Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 spoilers confirm Ultra Instinct is not Goku’s final form

Leaks for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 are already making their rounds on social media, giving us an idea of what will happen now that Gas has been defeated. Draft Pages for the chapter revealed quite a lot about the direction the manga will take now that the youngest Heeter is no longer a threat, but it also revealed something unexpected about Goku and Vegeta’s new powers.

Many fans believed that Goku had already perfected the Ultra Instinct form, seeing as he achieved the True Ultra Instinct a few chapters ago. Nonetheless, the draft pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 seem to indicate that this is not the last form Goku will obtain in the series. Continue reading to learn more about what was said on the draft pages of the newest chapter and how this will affect Goku’s development.

Goku can still achieve a more powerful transformation, as confirmed by Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 draft pages

What was revealed in the leaks?

Todd Blankenship @Herms98 #dbspoilers



The roughs are out for DBS ch.87, “The Greatest Warrior in the Universe is Revealed”. The battle over, Goku notes that their training wasn’t enough. Vegeta says he doesn’t want to win like this again. He’ll polish his techniques and prove he’s better than Goku! The roughs are out for DBS ch.87, “The Greatest Warrior in the Universe is Revealed”. The battle over, Goku notes that their training wasn’t enough. Vegeta says he doesn’t want to win like this again. He’ll polish his techniques and prove he’s better than Goku! #dbspoilers The roughs are out for DBS ch.87, “The Greatest Warrior in the Universe is Revealed”. The battle over, Goku notes that their training wasn’t enough. Vegeta says he doesn’t want to win like this again. He’ll polish his techniques and prove he’s better than Goku! https://t.co/vXB40SCTN3

The draft pages for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 start with Goku and Vegeta severely hurt after their fight with Gas. They are both disappointed about having to resort to Granolah defeating Gas instead of doing it themselves. Hence, they both promised to keep training and polish their new forms.

While the Saiyans spoke, Granolah started to suffer the side effects of his wish. The technique he used to beat Gas was supposed to kill the user, so he is certain his life span got shortened again because of this.

When Goku and Vegeta ask what he means, he reveals to them the truth about his wish to be the universe’s strongest, as well as the consequences of the technique. Monato, who seemingly awakened his true power, heals them.

Seeing that his plans have failed, Elec prepares to flee alone, telling Goku that Gas is most likely dead already. The last thing revealed by Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87's leaks is the appearance of a new mysterious enemy, who pierces Monato with an energy beam.

Goku still has more untapped potential

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



They call this form "真の身勝手の極意/True Ultra Instinct".



(Source: While summarizing the Granolah arc (till Ch85), the Dragon Ball Official Site said the following about Goku's Ultra Instinct that he tapped into in Ch85.They call this form "真の身勝手の極意/True Ultra Instinct".(Source: dragon-ball-official.com/news/01_1272.h… While summarizing the Granolah arc (till Ch85), the Dragon Ball Official Site said the following about Goku's Ultra Instinct that he tapped into in Ch85.They call this form "真の身勝手の極意/True Ultra Instinct".(Source: dragon-ball-official.com/news/01_1272.h…) https://t.co/GVYckKOylU

As revealed by Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87’s leaks, it may seem like Goku still has a lot more training to do. He and Vegeta agree that the way they defeated Gas, ganging up on him until he was overwhelmed, is not something they want to have to repeat.

The promise they made to train and polish their new forms, Goku’s Ultra Instinct and Vegeta’s Ultra Ego, could be hinting at the idea of a newer and more powerful transformation in the future. But Goku still has a long way to go if he has to perfect his True Ultra Instinct.

ᴢᴀɢᴇ @zagessj



Thanks for reading until the end 🏾 By getting deeper into Ultra Instinct Goku will awaken his unique form that will allow his body to have a mind of its own whilst being able to draw on his emotions for power. UI Sign is the gateway for Goku to awaken his true Ultra Instinct.Thanks for reading until the end By getting deeper into Ultra Instinct Goku will awaken his unique form that will allow his body to have a mind of its own whilst being able to draw on his emotions for power. UI Sign is the gateway for Goku to awaken his true Ultra Instinct. Thanks for reading until the end 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Wq2jgzcoxw

For those unaware, the True Ultra Instinct is the Saiyans’ own version of the Angels’ technique. Instead of being based around the idea of a calm heart and an empty mind, the True Ultra Instinct allows its users to feel emotion while fighting.

The Saiyans draw strength from their emotions, especially rage, which is their main power source. This means that the True Ultra Instinct is several times stronger than the original form when used by a Saiyan warrior.

Could Goku go even further beyond?

