Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is all set to hit theaters soon. It is one of the most high-profile movies that is part of the DCEU, and one of the most important ones for the franchise.

Johnson stars as the titular villain/antihero named Teth-Adam. Adam was given the power of Shazam by an ancient wizard. He was bestowed with the stamina of Shu, the swiftness of Horus, the strength of Amon, the wisdom of Zehuti, the power of Aten and the Courage of Mehen. Unfortunately, he chose a path of evil and violence and was imprisoned for his actions.

In the comics, the wizard chose young Billy Batson as his champion and made him the hero known as Shazam. This put him into direct conflict with Adam, who engaged him in countless battles and hates him with a passion.

While Shazam hasn't been shown in the Black Adam movie trailers and teasers, they will most certainly cross paths in the DCEU. When that happens, we can expect Dwayne Johnson and Zachary Levi's characters to tear each other apart.

Dwayne Johnson's passion for Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is set to be released in the United States on October 21, 2022. However, it will be released in some countries a day earlier. The movie's world premiere was held in Mexico City on October 3, 2022, and was met with positive reviews.

Johnson has worked on Black Adam for many years. To see the project come to fruition was one of his biggest dreams. Now that the film is all set to be released to fans worldwide, the WWE legend has been promoting it everywhere he goes.

“Fifteen long years, and here we are. Before I walked out of my trailer on day one, I was grateful: Thank you, God; thank you, universe; let’s go to work. I go on set, I go to meet our director, Jaume Collet-Serra, I start talking to him about the scene, and then I look up. When I look up about 20 feet away, all the JSA [Justice Society of America], all the actors are in their costumes, all standing there, walking towards me and Jaume. I was blown away. I will never forget that moment, because in that moment everything crystalized.”

The former WWE Champion looks the part in the movie. We can't wait to see his portrayal of Black Adam and his entry into the DCEU.

