power source. This means that the True Ultra Instinct is several times stronger than the original form when used by a Saiyan warrior.
Could Goku go even further beyond?
Goku surpassing his limits, even when it may seem impossible, is a staple of the Dragon Ball franchise. Although the Ultra Instinct is considered the most powerful state a being can reach in the series right now, that does not mean this perception could change in the near future.
Introducing a True Ultra Instinct may hint at the possibility of newer forms, all powered by anger or intense emotions. It is no secret to Dragon Ball fans that being in touch with their emotions has always been a major part of the Saiyans’ fighting style.
Most Super Saiyan transformations are achieved when a Saiyan is either completely furious or has a deep desire to better themselves. The leaks from Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 are basically giving fans a warning about new transformations coming in the future, all of them revolving around the Super Saiyan state.
This would be nothing new for the franchise, as it has already been explained that a Saiyan can reach newer forms by combining a divine transformation with Super Saiyan energy. Super Saiyan Blue, for example, comes from a Super Saiyan God reaching their own ultimate form. It is like a combination of the powered form and godly ki.
This means that the idea of an Ultra Instinct Super Saiyan is not as crazy as fans may initially think. The revelation of True Ultra Instinct granting its users the ability to feel emotion is hinting at a new Super Saiyan form being revealed in the future.
Final thoughts
The leaks of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 are not only giving fans clues about the franchise's immediate future, but also about things that are still far away from occurring. All fans know that Goku and Vegeta will never be satisfied with the power level they currently have. Their Saiyan nature is always asking them to become stronger.
True Ultra Instinct could be the key at the moment for Goku to become stronger than he is. By combining the Angels’ technique with his own emotions, Goku could reach a level beyond Ultra Instinct.
We still need to wait for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 to be officially released to learn the truth about what will happen in the future. However, fans are already hyped at the possibility of a new transformation for Goku occurring in the manga at some point.