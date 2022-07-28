DC fans react to return of The Death of Superman as a 30th Anniversary Special (Details explored)

DC's most iconic storyline, The Death of Superman, is all set to be honored as it hits its 30th anniversary. With the announcement of the special issue, get ready to revisit the story that shook the foundations of Superman as a character forever.

With the 30th anniversary of The Death of Superman, there is a lot that's going on over here. DC recently killed off Superman once again in this year's Dark Crisis, and the effects of that are still being felt in the universe. With this special, we will see the Man of Steel not die only once, but four times and in different ways. So lets explore what this comic all about.

The Death of Superman returns in this 30th anniversary special

The Death of Superman comic cover (Image via DC Comics)

With it being almost thirty years since the storyline was released, DC is all set to revisit this tragic story. With the original team comprising of Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding, Roger Stern and Butch Guice, Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove, and Jerry Ordway being reunited , The Death of the Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 hits store shelves on November 8, 2022.

The Death of the Superman 30th Anniversary Special #1 will also feature four different stories that will showcase the death of the Man of Steel from four different perspectives. The story will feature some of Superman's biggest allies reacting to his death during and after battling Doomsday and how those moments affected them. There will also be a hint of a new villain here.

Artwork from the upcoming comic book special (Image via DC Comics)

The first story, titled The Life of Superman, by Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding will follow a young Jon Kent. With his parents never telling him about the battle with Doomsday, Jon must team up with Clark to take down a new threat called the Doombreaker.

The second story, titled Standing Guard, from Roger Stern and Butch Guice follows the battle between Superman and Doomsday from the perspective of the Guardians.

The third story, titled Time, from Louise Simonson and Jon Bogdanove will focus on the death of the Man of Steel from John Henry Irons' perspective. And the fourth story, titled Above and Beyond, from Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett will follow Ma and Pa Kent as they watch their son fight Doomsday live on television while going through his photo album after his death.

Superman in his black suit after returning from being dead (Image via DC Comics)

That fourth one is surely going to bring tears to the eyes of many Superman fans. Until then, let's wait for November as this comic will hit the shelves.

DC fans react to the news of The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special

With The Death of Superman hitting its 30th anniversary, it's a huge deal. This was the first comic in a really long time that was killing off a huge character like Superman. The comic became so popular that even news channels were covering it.

With the revitalization of the story, fans definitely have some thoughts of their own to share. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter.

Croc @Croc_Block wait the Death of Superman 30th anniversary special actually is a really cool idea- wait the Death of Superman 30th anniversary special actually is a really cool idea- https://t.co/dJZoT3dVdJ

𝘑𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘰 𝘍𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘣𝘰𝘺💥ᵍⁱᵒ @Cascabelli

#Superman Jon Kent will be part of ‘The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special’ #1 and he will have a Variant Cover by DAN MORA 🥳🥳 Jon Kent will be part of ‘The Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special’ #1 and he will have a Variant Cover by DAN MORA 🥳🥳#Superman https://t.co/Ds34mm0DAy

John-EL✨🪐 @John_El98 #Superman The Death Of Superman 30th Anniversary Special 1 Cover By Dan Jurgens & Brett Breeding Is INCREDIBLE The Death Of Superman 30th Anniversary Special 1 Cover By Dan Jurgens & Brett Breeding Is INCREDIBLE 🔥✨ #Superman https://t.co/k4gJ45vv10

Dan @Danlikecomics Brad Anderson @bdanderson13 @DCComics Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special var cover Ivan Reis, Danny Miki and I Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special var cover Ivan Reis, Danny Miki and I 😀 @DCComics https://t.co/R7QTlzxOkL This is a amazing cover, I love that all the characters are in their 90s designs, and this even includes Darkseid, I just wish Morpheus was also on this like the famous poster from the death of Superman twitter.com/bdanderson13/s… This is a amazing cover, I love that all the characters are in their 90s designs, and this even includes Darkseid, I just wish Morpheus was also on this like the famous poster from the death of Superman twitter.com/bdanderson13/s…

Dutch @Going___Dutch



It’s safe to say that Dan Jurgens saved the man of steel. Dan Jurgens @thedanjurgens

coming in November. Pencils by me, inks by Brett Breeding, color work by Wrap around, fold out cover for the "Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special" coming out from @dccomcs coming in November. Pencils by me, inks by Brett Breeding, color work by @bdanderson13 , So much fun stuff inside from a number of great creators! Wrap around, fold out cover for the "Death of Superman 30th Anniversary Special" coming out from @dccomcs coming in November. Pencils by me, inks by Brett Breeding, color work by @bdanderson13, So much fun stuff inside from a number of great creators! https://t.co/BSiRLWEWUy The original Death of Superman comic is the starting point for most modern Superman fans. It brought the hero back after so many lackluster campy films.It’s safe to say that Dan Jurgens saved the man of steel. twitter.com/thedanjurgens/… The original Death of Superman comic is the starting point for most modern Superman fans. It brought the hero back after so many lackluster campy films. It’s safe to say that Dan Jurgens saved the man of steel. twitter.com/thedanjurgens/…

Captain Marvel-ology! @CaptMarvelology C’mon you guys.



You didn’t expect DC Comics to NOT do anything for the 30th anniversary of The Death of Superman, one of the most seminal comic book storylines ever, did you? C’mon you guys.You didn’t expect DC Comics to NOT do anything for the 30th anniversary of The Death of Superman, one of the most seminal comic book storylines ever, did you?

OMEG∆92 the Retro Gaming Knight @Gamahdude92 Superman @Superman



Now we're reuniting the creative team behind the original event for an all-new special.



Visit 30 years ago, the world lost The Man of Steel.Now we're reuniting the creative team behind the original event for an all-new special.Visit bit.ly/3z8I0u1 to learn more about THE DEATH OF SUPERMAN 30th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1, available on November 8. 30 years ago, the world lost The Man of Steel. Now we're reuniting the creative team behind the original event for an all-new special. Visit bit.ly/3z8I0u1 to learn more about THE DEATH OF SUPERMAN 30th ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1, available on November 8. https://t.co/MdEr9h29ix Death of superman was one of the best comics that I have ever read. The writing was so good that I felt like I was going to cry in some scenes and how Superman impacted the DC universe. twitter.com/Superman/statu… Death of superman was one of the best comics that I have ever read. The writing was so good that I felt like I was going to cry in some scenes and how Superman impacted the DC universe. twitter.com/Superman/statu…

With this, it's pretty clear that fans are ready to revisit The Death of Superman once more. The response to this has been extremely positive, and here's to hoping for a great special issue that honors the legacy of the character in the best way possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far