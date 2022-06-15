5 anime characters Ultra Ego Vegeta can destroy (& 5 he still loses to)

Dragon Ball Super’s latest powerups have been amazing, and Ultra Ego Vegeta is no exception. Despite seemingly striking out when first used against Granolah early on in the series’ current arc, Ultra Ego Vegeta seems to have made a comeback in recent issues.

While the two haven’t been at odds with one another since unlocking their respective forms, many fans are theorizing that Ultra Ego Vegeta can even match Ultra Instinct Goku. While this matchup may work in his favor, there are certainly some foes that Ultra Ego Vegeta wouldn’t be able to handle.

Here are 5 anime characters Ultra Ego Vegeta can destroy, and 5 he will still lose to even with his newest form.

Shikamaru Nara and 4 other characters who can be decimated by Ultra Ego Vegeta

1) Krillin

Krillin as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image Credits: Akira Toriyama, Toyotarou/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Fellow Dragon Ball castmate Krillin is one character who would get obliterated by Ultra Ego Vegeta. As a pure human, he’s long since reached the pinnacle of his power and relevance, choosing to take up a day job as a police officer instead of remaining a Z-Fighter full time.

Without a significant development in his strength and abilities, there’s no reality in which Krillin wins versus Ultra Ego Vegeta.

2) Usopp

Usopp as seen in the One Piece anime (Image Credits: Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Viz Media, One Piece)

One Piece’s Usopp fairs no better, including his post-time-skip experience and training in battle. While his lies always seem to have funny consequences, no fib about his victory has any chance of being proven right in the end.

Usopp’s offensive capabilities are among the lowest and weakest in the crew, with his role being one of support than pure offense. His offensive capabilities lessen in a close-quarters fight, which Ultra Ego Vegeta will no doubt force to occur, essentially solidifying his own, easy win.

3) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru as seen in the Naruto: Shippuden anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Naruto’s Shikamaru Nara may be a tactical genius, but it’s improbable he can come up with a plan before Ultra Ego Vegeta turns the lights out on this fight. That being said, the Hidden Leaf’s brightest tactician certainly does have a win condition with his Shadow Possession/Paralysis jutsu.

However, the jutsu moves somewhat slowly and can be easily avoided on several occasions throughout the series. The technique seldom works when the enemy knows it's coming and can keep their focus on it. Given Vegeta’s experience in battle, he’ll most likely avoid falling for these tricks, almost certainly cementing his win.

4) Khun Aguero Agnes

Khun as seen in the Tower of God anime series (Image Credits: SIU/Young Com, Naver Webtoon, Tower of God)

While an incredible tactician, as seen many times throughout Tower of God, Khun Aguero Agnes is far from being a physically intimidating individual. His strengths lie primarily in his intelligence, tact, and cunning, with some fighting skills and ability too.

However, in a one-on-one versus Ultra Ego Vegeta, the brilliant son of the Khun family has no chance. He won’t have the resources available to attain anything close to a win condition, even with all the shrewdness he’s shown to have.

5) Katsuki Bakugou

Bakugou as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image Credits: Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Bakugou may be remarkably strong and capable, but the young hero in training stands no chance against Ultra Ego Vegeta. Bakugou’s main strengths are its destructive potential and the damage his explosive Quirk can produce.

However, this may be a detriment against Vegeta, who gets more robust with the damage he takes when in Ultra Ego. Unless Bakugou can take one shot at the Saiyan with a powerful attack, he’ll quickly lose as his opponent’s offensive power ramps up.

Zeno and 4 other anime characters who can squash Ultra Ego Vegeta

1) Giorno Giovanna

Giorno as seen in the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime series (Image Credits: Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz Media, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

While Ultra Ego Vegeta is one of the strongest fighters in anime, Giorno Giovanna’s Gold Experience Requiem (GER) has something far more powerful. GER essentially allows Giorno to reset reality to a fixed event or point in time, returning everything to “zero.”

Faced with such a reality-bending ability, there’s nothing in Vegeta’s arsenal that he can use to counter Giorno and GER’s powers. As a result, he, unfortunately, loses to this overpowered ability.

2) Son Goku

Goku as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image Credits: Akira Toriyama, Toyotarou/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

As mentioned above, Dragon Ball Super has not yet shown a matchup between Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta. However, it’s more likely that the former would still win this fight. Ultra Instinct’s main strength is the reflexive dodge it allows its user to perform, evading nearly any hit.

While possible for Ultra Ego to outspeed enough to get some hits in, this seems somewhat unlikely, especially since the forms seem to be on similar levels. That being said, Ultra Instinct Goku gets the presumed win here for the form's defensive and survivability capabilities.

3) Zeno

Zeno as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image Credits: Akira Toriyama, Toyotarou/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

This hypothetical Dragon Ball Super matchup is much easier to decipher than the last, with Zeno winning against Ultra Ego Vegeta. Even more impressive is that fans have yet to see the Omni-King of the multiverse seriously fight, however, every fan knows this outcome to be inevitable.

Zeno’s primary win condition comes from his ability to erase anything he chooses from existence in moments, whether a timeline or a person. This ability has shown no signs of being stoppable thus far in the series, aside from Zeno himself canceling the attack. As a result, the victor here would undoubtedly be the childish king, Grand Zeno.

4) Satoru Gojo

Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

While Satoru Gojo has many powerful abilities, skills, and techniques which make him one of the strongest characters in anime, only one is needed to prove his win here. The Infinity technique he uses is one which, essentially, is a paradox that comes to life, forcing his opponents to be limited by the infinity of space between them.

The Jujutsu Kaisen series uses the example of Gojo stepping on an ant but not stepping on them because of the infinity in between. Gojo can choose who can and cannot touch him, thanks to this power. Ultra Ego Vegeta has no win condition if he can’t even feel his opponent, solidifying the sorcerer’s win.

5) Saitama

Saitama as seen in the One-Punch Man anime series (Image Credits: ONE, Yusuke Murata/Shueisha, Viz Media, One-Punch Man)

Finally, One-Punch Man’s Saitama is a parody character within the anime genre. His satirical nature has allowed him to always come out on top within his series, with no match-up to his comically high strength.

This carries over into every Saitama fight and would presumably be present in his hypothetical matchup versus Ultra Ego Vegeta. As a result, the Prince of All Saiyans has no possible way to win, as he’d need to overcome the parodical essence of Saitama’s being.

