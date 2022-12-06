Margot Robbie revealed in a recent interview with Comicbook.com that she'd love to see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy's romance in some DCU project and that she's been ''pushing for that for years.''

The actress has portrayed the role of Harley Quinn in David Ayer's hit superhero flick, Suicide Squad, and in Cathy Yan's critically acclaimed 2020 film, Birds of Prey.

She also reprised the role in last year's Jams Gunn-directorial The Suicide Squad. A series on the iconic character, titled Harley Quinn, was also released in 2019, with Kailey Cuoco and Lake Bell voicing Harley and Poison Ivy, respectively.

Margot Robbie opens up on Harley Quinn-Poison Ivy romance in new DCU projects

Margot Robbie said during the aforementioned interview with Comicbook.com that she's always pictured Poison Ivy in her comic book avatar and doesn't really have an actress in mind. She stated:

''I have been pushing for that for years. I cannot tell you how hard I've been pushing for that. I want it too. Honestly, when I pictured, I always picture like Poison Ivy in the comics. I don't really actually picture an actress doing it, but I agree, that would be so good.''

However, it has not been confirmed whether Margot Robbie will return to reprise the iconic character at some point in the future. The actor has received widespread critical acclaim for her performance as Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad films and Birds of Prey, but a romantic angle between Quinn and Ivy has not yet been explored.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga will reportedly portray the character of Harley Quinn in the highly anticipated Joker sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux. Regarding the iconic pop star playing the beloved role, Margot Robbie said during a recent interaction with MTV News that,

''It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor.''

More details about Margot Robbie's recent works

One of Margot Robbie's most recent appearances came in Amsterdam, directed by David O. Russell, which was deemed a box-office flop. The movie stars Christian Bale and Robbie along with Anya Taylor-Joy, John David Washington, and Andrea Riseborough, among many others, playing pivotal supporting roles.

Last year, Margot Robbie played the lead role in The Suicide Squad, helmed by James Gunn. Although the movie wasn't a massive commercial success, it received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, who raved about the movie's writing, performances, and unique tone and visual aesthetics. Here's a short synopsis of the movie, as per IMDb:

''Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.''

Apart from the superhero genre, Robbie has appeared in quite a few acclaimed movies over the years like The Wolf of Wall Street, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and I, Tonya, to name a few. Her upcoming movies include Damien Chazelle's Babylon and Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Poll : 0 votes