"Super curious to see the Scorsese knockoff": Fans divided over Joker 2 reveal

Director Todd Phillips announced the sequel to his 2019 hit Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, titled Joker: Folie à Deux. Phoenix is expected to play the lead role in the film as Phillips shared a photo of the acclaimed actor reading the script in his Instagram post. Reactions to the announcement were, however, mixed, with some fans speculating whether the film will be a ''knockoff'' of a Martin Scorsese movie.

edwinmcduck @edwinmcduck Super curious to see what Scorsese movie Joker 2 is a knockoff of. I'm rooting for Hugo! Super curious to see what Scorsese movie Joker 2 is a knockoff of. I'm rooting for Hugo! https://t.co/PV6p16kk8V

Read further ahead to see how fans reacted to the Joker 2 announcement by Todd Phillips.

Fans share mixed reactions to Joker 2 reveal

After the confirmation of Joker 2, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on what the film would be about. Many were not in favor of the sequel whilst criticizing the prequel for its problematic take on the character. Some, however, expressed enthusiasm. Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

McClernon @McClernon85 Since the first Joker was pretty much just a remake of some 70s and 80s Deniro films in King of Comedy and Taxi Driver I hope that Joker 2 moves his career forward a bit and its a remake of Meet the Parents and Meet the Fockers. Since the first Joker was pretty much just a remake of some 70s and 80s Deniro films in King of Comedy and Taxi Driver I hope that Joker 2 moves his career forward a bit and its a remake of Meet the Parents and Meet the Fockers.

This Guy Likes Movies @MDude3546 @Srirachachau I hope Phillips keeps combining Scorsese's greatest hits. Joker 2 will have the story of Last Temptation with the aesthetics of Raging Bull @Srirachachau I hope Phillips keeps combining Scorsese's greatest hits. Joker 2 will have the story of Last Temptation with the aesthetics of Raging Bull

Rorschach Journal @RonaldC0525 We're really getting Joker 2 and #RebelMoon news in one day, today is a good day yall!!! We're really getting Joker 2 and #RebelMoon news in one day, today is a good day yall!!! https://t.co/2W6oUvePPy

PiScEs27 AKA: Gandalf's Apprentice @Josh2Gud4U I'm thinking Joker 2 will be a lot like One flew over the Cuckoo's Nest. I'm thinking Joker 2 will be a lot like One flew over the Cuckoo's Nest. https://t.co/mRCLHtDKZs

goatlord ➐ @ghostproduxer Imagine if we really get Willem Dafoe as a version of Joker in Joker 2 with Joaquin Phoenix.



this would be a better fan cast than Mr Fanstatic, because I always wanted this but I knew it was impossible



Now it seems like a big possibility Imagine if we really get Willem Dafoe as a version of Joker in Joker 2 with Joaquin Phoenix. this would be a better fan cast than Mr Fanstatic, because I always wanted this but I knew it was impossible Now it seems like a big possibility https://t.co/2Xz1kvkT6j

Sweeny @StarlordSweeny If they cast Willem Dafoe somehow then the Joker 2 will become everyone's most anticipated movie. If they cast Willem Dafoe somehow then the Joker 2 will become everyone's most anticipated movie. https://t.co/qohMXTUUtR

Ady #BlackAdamTrailer @Fanverse21 Joaquin Phoenix clearly stated that he would only agree to return for a sequel if the script was good - so guess what ? Joker 2 will be good . Joaquin Phoenix clearly stated that he would only agree to return for a sequel if the script was good - so guess what ? Joker 2 will be good . https://t.co/JC2NYmGkbq

🦇 @gothamfreak_ i hope joker 2 doesn’t receive the same treatment as joker 1, they were calling it a incel film that’s gonna inspire mass shootings in theatres, most controversial movie you’ll ever see?! i hope joker 2 doesn’t receive the same treatment as joker 1, they were calling it a incel film that’s gonna inspire mass shootings in theatres, most controversial movie you’ll ever see?!

Ollie 🏹 @TheQuiver_ The idea of a Joker copycat or another person who thinks they’re Joker is far more interesting to me than another Harley Quinn. So I hope the title is alluding to that. The idea of a Joker copycat or another person who thinks they’re Joker is far more interesting to me than another Harley Quinn. So I hope the title is alluding to that. https://t.co/KoXxCq5WqJ

The title of the film is a reference to the delusional disorder that the protagonist suffers from. Some fans also speculated on Harley Quinn's involvement in the film.

The movie is expected to continue the journey of its titular character who, in the previous film, shot a popular comedian-host on television and was soon venerated by the public as a hero in a devastating final scene that captures the core of anarchy.

Joker plot, cast and other details

Joker received polarizing reviews from most critics and viewers upon its release in 2019. The synopsis of the film on Netflix reads:

''In 1981 Gotham City, a struggling, mentally ill comic battles to be seen. His life takes a dark, gut-wrenching turn after he lashes back at attackers.''

While some praised the visual aesthetics and thematic complexities of the film, many others took issue with the film's portrayal of the character and its anarchist theme. However, the film received almost unanimous praise for its performances, especially by Joaquin Phoenix, who received an Academy Award for Best Actor. Critics praised his portrayal of a tragic, deranged character neglected and humiliated by society who eventually ends up becoming a hero.

Apart from Joaquin Phoenix, the film stars numerous others in pivotal roles, including:

Robert De Niro as Murray Franklin

Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond

Frances Conroy as Penny Fleck

Brett Cullen as Thomas Wayne

Douglas Hodge as Alfred Pennyworth

Robert De Niro's cameo in the film also received high praise from critics. He plays a beloved comedian and talk show host. He is also an idol to protagonist Arthur Fleck.

Written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, the film is inspired by Martin Scorsese's early films like The King of Comedy and Taxi Driver, both of which featured Robert De Niro in lead roles. It has received numerous Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and many more.

With the sequel now officially confirmed, fans can expect another fascinating, emotionally complex take on the iconic villain. As of now, an official release date or trailer for the film has not been released, but they're expected to be out soon.

