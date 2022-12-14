Why a Batman Beyond movie should be made

Reports of Michael Keaton's canceled Batman movie have made some folks on Twitter quite happy, as he might have only played a secondary role, like he did in Batman Beyond, an animated show which focuses on a different teenage lead.

Batman Beyond was an animated show that was created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini in the late '90s-early 2000s as an original series which showcased a teenaged Batman, Terry McGinnis, fighting crime in a futuristic version of Gotham City under the guidance of a now-retired Bruce Wayne.

Originally not well received as the concept of a teenaged Batman was laughed upon, the show soon became a cult classic amongst die-hard fans of Batman despite the many comparisons to Marvel's Spider-Man and his 2099 version.

A Batman Beyond movie needs to be made not only thanks to the fans it has garnered over the years, but also because it is an interesting idea.

Note: This article is solely based on the writer's opinions.

Who is Batman Beyond?

Character history

Terry McGinnis/Batman in Batman Beyond (image via DC/Warner Bros. Animation)

Much like how Harley Quinn first originated in the 1992 Batman: The Animated Series set in the DCAU (DC Animated Universe) and then forayed into DC comics, Terry McGinnis a.k.a Batman Beyond first appeared in the animated series of the same name.

Created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini, the show premiered in January 1999, and ran for three seasons until December 2001.

In the show, Terry is a teenager and former delinquent who, after his father Warren's murder at the hands of corrupt businessman Derek Powers, meets an elderly Bruce Wayne. At that point in the story, Wayne had hung up the Batman mantle twenty years prior, owing to health issues. However, he takes Terry under his wing, making him his successor to the mantle despite being initially reluctant.

Terry then faces his own set of villains, including Powers who becomes the radiation-based villain Blight. He also occasionally fights some of Bruce's old foes such as Mr. Freeze and Joker, who come back through mysterious means.

The show was canceled abruptly after three seasons but the story was finally resolved in Justice League Unlimited (2004-06) episode titled Epilogue, where Terry learns Bruce is his biological father thanks to Amanda Waller altering the genetic DNA of his father in an attempt to ensure a new Batman via Project: Batman Beyond, worried that Bruce might age out of the mantle or be killed eventually.

The show also only had one direct-to-video animated film, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker (2000), which eventually became a cult classic for Batman fans. A sequel to this film was in the works, but was scrapped thanks to polarizing responses on Return of the Joker.

Transition into comics

Terry McGinnis in the comics (image via DC)

Terry McGinnis was originally not part of DC Comics until he was given his own comic series, originally based on the show.

It was not until 2005 during the Superman/Batman Annual Issue #22 that Terry first appeared in the comics. In 2011 and 2012, Terry received his own comic series set in an alternate earth: Earth-12, which is not considered to be canon by Bruce Timm, the creator of the show and the DC Animated Universe.

Tyler Posey expresses interest

Left: Tyler Posey (image via The Movie Database), Right: Terry McGinnis (image via DC/Warner Bros. Animation)

During an interview with Collider, Tyler Posey of Teen Wolf expressed interest in playing Terry McGinnis in a potential live-action TV show based on the character:

"Yeah, I really wanna do Batman Beyond. There was a cartoon, years ago, called Batman Beyond, and I really wanna adapt that into a TV show,"

He continued:

"I wanna do that so bad. I think it would be a really cool spin on a younger Batman."

Why a Batman Beyond movie should be made

A break from Bruce Wayne

Bruce Wayne (Batman) in comics (image via DC)

For years, fans only saw Bruce Wayne's version of Batman in live-action films, whether he is played by Michael Keaton or Christian Bale or more recently by Robert Pattinson.

It will be a breath of fresh air for fans of the animated show and a new take on the Dark Knight for a broader audience who may not have seen it. There will also be a change in perspective as fans can see what it is like to be the Dark Knight from a teenager's perspective.

The cyberpunk setting would make for cool visuals

Terry McGinnis/Batman in the opening of Batman Beyond (image via DC/Warner Bros. Animation)

If anyone knows anything good about Cyberpunk art or style, it's that the colors are dazzling and the techno-inspired visuals are eye-catching.

While the visuals in the animated series are brilliant on their own right. Seeing the translation into live-action would be something new for many audiences.

Cool fight and action sequences

Batman (Terry McGinnis) has some cool villains who are not only interesting in terms of character and story arcs but also add to the visuals via their abilities and make them amazing.

Seeing this on live-action would no doubt be amazing for fans.

Do you want a Batman Beyond movie to happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Poll : 0 votes