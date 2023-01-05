Batman and Superman may finally come face to face officially as new hints surface at DC

As per a new piece of information, Superman might possibly exist in the same universe as Matt Reeves' Batman. The information comes via an image a Twitter user posted of a tie-up comic to the Batman timeline, The Riddler: Year One, by Paul Dano.

A lot of new information has been coming out of DCEU ever since James Gunn took over, whether it be Cavill's exit as Superman ever after teasing him in Black Adam, or the ongoing DC Elseworlds projects that Gunn revealed on Twitter.

Meanwhile, if this turns out to be how it seems, then Superman and Robert Pattinson's Bat being in the same universe could easily be one of the biggest news stories from DC.

Metropolis reference in the tie-up comic opens up the possibility for Batman and Superman to be in the same universe

The Riddler: Year One is a recent comic book that's set in the 2022 Batman universe, which fans saw in Matt Reeves' movie. The movie showed batsy in a completely different setting, quite unlike anything shown before. Part of this helped please some fans due to the movie being more in line with the comic book representation of the character.

Furthermore, the fact that the movie showed Bruce Wayne in his early years of crime fighting in Gotham City, still learning and unaware if other superheroes existed in his universe, helped the film establish a near-perfect narrative to the classic bat flick.

Coming back to the topic at hand, the reveal comes via an image that has been doing rounds over the internet. It shows a woman standing on a platform, holding a train ticket, which has Metropolis written on it.

A panel from The Riddler: Year One shows a woman standing on a platform with a ticket in her hand (Image credits: DC Comics)

A panel from The Riddler: Year One shows the train ticket to Metropolis (Image credits: DC Comics)

Does this guarantee that fans will get to see Pattinson's Batman and Superman together soon?

Well, not really. While this DC Comic book panel paints a pretty big picture in just a single panel, the thing about these tie-up comics is that their connections to the movies depend on the creators.

The connection can be easily broken if the director decides to go a different way for creative reasons.

Furthermore, it goes without saying that if Matt Reeves decides that he doesn't want Superman in his Batman movies, these tie-up comics will not stand.

All in all, while the comic book surely tells us that Superman does exist in Matt Reeves' universe, it provides no guarantee that we'll ever get to see these two characters in the same movie by Reeves.

Poll : 0 votes