DC Superhero blockbuster Black Adam is set to hit theaters on October 21st, starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular character. The film premiered on October 3rd but will get its full release in a few days.

The film follows Black Adam, a DC Comics anti-hero/villain and antagonist to the superhero Shazam. The story features the titular character being released from long-term imprisonment and unleashed in the modern world. Bringing his own brand of brutal justice to the criminals of our time, his antics invoke the ire of the Justice Society, with whom Adam will allegedly team up. Shazam, the 'opposite' of Adam in the DC Comics canon, was brought to the big screen by Zachery Levi in 2019.

Though this huge DC Comics project might be right on the horizon, it is certainly not the only pie The Rock has his finger in. But what movies will he be starring in following Black Adam? Well, the former WWE Champion has several upcoming film projects in the works, as well as the third season of the acclaimed "Young Rock" sitcom, partially based on his life.

The Great One is set to star in 2023's Red One, an Action Adventure Comedy with an undisclosed plot. He is also set to star in a remake of John Carpenter's 1986 classic, Big Trouble in Little China. He will also feature in San Andreas 2, the sequel to his 2015 box office smash, San Andreas. Furthermore, Dwayne Johnson will portray King Kamehameha in the upcoming Robert Zemeckis film, The King.

Another interesting upcoming project for Dwayne Johnson is Shane Black's Doc Savage, following a man of bronze, created to be a 1930s superhero. The Rock will play the titular protagonist.

What are the early reviews like for Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam?

Early reviews for The Rock's DC Comics blockbuster have ranged from mixed to poor so far. The general critical consensus seems to be that, while Johnson's performance is good, the film lacks in terms of plot and character.

Review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes currently has the film at an approval rating of 55%, based on 64 reviews. There is currently no audience score on the RT site, although early IMDB user scores see the film sitting at 7.7 out of 10.

Another review aggregation site, Metacritic.com, currently has the movie rated at a Metascore of 45. This score is based on reviews from outlets like Rolling Stone, ScreenRant, New York Post, IGN and more.

