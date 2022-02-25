Voice actors Nobuhiko Okamoto and Saori Onishi reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19

Voice actors Nobuhiko Okamoto and Saori Onishi have reportedly been diagnosed with COVID-19. Pro Fit, a talent management agency, recently announced that Nobuhiko Okamoto took a PCR test on February 22, 2022. The voice actor had tested positive and is in quarantine, complying with the health center’s guidelines.

I’m Enterprise, a talent agency, reported that Onishi had come in contact with someone who was affected by the coronavirus. She proceeded to take a PCR test which confirmed her suspicions, and she is now in quarantine as well.

Both the voice actors are presently in quarantine. However, the good news is that Nobuhiko Okamoto, voice actor of Bakugo Katsuki, is asymptomatic. He is currently recovering at home and the agency is awaiting another set of tests that will confirm his recovery in the next few weeks.

However, no further information regarding Saori Onishi has been released. Anime fans across the world have wished both these talented individuals a speedy recovery. The My Hero Academia fanbase has expressed their concerns for Bakugo Katsuki’s voice actor since he had a throat surgery in 2020. Fans hope that the current situation doesn’t get in the way of the voice actor’s career.

Some of their popular works

Nobuhiko Okamoto is an extremely popular voice actor who lent his voice to some of the most beloved anime characters. He has played the roles of Bakugo Katsuki from My Hero Academia, Nishinoya Yuu from Haikyuu!!, Aguero Agnes Khun from Tower of God, Ryo Kurokiba from Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma and Takumi Usui from Maid Sama, to name a few.

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actress Saori Onishi Happy Birthday to the Japanese Voice Actress Saori Onishi 🎉 https://t.co/QAWmAnb5Yu

Saori Onishi too is an extremely popular voice actor who has played some impressive roles. She has lent her voice to Hisako Arato from Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Eriri Spencer from Saenai Heroine No Sodatekata, Senju Muramasa from Eromanga Sensei, Ais Wallenstein from Is It Wrong To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon, and La Folia Rihavein from Strike The Blood, to name a few.

Fans are hoping to get some updates within the next few weeks and hope that the voice actors recover as soon as they can.

