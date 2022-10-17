What is Dwayne Johnson's movie Black Adam's release date?

Dwayne Johnson has been on a roll since being signed up by DC. His casting as DC Comics villain/antihero Black Adam sent fans into a frenzy. It is one of the most high-profile signings from the company, and one that they hope will pay dividends.

Johnson's first movie in the DCEU is the titular Black Adam. He plays the titular character, the former champion of the grand old wizard Shazam. The supporting cast includes Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Jennifer Holland and Quintessa Swindell.

The excitement surrounding Black Adam is palpable and legitimate. The WWE legend has been busy relentlessly promoting his film on Instagram. The potential it has cannot be understated, and we suggest booking your tickets as soon as possible. If you are wondering when Black Adam will be released, we have the answer for you right here.

Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam is set to be released in the United States on October 21, 2022. However, it will be released in some countries a day earlier. The movie's world premiere was held in Mexico City on October 3, 2022, and was met with positive reviews.

Dwayne Johnson's thoughts on Black Adam and Shazam

When Dwayne Johnson was approached with the Black Adam script, he made a bold call that DCEU ultimately profited from. The original script had both Black Adam and Shazam in the same movie, but the actor pressed for making a standalone origin story for the former.

“When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam - two origin stories in one movie. Now that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie like this. We would be doing Black Adam an incredible disservice.’ It would’ve been fine for Shazam having two origin stories converge in one movie, but not good for Black Adam.” (h/t Deadline)

DC agreed with Johnson and made a standalone Shazam movie. It was released to critical acclaim and helped establish the young superhero as a top-tier DCEU character. The Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment then picked up the role of a literally electrifying character from DC Comics, and we can't wait to see how he has done. Hopefully the former WWE Champion has done justice to Teth-Adam.

Poll : 0 votes