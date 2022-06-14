''No one could have guessed'': Fans speculate Joker 2 to be a ripoff of Martin Scorsese's New York, New York

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Todd Philips' upcoming Joker 2, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, is set to be a musical drama. The film will also reportedly feature Lady Gaga in a pivotal role.
Since the news emerged, fans have taken to Twitter and speculated that Joker 2 might be a ripoff of Martin Scorsese's 1977 musical romantic drama New York, New York.
Read further ahead to see more reactions on Twitter.
Fans are bewildered as New York, New York is compared with Joker 2
Several fans have taken to Twitter to compare Todd Philips' upcoming musical sequel to Martin Scorsese's 1977 musical drama New York, New York.
While many weren't enthusiastic about the idea, some expressed optimism. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Fans are skeptical of Joker 2 being based on Martin Scorsese's film. Apart from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, no official announcement has been made regarding the rest of the film's cast. Details regarding the plot are also being kept under wraps.
More about Joker and Joker 2
Director Todd Philips took to Instagram on June 8, 2022, and an image of Joaquin Phoenix reading a script along with a picture of a manuscript with the embossed title of the film, Joker: Folie à Deux.
While many on Twitter expressed enthusiasm about the sequel to Philip's highly divisive 2019 film, Joker, some were more skeptical and speculated the film to be another inspiration from a Martin Scorsese film.
Philips' original film, Joker, was inspired by two of Scorsese's most iconic films, Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. The plot of Joker focuses on a young, aspiring comedian's emotional meltdown after being rejected and neglected by society.
Similar to Scorsese's classics, the film explores themes of anarchy, vigilantism, depression, and loneliness. The movie divided viewers and critics, who praised its ambitions but criticized its problematic message.
Joaquin Phoenix, however, received unanimous praise for his performance in the lead role. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.
About Martin Scorsese's New York, New York
Martin Scorsese's New York, New York, released in 1977, tells the romantic story of a Jazz musician and a pop singer. The film stars Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli in the lead roles. At the time of its release, the film was a commercial failure and is considered one of Scorsese's forgotten works.
Retrospective reviews, however, have been more favorable, with fans and critics praising the film's emotional depth and overall aesthetics. The film is Scorsese's tribute to several iconic musical films of the Classical Hollywood era.
The film was nominated for several Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Original Song. The movie came out a year after Scorsese's Taxi Driver received widespread critical acclaim.
Reportedly, New York, New York's failure devastated Scorsese, resulting in him being driven into drugs and depression. But his next film, Raging Bull, became a massive critical hit and is considered among the greatest films ever made.