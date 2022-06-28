"The hype is real": Fans flood Twitter with comments as Margot Robbie's Barbie voice goes viral

Actress Margot Robbie has been in the news recently, especially after she was confirmed to be a part of Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The highly anticipated film features Robbie in the role of the iconic fashion doll.

Excitement around the film has only increased after a set video featuring Robbie's Barbie voice went viral on social media.

Read on to some of the fan reactions on Twitter.

Twitter thrilled to hear Margot Robbie's Barbie voice

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement about the film and Margot Robbie's role in it, after the video where her voice as Barbie can be heard, went viral.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

best of margot @bestofmargot margot robbie’s barbie voice can be heard for the first time <3 margot robbie’s barbie voice can be heard for the first time <3 https://t.co/JfKbxP2Zst

Fast Paced Teller @AsmrFast I don’t know if it’s Margot Robbie’s beauty and charismatic demeanor or the 70s Americana inspired looks @bestofmargot I’ve never been a barbie fan, but this for some reason is tickling my fancyI don’t know if it’s Margot Robbie’s beauty and charismatic demeanor or the 70s Americana inspired looks @bestofmargot I’ve never been a barbie fan, but this for some reason is tickling my fancy😌 I don’t know if it’s Margot Robbie’s beauty and charismatic demeanor or the 70s Americana inspired looks

Jaariana Grande @RAMBEAUR0GERS me whenever margot robbie barbie does anything me whenever margot robbie barbie does anything https://t.co/6wUryn5xa8

rexbesong @RexBesong @margotswhore shes sounds like life in the dreamhouse barbie highly recomend watching this show in prep for the movie @margotswhore shes sounds like life in the dreamhouse barbie highly recomend watching this show in prep for the movie https://t.co/CUKfZ0UkZV

nai @margotswhore MARGOTS BARBIE VOICE WAITT MARGOTS BARBIE VOICE WAITT https://t.co/rsbpwQtChU

Fans are clearly stoked to see the film after hearing Margot's voice as Barbie. Some expressed their excitement for the film, even as others shared some hilarious memes. One of these was a meme of a South Korean director, Bong Joon-ho, saying, "To me, that's cinema."

More details about Barbie starring Margot Robbie

Barbie features Margot Robbie in the titular role of the famous fashionable doll. It is the first live-action flick based on the iconic character and fans have been eagerly waiting for the film ever since the project was announced.

Details about the plot are currently being kept under wraps, but according to a rumored storyline, Barbie sets off on an adventurous journey into the real world. Earlier, Robbie's stunning look as Barbie garnered widespread attention on social media, further increasing anticipation among fans.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film features Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, and Kate McKinnon, among others, in important supporting roles.

Gerwig has directed several acclaimed films in the last decade, including Lady Bird, Frances Ha, Nights and Weekends and Little Women, among others. Gerwig has co-written the script with director Noah Baumbach, who's known for films like The Meyerowitz Stories, Marriage Story, and The Squid and the Whale.

The film is expected to release on July 21, 2023.

Margot Robbie's recent work

Margot Robbie last starred in The Suicide Squad, which came out in August 2021. Both her performance and the film garnered highly positive reviews from critics. A year before the film, she appeared in Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey, the sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad.

Although the film failed to meet box-office expectations, it received high praise from critics for its strong writing, performances, and action sequences. Robbie's performance, in particular, impressed critics.

In 2021, Robbie voiced the character of Flopsy Rabbit in Will Gluck's Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

Over the years, Robbie has essayed a host of memorable characters in acclaimed films like The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Among DC fans, she's best known for her portrayal of Harley Quinn in films like The Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and Suicide Squad. She also has a distinguished body of work on television, with shows like Pan Am and Neighbours showcasing her versatility as an actress.

