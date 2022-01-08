How many times has Goku died in Dragon Ball?

Dragon Ball tells the story of Son Goku, a young boy who goes on an adventurous journey to collect all the seven mystical dragon balls that have the power to summon a powerful dragon named Shenron when put together. As the story unfolded, fans later learned a lot more about Goku, where he came from, who his parents are and why he is powerful.

Note: This article contains spoilers!

Being a mysterious character on a journey to find powerful objects that can grant the user whatever they wish for, he obviously faced a lot of unforeseen hardships. Unfortunately, during these conflicts, he also died quite a few times, although only for a short while.

Fans have long pondered over this and ultimately came up with a list of the times that Goku had to sacrifice himself in order to accomplish his missions. Goku has died four times in Dragon Ball, and these instances are listed below.

The times Goku died in Dragon Ball

4) Fight against Raditz

Ryo 🏳️‍🌈 @SimplyDango Goku/Piccolo vs Raditz is great because you start to see Piccolo's change, he clearly respects Goku and while he puts up a front he's happy that Goku can come back something he'd hate before. People often give Gohan all the credit but Goku started Piccolo's redemption. Goku/Piccolo vs Raditz is great because you start to see Piccolo's change, he clearly respects Goku and while he puts up a front he's happy that Goku can come back something he'd hate before. People often give Gohan all the credit but Goku started Piccolo's redemption. 🍡 https://t.co/V8OXQaVEYK

Raditz, the fans find out, is Goku's biological brother, who was in a quest to become the most powerful warrior in the universe. During a fight against him, Goku had to sacrifice himself in order to defeat him while saving his adopted grandfather Gohan.

Fans state that he received a full blast from Piccolo's Special Beam Cannon, although second-handedly, which led to his death. Goku seemed to have known that the Dragon Balls could bring him back, which is why it was possibly not a matter of great concern for the other characters in the show or so the fandom seems to think.

3) Fight against the Semi-Perfect Cell

Fans witnessed his next death in the Cell Games Saga arc, where he sacrificed himself to try to protect, well, the world. During the fight, Goku's son Gohan's Super Saiyan 2 transformation seemingly completely overpowered Cell.

Which is why, as a last ditch effort, he had to make a self destructive blast. Goku then used Instant Transmission to transport the blast to King Kai's world, sacrificing himself, Gregory, Bubbles, as well as King Kai, in the process.

2) Fight against Hit

Although this did not last for more than a few moments, fans do seem to count this on the list as well. During his fight against Hit in the Future Trunks Saga, Goku faced the full impact of Hit's Phoenix Eye Fist which resulted in his death. Thankfully, he seemed to have already released a Ki Blast into the air before he was hit. His Ki Blast landed on him moments later and resuscitated his body.

1) Heart Disease

Goku seemed to have died again during the Future Trunks Saga arc, due to a heart virus. Thankfully, Future Trunks returned 20 years in time to give Goku the cure and ended up warning him of the imminent threats of Android 17 and Androi 18 in the process.

Dragon Ball is a series that continues to touch the fans' hearts to date. Now, with new arcs coming in the Dragon Ball Super series, fans are even more hyped up. Not to mention the Dragon Ball Super: Superheroes movie that the fandom is waiting for with baited breath.

