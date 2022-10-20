Dwayne Johnson's latest blockbuster movie Black Adam is all set for a global release on October 21. Starring the wrestling legend and actor as the titular antihero, the movie is a spinoff and sequel to the 2019 movie Shazam! It is already in theaters for Indian audiences and it had its world premiere in Mexico City on October 3.

The movie has been in the works since early 2000s. It was initially supposed to be attached to Shazam! but the producers later decided to give the character his own film. The original idea was to release the move by 2021 but the COVID pandemic delayed the plans.

Dwayne Johnson's character Black Adam is quite a complex character in the DCEU Universe. Characteristics of most anti-heroes, Adam's morality was lacking and his sense of justice was flexible. After his family was murdered, Adam released the Seven Deadly Sins from their prison, killing countless millions.

He was banished by the Wizard and locked in a magical prison. The latest movie will explore his eventual escape and his fight with The Justice Society. Heroes such as Atom Smasher and Doctor Fate will try to put a stop to him, while Superman is also rumored to make a surprise appearance in the film.

Billy Batson (Shazam) is imbued with the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury whenever he speaks the famed magic word. However, Black Adam has a different source of power that stems from Egyptian Gods. The ruler of Kahndaq obtains the Stamina of Shu, the swiftness of Horus, the strength of Amon, the wisdom of Zehuti, the power of Aton, and the courage of Mehen.

In theory, Black Adam has superhuman speed, which gives him powers of flight, and superhuman strength and stamina that marks close to Superman's. He also has the boon of invulnerability as he is impervious to gunfire and melee weapons. At nearly 5000 years old (longevity), Teth Adam can generate bolts of electricity by saying the word Shazam.

Will Dwayne Johnson's portrayal of Black Adam fight with Zachary Levi's Shazam?

Shazam's arch-nemesis is Black Adam, so the two are bound to square off in the future. The original plans of the DCEU is to gauge the audience's reception of the upcoming films before moving forward. While Black Adam has arrived at the box-office, the movie Shazam: Fury of the Gods will be released in 2023.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed that we might see a prominent rivalry between 'two Shazams' in the future.

"I said, we can't do it like this. We have to respect Shazam and his origin story," The Rock began. "That has to be its own movie. Respect Black Adam, it has to be its own movie. Build up and then we can do this…The crossovers, they're going to happen.", said Dwayne Johnson.

AJ 🏳️‍🌈 | #FlashPack @AjepArts Rock confirmed the crossover between SHAZAM and BLACK ADAM is going to happen.



I’m screaming so much as a fan. I’m crying of happiness rn. Rock confirmed the crossover between SHAZAM and BLACK ADAM is going to happen. I’m screaming so much as a fan. I’m crying of happiness rn. https://t.co/zq8jErQir9

Teth Adam's main motive is to prove himself better than Shazam. He was originally chosen to be the champion of the Wizard but was banished due to his misdeeds. The DC character has gone head-to-head with Shazam multiple times in the comics in order to take the whole world under his control.

In lore, both Adam and Shazam are equals when compared to their powers. It is just that Billy Batson has reinforcements in the form of the infamous 'Shazam Family' while Teth usually chooses to go solo.

Are you hyped to see Dwayne Johnson starring in the role of Black Adam? Let us know in the comments.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes