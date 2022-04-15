CW's Supergirl star Nicole Maines debuts her Nia Nal (Dreamer) character in DC comics

Nicole Maines is ready to bring her character Nia Nal aka Dreamer from the small screen to the comic book panel. Usually, DC characters are adapted from page to screen. However, there have been cases where characters created for the screen fascinated the audience to such an extent that DC introduced them to the comic book universe.

Harley Quinn, Aqualad, and Batman Beyond are a few characters that appeared on the small screen first. Nia Nal is one such character that shined in the CW show Supergirl and is now making her debut in Superman: Son of Kal-El #13.

Dreamer is the first transgender superhero on television

Superman @DCSuperman Dreamer makes her DC Universe debut in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #13: It's not a dream — it's REAL!Dreamer makes her DC Universe debut in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #13: bit.ly/3MaAB2h It's not a dream — it's REAL! ✨ Dreamer makes her DC Universe debut in SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL #13: bit.ly/3MaAB2h https://t.co/NXSNrcd2bZ

Nicole Maines did a fantastic job portraying her character Nia Nal. Dreamer first appeared in the first episode of season four titled American Alien and has been a regular cast member ever since. The producers at Arrowverse sensed a lack of trans representation in not just Arrowverse but the entire superhero genre.

LGBTQIA+ community rejoiced when Nia Nal appeared in 2021’s DC Pride anthology titled Date Night, written by Maines herself. Nia will now be a part of a larger DC continuity as she appears alongside Jonathan Kent in Superman: Son of Kal-El #13.

Dreamer is a superhero based in Metropolis. She is a hybrid human-Naltorian and has powers of precognitive vision. Nia will fight alongside Superman’s son Jonathan Kent. A journalist by profession, it would be amazing to see Nia interact with Jonathan’s mother Lois Lane, who is also a journalist, and Jay Nakamura, Jonathan’s boyfriend. Maines stated on the DC website:

“Jon Kent and Nia Nal are two characters that have a lot in common, both as superheroes with the weight of the world on their shoulders, and as young people with impossibly big shoes to fill.”

Maines added:

“Weaving their stories together for Superman: Son of Kal-El with Tom was a complete pleasure, and there is only a little pun intended when I say that Superman and Dreamer make for a brilliant new Dream-Team.”

More on Superman: Son of Kal-El #13

v @karazorlls Dreamer is truly THAT character who made her debut in a CW show, later got her own standalone story in DC Pride book and now joins the main continuity in DC comics. what an absolute icon Dreamer is truly THAT character who made her debut in a CW show, later got her own standalone story in DC Pride book and now joins the main continuity in DC comics. what an absolute icon 😌❤ https://t.co/E1vF7bvOG2

The comic series will be co-written by Nicole Maines along with Tom Taylor, who is known for comics like Nightwing: Fear State, Dark Knights of Steel: The Gathering Storm, and Injustice: Gods Among Us. The creative team will also include Clayton Henry and Travis Moore who will be doing the artwork for the comic series. Taylor expressed his views about his first collaboration with Maines on the DC website:

"I'm so excited to work with Nicole Maines to bring Dreamer from the screen to the pages of Superman: Son of Kal-El and to the DC Comics Universe. I want to thank all the people at DC who have championed Dreamer and who recognize the importance of this powerful trans superhero in this time."

Superman: Son of Kal-El #13 will hit shelves on July 12th, 2022. The comic will be available in comic book stores as well on the DC website.

