DC fans react to return of The Death of Superman as a 30th Anniversary Special (Details explored)

DC's most iconic storyline, The Death of Superman, is all set to be honored as it hits its 30th anniversary. With the announcement of the special issue, get ready to revisit the story that shook the foundations of Superman as a character forever.
With the 30th anniversary of The Death of Superman, there is a lot that's going on over here. DC recently killed off Superman once again in this year's Dark Crisis, and the effects of that are still being felt in the universe. With this special, we will see the Man of Steel not die only once, but four times and in different ways. So lets explore what this comic all about.
The Death of Superman returns in this 30th anniversary special
With it being almost thirty years since the storyline was released, DC is all set to revisit this tragic story. With the original team comprising of Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding, Roger Stern and Butch Guice, Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove, and Jerry Ordway being reunited, The Death of the Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 hits store shelves on November 8, 2022.
The Death of the Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 will also feature four different stories that will showcase the death of the Man of Steel from four different perspectives. The story will feature some of Superman's biggest allies reacting to his death during and after battling Doomsday and how those moments affected them. There will also be a hint of a new villain here.
The first story, titled The Life of Superman, by Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding will follow a young Jon Kent. With his parents never telling him about the battle with Doomsday, Jon must team up with Clark to take down a new threat called the Doombreaker.
The second story, titled Standing Guard, from Roger Stern and Butch Guice follows the battle between Superman and Doomsday from the perspective of the Guardians.
The third story, titled Time, from Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove will focus on the death of the Man of Steel from John Henry Irons' perspective. And the fourth story, titled Above and Beyond, from Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett will follow Ma and Pa Kent as they watch their son fight Doomsday live on television while going through his photo album after his death.
That fourth one is surely going to bring tears to the eyes of many Superman fans. Until then, let's wait for November as this comic will hit the shelves.
DC fans react to the news of The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special
With The Death of Superman hitting its 30th anniversary, it's a huge deal. This was the first comic in a really long time that was killing off a huge character like Superman. The comic became so popular that even news channels were covering it.
With the revitalization of the story, fans definitely have some thoughts of their own to share. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter.
With this, it's pretty clear that fans are ready to revisit The Death of Superman once more. The response to this has been extremely positive, and here's to hoping for a great special issue that honors the legacy of the character in the best way possible.