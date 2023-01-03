DC Elseworlds by James Gunn: Everything we know so far

Ever since James Gunn took over DC Studios, fans have been wondering what projects will be developed under the new co-CEO and co-chairman.

Responding to many fans over the last few weeks and answering any questions that fans were putting forward, Gunn was quick to answer most of them. In one such question asked by a fan on Twitter, Gunn gave out a response to Elseworlds' confirmation.

A fan on Twitter asked if Gunn was open to producing any Elseworlds projects that aren't set up in the comic universe. He responded that not only was he open to it but that it was already "actively happening."

Gunn's response can be taken in a number of ways, from the upcoming Batman movies to the Joker movies, which are said to be set in different universes.

Which DC Elseworlds projects can we expect to see in the future?

Cover image of Tales from the Dark Multiverse: Crisis on Infinite Earths #1 (Image credits: DC Comics)

Given the diverse universe and the plethora of characters DC comics have to offer, James Gunn will surely dive into the vast comic universe. This also means not only mainstream storylines in the comic universe but also independent storylines that have been published under the company's banner over the years. A prime example of this is Elseworlds.

For the unversed, the stories published in the Elseworlds take place outside of DC's canon. The only connection these stories have to the canon is the presence of an already-established character. Every other detail, down to the continuity of that particular universe, is different.

Taking Gunn's response to a fan's query on Twitter, it's clear that he will jump to alternate stories of the same characters to save DCEU films. Moreover, considering how popular and successful the multiversal stories have been for the MCU, Gunn would surely count on the multiversal ones to do the same.

While there are plenty of Elseworlds stories that Gunn might adapt into live action, some simply stand out.

1) Batman: In Darkest Knight

Batman as Green Lantern in Batman: In Darkest Knight (Image via DC Comics)

In Batman: In Darkest Knight, Bruce Wayne was chosen as the first Green Lantern on Earth instead of Hal Jordan. Created by Mike W. Barr and penciled by Jerry Bingham in 1994, this Elseworlds story gives a major twist to both Batman and Hal Jordan's storylines.

Furthermore, Batman: In Darkest Knight could very well give the push an individual Green Lantern movie needs at the box office, given the bat has never failed at the silver screen.

2) The Golden Age

Cover of The Golden Age #4 (Image via DC Comics)

Written by James Robinson in 1993 with artist Paul Smith, The Golden Age was about the lives of comics' original superheroes after World War 2. It's a four-issue comic series that showcases the struggles of superheroes in a world that no longer needs them.

3) Kingdom Come

Image from Kingdom Come (Image via DC Comics)

Written by Mark Waid and illustrated by Alex Ross in 1996, Kingdom Come is a four-issue miniseries set in an alternate reality. It is probably the most popular Elseworlds comic ever created.

It's set in a not-so-distant future where Superman returns from self-imposed exile to teach the new race of anti-heroes how to behave. Interestingly, James Gunn has even teased Kingdom Come to be part of his DCEU plans with the cover art of the Elseworlds comic.

4) Batman & Dracula: Red Rain

Batman on the cover of Batman: Bloodstorm (Image via DC Comics)

This one is for horror fans. If you believe that Batman can be monstrous when fighting monstrous villains, you haven't seen anything like Batman & Dracula: Red Rain.

Written by Doug Moench and illustrated by Kelley Jones, Batman & Dracula: Red Rain follows the story of the Bat, where he quite literally transforms himself into a monster to fight one. In an attempt to save his city from the threat of Dracula, Batman willingly becomes a vampire to gain the physical strength needed to stop Dracula.

The comic was so iconic that it even inspired two sequels, Batman: Bloodstorm and Batman: Crimson Mist.

While many Elseworld projects can be inducted into the comic universe with stellar live-action movies, for now, we believe these have a better chance than most. Lastly, Elseworlds comics like Superman: Red Son, Batman: Earth One, and Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles can also be made into live-action movies.

With all that said and done, who knows if the creators might be planning for an MCU/DCEU crossover movie in the future?

