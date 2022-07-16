DC's Dreamer (Nia Nal) prophesizes Superman's return after Dark Crisis and Batman's ultimate demise

Superman: Son of Kal-El just got more interesting as issue #13 of the comic introduced a new hero and the prophecy that the man in blue is all set to return with the help of a surprise character.

Written by Tom Taylor and illustrated by Clayton Henry, the new issue builds up on the events of Dark Crisis and leaves us with a tease that will have you looking forward to the next outing.

Recently, DC started its next big event with Dark Crisis, and many comics involving Superman: Son of Kal-El have been tied into it. With the mainline Justice League dead (or are they?), it's up to the new heroes to look forward and save the Earth from incoming threats.

So, let's examine how Superman: Son of Kal-El teases Clark Kent's return and what we should expect.

Who is DC's Dreamer, and how does she prophesize Superman's return?

Son of Kal-El issue 13 sprung up right on us when it introduced the return of Dreamer, aka Nia Nal. Originally featured in the Arrowverse show Supergirl, Dreamer was portrayed by Nicole Maines in live-action and made her jump into the comic book world after appearing in DC's Pride Month special comic.

Nia Nal is an original character made for the show. She is a huge LGBTQ+ icon in the DC Universe as she was the first transgender superhero on television.

Being the descendant of Nura Nal, also known as Dream Girl, Nira Nal has the powers of precognition and astral projection.

A page from Son of Kal-El #13 (Image via DC Comics)

In a shocking turn, Nichole Maines herself also took part in writing the comic book here. Teaming up with Tom Taylor for Superman: Son of Kal-El #13, she was able to bring the story of Dreamer to the pages of one of DC's biggest ongoing comics right now.

So, how does the appearance of Dreamer set up the return of Clark Kent, aka Superman? With Justice League #75 wiping out the entire Justice League, most of the heavy hitters in the DC Comics Universe are dead right now.

Technically, they are not dead as they are trapped in prisons where their deepest wishes are being fulfilled, but it looks like Dreamer might have just hinted that Jon Kent will have his father back.

A page from Son of Kal-El #13 (Image via DC Comics)

With her having the power of precognition, it's not outright mentioned how Superman's return will be handled, but more is hinted at in a scene where she and Jon are having a conversation.

When asked where his father is, Jon replies that he doesn't know, to which Dreamer replies:

"When will he be back?"

This confirms that she sees Clark Kent's return, and the moment the threat is dealt with, we will see him return to the main DC Universe. With her power of precognition, you can bet that she has confirmed the Man of Steel's return.

With it not being revealed how he will return and what his return will be like in the main continuity again, some interesting questions are raised.

However, we will find out when Dark Crisis finally finishes its run.

