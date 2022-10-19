Diamond Dallas Page would love to see WWE RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio be booked like The Rock, decimating everyone on his path.

Dominik has come into his own since joining forces with Judgment Day. While his babyface character had become stale, the heel turn at Clash at the Castle 2022 has revitalized his momentum in the global juggernaut.

On this week's WWE RAW, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion secured arguably the biggest singles win of his career against AJ Styles.

On the latest episode of his podcast DDP Snake Pit, Diamond Dallas Page stated that the promotion should continue to book Dominik Mysterio strongly. The WWE Hall of Famer believes the 25-year-old should be presented like The Rock from the early days of his wrestling career when he worked as Rocky Maivia.

DDP explained that if WWE booked him this way, it would make fans despise Dominik even more, thus strengthening his heel character.

“If I was booking, I would have Dominik beat anyone that he gets in front of. Because if you push him like that, they [the fans] are going to hate him even more. A la The Rock. Remember when they gave him that big push as Rocky Maivia? People hated him! [Now] Rock is the most beloved human being on the planet right now. He’s not the People’s Champion, he’s the World’s Champion," said DDP. [H/T - SEScoops]

Dominik will team up with his Judgment Day stablemates Finn Balor and Damian Priest to take on The O.C. at next month's Crown Jewel premium live event.

Jim Cornette recently pitched a bizarre idea for Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Cornette rarely shies away from sharing his views on the wrestling business, no matter how controversial they are. Speaking on his podcast Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran pitched the idea of a romantic angle between the young Mysterio and his stablemate Rhea Ripley.

He stated that instead of the long-drawn storyline between Dominik and his father, Rey Mysterio, WWE could have explored the possibility of a romance.

"Poor Rey Mysterio, they've given him a... okay, yes, it's a hard sell, anyway, when you're doing a program with your own son. But if there was something to this, if they played up more that Dominik is in love with Rhea Ripley and she's leading him around by the d**k - everybody could believe it," said Cornette.

Conner🇨🇦 @ConnerPW_



#WWERaw I would love to see WWE go the Eddie Guerrero and Chyna route with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. I would love to see WWE go the Eddie Guerrero and Chyna route with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.#WWERaw https://t.co/JwN88l5pMa

With Rey Mysterio being drafted to SmackDown, it's safe to say the storyline between him and his son has been put on the sidelines for the time being.

Do you agree with DDP's take on how the global juggernaut should book Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes