''No words'': Fans in love with Margot Robbie's stunning Barbie avatar

Recently, Margot Robbie was seen in her Barbie avatar on set, and fans cannot stop raving about her looks. Robbie is set to play the role of Barbie in Greta Gerwig's latest film, a fresh take on the classic character.

💭 @safemargot no words for margot robbie as Barbie no words for margot robbie as Barbie https://t.co/wBwfMqOkZB

The filming of the Barbie movie is reportedly underway and will release in the US on July 21, 2023. It also stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, and Simu Liu, among others, in supporting roles.

Read further ahead to see more fan reactions to Robbie's look on Twitter.

Fans can't get over Margot Robbie's Barbie looks

Several fans have taken to Twitter to praise actress Margot Robbie's stunning looks as Barbie on Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film set. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

mollie @earpscorp MARGOT ROBBIE PERFECT AS BARBIE YOU DONT UNDERSTAND MARGOT ROBBIE PERFECT AS BARBIE YOU DONT UNDERSTAND https://t.co/n3oLtgw4gr

bethany @fiImgal margot robbie is an actual real-life barbie margot robbie is an actual real-life barbie https://t.co/7XKBwWc7NT

courtney @infamousmargot there’s no one more perfect to play barbie than margot robbie there’s no one more perfect to play barbie than margot robbie https://t.co/g1T1wiQSwm

liv ♌︎ @RPATZLEDGER margot robbie as barbie will be my joker margot robbie as barbie will be my joker https://t.co/aNAopKbLoZ

ke @mrobb1e margot robbie as barbie ... i’m obsessed margot robbie as barbie ... i’m obsessed https://t.co/I1ri1dcfJH

Fans are in love with Margot Robbie's stunning looks as Barbie. Some praised the actress' looks and commended the decision to cast her. Many also expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming movie.

More details about the new Barbie film

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie will be the first-ever live-action flick made based on the fan-favorite character. Not many details about the film are known at this point. Still, according to an unofficial synopsis on Movie Insider, Barbie starts a journey of self-discovery after being rejected for ''not being perfect enough.''

Viewers can expect a unique take on the fashion doll that will appeal to modern youth sensibilities.

The film stars Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera, and Kate McKinnon, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles, with Robbie in the titular role. Thanks to her stunning looks as Barbie, Robbie has already been in the news. Robbie, who has garnered immense critical acclaim and fetched numerous awards for her performances in films over the years, is expected to deliver a memorable performance in the lead role.

Director Greta Gerwig has directed some of the most acclaimed films of the last decade, including Lady Bird, Frances Ha, and many more. Her movies are explicitly feminist and are primarily based on her own life experiences, giving them an intimate, personal touch.

Gerwig has co-written the movie's screenplay with noted director Noah Baumbach, who's helmed many critically acclaimed films like Marriage Story, The Meyerowitz Stories, The Squid and the Whale, and many more.

About Margot Robbie's works

Margot Robbie has played a wide range of characters over the years in films and television shows. Some of her most well-known roles in films include Harley Quinn in the DC universe, Tonya Harding in Craig Gillespie's I, Tonya, and Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She also received widespread critical acclaim for her role as Naomi Lapaglia in Martin Scorsese's acclaimed black comedy biopic, The Wolf of Wall Street, which proved to be a significant turning point in her career.

Robbie also featured many television shows, including ABC's Pan Am, the Australian soap opera Neighbours, and many more. Over the years, Margot Robbie has received several awards and nominations for her performances in many films, including a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her performance in I, Tonya, a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her work in Bombshell, and many more.