Yessir!! @yessir167



PLEASE STOP THINKING THEY MASTERED THEIR FORMS, PLEASE STOP EXPECTING THEM TO BE UNBEATABLE Todd Blankenship @Herms98 #dbspoilers



The roughs are out for DBS ch.87, “The Greatest Warrior in the Universe is Revealed”. The battle over, Goku notes that their training wasn’t enough. Vegeta says he doesn’t want to win like this again. He’ll polish his techniques and prove he’s better than Goku! The roughs are out for DBS ch.87, “The Greatest Warrior in the Universe is Revealed”. The battle over, Goku notes that their training wasn’t enough. Vegeta says he doesn’t want to win like this again. He’ll polish his techniques and prove he’s better than Goku! #dbspoilers The roughs are out for DBS ch.87, “The Greatest Warrior in the Universe is Revealed”. The battle over, Goku notes that their training wasn’t enough. Vegeta says he doesn’t want to win like this again. He’ll polish his techniques and prove he’s better than Goku! https://t.co/vXB40SCTN3 Love how both Goku & Vegeta once again confirm they need more training with their techniques!PLEASE STOP THINKING THEY MASTERED THEIR FORMS, PLEASE STOP EXPECTING THEM TO BE UNBEATABLE twitter.com/herms98/status… Love how both Goku & Vegeta once again confirm they need more training with their techniques!PLEASE STOP THINKING THEY MASTERED THEIR FORMS, PLEASE STOP EXPECTING THEM TO BE UNBEATABLE twitter.com/herms98/status…

Goku surpassing his limits, even when it may seem impossible, is a staple of the Dragon Ball franchise. Although the Ultra Instinct is considered the most powerful state a being can reach in the series right now, that does not mean this perception could change in the near future.

Introducing a True Ultra Instinct may hint at the possibility of newer forms, all powered by anger or intense emotions. It is no secret to Dragon Ball fans that being in touch with their emotions has always been a major part of the Saiyans’ fighting style.

Officer DaMickey - Greg G. @OfficerDaMickey



If Ultra Instinct is a technique and not a form...can Goku go Super Saiyan while using it? Could he use the Kaioken?



I'm legitimately curious now.

#DBZ #DragonBall #Goku Weird thought from waking up after falling back asleep:If Ultra Instinct is a technique and not a form...can Goku go Super Saiyan while using it? Could he use the Kaioken?I'm legitimately curious now. Weird thought from waking up after falling back asleep:If Ultra Instinct is a technique and not a form...can Goku go Super Saiyan while using it? Could he use the Kaioken?I'm legitimately curious now.#DBZ #DragonBall #Goku

Most Super Saiyan transformations are achieved when a Saiyan is either completely furious or has a deep desire to better themselves. The leaks from Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 are basically giving fans a warning about new transformations coming in the future, all of them revolving around the Super Saiyan state.

This would be nothing new for the franchise, as it has already been explained that a Saiyan can reach newer forms by combining a divine transformation with Super Saiyan energy. Super Saiyan Blue, for example, comes from a Super Saiyan God reaching their own ultimate form. It is like a combination of the powered form and godly ki.

This means that the idea of an Ultra Instinct Super Saiyan is not as crazy as fans may initially think. The revelation of True Ultra Instinct granting its users the ability to feel emotion is hinting at a new Super Saiyan form being revealed in the future.

Final thoughts

DecisiveTv @tv_decisive

@dragonballsuper

Chapter #85 on the wiki. It states (1st picture) that Goku can use his emotions while in Ultra Instinct Sign (2nd picture). Does this mean we will see Super Saiyan + Ultra Instinct? As Super Saiyan is a rage form. Reading a semi-summary on #DragonBallSuper Chapter #85 on the wiki. It states (1st picture) that Goku can use his emotions while in Ultra Instinct Sign (2nd picture). Does this mean we will see Super Saiyan + Ultra Instinct? As Super Saiyan is a rage form. Reading a semi-summary on #DragonBallSuper @dragonballsuper Chapter #85 on the wiki. It states (1st picture) that Goku can use his emotions while in Ultra Instinct Sign (2nd picture). Does this mean we will see Super Saiyan + Ultra Instinct? As Super Saiyan is a rage form. https://t.co/tqXSACaDhL

The leaks of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 are not only giving fans clues about the franchise's immediate future, but also about things that are still far away from occurring. All fans know that Goku and Vegeta will never be satisfied with the power level they currently have. Their Saiyan nature is always asking them to become stronger.

True Ultra Instinct could be the key at the moment for Goku to become stronger than he is. By combining the Angels’ technique with his own emotions, Goku could reach a level beyond Ultra Instinct.

We still need to wait for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 to be officially released to learn the truth about what will happen in the future. However, fans are already hyped at the possibility of a new transformation for Goku occurring in the manga at some point.

