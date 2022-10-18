Jim Cornette says WWE should have a romantic angle between two RAW stars

Pro wrestling veteran Jim Cornette feels that WWE is burdening Rey Mysterio with a dramatic and unnatural storyline and that Dominik should instead have a love angle with Rhea Ripley.

Rey Mysterio was recently featured on SmackDown, where he told Triple H that he would be retiring from WWE as he does not want to fight his son, Dominik Mysterio. The Game persuaded the legend to rethink the decision, and it was later revealed on the show that Mysterio would be a part of SmackDown.

While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran said that WWE should've added a romantic storyline between Dominik and Rhea Ripley, which would've been much more believable than the young star's storyline with his father.

"Poor Rey Mysterio, they've given him a... okay, yes, it's a hard sell, anyway, when you're doing a program with your own son. But if there was something to this, if they played up more that Dominik is in love with Rhea Ripley and she's leading him around by the di*k - everybody could believe it," said Cornette. [From 2:45:35 to 2:45:55]

He continued:

"Instead, they are giving Rey this dramatic and unnatural scripted verbiage, with too much soap opera bullsh*t," said the veteran. [From 2:46:10 to 2:46:17]

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝 ❌ @TranquiloSZN #SmackDown I’d be damned if Rey Mysterio actually retired cuz of his bitch ass son I’d be damned if Rey Mysterio actually retired cuz of his bitch ass son 💀 #SmackDown https://t.co/lLXsGyKtJR

Cornette feels that WWE is making pro wrestling for "soft, effeminate men" and "childish people."

What's next for Rey Mysterio in WWE?

On last week's SmackDown, Rey Mysterio moved to the Blue brand permanently and immediately got a big opportunity.

The Master of 619 was added to the four-way match to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship, which is currently held by Gunther.

Mysterio defeated Sheamus, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet in the match on SmackDown. The legendary star is a two-time Intercontinental Champion, with his last reign coming way back in 2009.

