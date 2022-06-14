''No one could have guessed'': Fans speculate Joker 2 to be a ripoff of Martin Scorsese's New York, New York

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Todd Philips' upcoming Joker 2, starring Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, is set to be a musical drama. The film will also reportedly feature Lady Gaga in a pivotal role.

Since the news emerged, fans have taken to Twitter and speculated that Joker 2 might be a ripoff of Martin Scorsese's 1977 musical romantic drama New York, New York.

Andrew Woods @JimJarmuschHair No one could have guessed that NEW YORK, YORK would be the Scorsese that Joker 2 is ripping off! No one could have guessed that NEW YORK, YORK would be the Scorsese that Joker 2 is ripping off!

Fans are bewildered as New York, New York is compared with Joker 2

Several fans have taken to Twitter to compare Todd Philips' upcoming musical sequel to Martin Scorsese's 1977 musical drama New York, New York.

While many weren't enthusiastic about the idea, some expressed optimism. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Nick Nocera @nnocera2580 @ErikDavis It's a juicy Hollywood story. Gaga turns down Margot Robbie's offer to play Huntress or Canary in BOP for a more prestigious, Oscar hopeful role and now is playing Margot's character in DC's prestigious, Oscar hopeful sequel. AND it's a musical, aka Phillips' NEW YORK NEW YORK

a musical with Liza Minella & Robert DeNiro



I can totally see it as Joker - DeNiro is even wearing a Hawaiian shirt 🤯



Trailer:



youtu.be/MkFCWN_3qNI So one of you pointed out #Joker2 will likely be modeled after another Scorsese movie, #NewYorkNewYork a musical with Liza Minella & Robert DeNiroI can totally see it as Joker - DeNiro is even wearing a Hawaiian shirt 🤯Trailer: So one of you pointed out #Joker2 will likely be modeled after another Scorsese movie, #NewYorkNewYorka musical with Liza Minella & Robert DeNiroI can totally see it as Joker - DeNiro is even wearing a Hawaiian shirt 🤯Trailer:youtu.be/MkFCWN_3qNI

catarina. @cacmrg todd phillips should be inspired by martin scorsese's silence and find god. todd phillips should be inspired by martin scorsese's silence and find god.

SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL @mvbrat91 One more thing, I seem to recall reading Scorsese barely looked at Joker and wasn't too impressed, just thought it was okay. You'd think Phillips would just give up after that. One more thing, I seem to recall reading Scorsese barely looked at Joker and wasn't too impressed, just thought it was okay. You'd think Phillips would just give up after that.

Nick Nocera @nnocera2580 @GraceRandolph Phillips is being influenced once again by Scorsese with NEW YORK NEW YORK, a love story about careers and a bad relationship. AND it stars Liza Minnelli, who Gaga just had an iconic, special moment with at the Oscars. It's one hell of a Hollywood story!!

Jak @Jak70760853 @JakeGyllenballz Phillips ripped of Scorsese’s Taxi Driver with the first movie, so it only makes sense he rips off Scorsese’s movie that came after. New York New York, a musical about a toxic relationship @JakeGyllenballz Phillips ripped of Scorsese’s Taxi Driver with the first movie, so it only makes sense he rips off Scorsese’s movie that came after. New York New York, a musical about a toxic relationship https://t.co/awjjbWYm5T

Prateek Sharma @prateek5harma I think as a revenge with Todd Phillips, Scorsese should make his own version of Hangover with De Niro, Pacino and Pesci. I think as a revenge with Todd Phillips, Scorsese should make his own version of Hangover with De Niro, Pacino and Pesci.

carol @carolaverygrant Joker 2 will be a better movie than Joker 1 just by virtue of not ripping off two Scorsese classics at once this time (as far as we know) Joker 2 will be a better movie than Joker 1 just by virtue of not ripping off two Scorsese classics at once this time (as far as we know)

Fans are skeptical of Joker 2 being based on Martin Scorsese's film. Apart from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, no official announcement has been made regarding the rest of the film's cast. Details regarding the plot are also being kept under wraps.

More about Joker and Joker 2

Director Todd Philips took to Instagram on June 8, 2022, and an image of Joaquin Phoenix reading a script along with a picture of a manuscript with the embossed title of the film, Joker: Folie à Deux.

While many on Twitter expressed enthusiasm about the sequel to Philip's highly divisive 2019 film, Joker, some were more skeptical and speculated the film to be another inspiration from a Martin Scorsese film.

Philips' original film, Joker, was inspired by two of Scorsese's most iconic films, Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy. The plot of Joker focuses on a young, aspiring comedian's emotional meltdown after being rejected and neglected by society.

Similar to Scorsese's classics, the film explores themes of anarchy, vigilantism, depression, and loneliness. The movie divided viewers and critics, who praised its ambitions but criticized its problematic message.

Joaquin Phoenix, however, received unanimous praise for his performance in the lead role. He won an Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film.

About Martin Scorsese's New York, New York

Martin Scorsese's New York, New York, released in 1977, tells the romantic story of a Jazz musician and a pop singer. The film stars Robert De Niro and Liza Minnelli in the lead roles. At the time of its release, the film was a commercial failure and is considered one of Scorsese's forgotten works.

Retrospective reviews, however, have been more favorable, with fans and critics praising the film's emotional depth and overall aesthetics. The film is Scorsese's tribute to several iconic musical films of the Classical Hollywood era.

The film was nominated for several Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Original Song. The movie came out a year after Scorsese's Taxi Driver received widespread critical acclaim.

Reportedly, New York, New York's failure devastated Scorsese, resulting in him being driven into drugs and depression. But his next film, Raging Bull, became a massive critical hit and is considered among the greatest films ever made.

