"Super curious to see the Scorsese knockoff": Fans divided over Joker 2 reveal

Director Todd Phillips announced the sequel to his 2019 hit Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, titled Joker: Folie à Deux. Phoenix is expected to play the lead role in the film as Phillips shared a photo of the acclaimed actor reading the script in his Instagram post. Reactions to the announcement were, however, mixed, with some fans speculating whether the film will be a ''knockoff'' of a Martin Scorsese movie.
Read further ahead to see how fans reacted to the Joker 2 announcement by Todd Phillips.
Fans share mixed reactions to Joker 2 reveal
After the confirmation of Joker 2, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on what the film would be about. Many were not in favor of the sequel whilst criticizing the prequel for its problematic take on the character. Some, however, expressed enthusiasm. Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:
The title of the film is a reference to the delusional disorder that the protagonist suffers from. Some fans also speculated on Harley Quinn's involvement in the film.
The movie is expected to continue the journey of its titular character who, in the previous film, shot a popular comedian-host on television and was soon venerated by the public as a hero in a devastating final scene that captures the core of anarchy.
Joker plot, cast and other details
Joker received polarizing reviews from most critics and viewers upon its release in 2019. The synopsis of the film on Netflix reads:
''In 1981 Gotham City, a struggling, mentally ill comic battles to be seen. His life takes a dark, gut-wrenching turn after he lashes back at attackers.''
While some praised the visual aesthetics and thematic complexities of the film, many others took issue with the film's portrayal of the character and its anarchist theme. However, the film received almost unanimous praise for its performances, especially by Joaquin Phoenix, who received an Academy Award for Best Actor. Critics praised his portrayal of a tragic, deranged character neglected and humiliated by society who eventually ends up becoming a hero.
Apart from Joaquin Phoenix, the film stars numerous others in pivotal roles, including:
- Robert De Niro as Murray Franklin
- Zazie Beetz as Sophie Dumond
- Frances Conroy as Penny Fleck
- Brett Cullen as Thomas Wayne
- Douglas Hodge as Alfred Pennyworth
Robert De Niro's cameo in the film also received high praise from critics. He plays a beloved comedian and talk show host. He is also an idol to protagonist Arthur Fleck.
Written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, the film is inspired by Martin Scorsese's early films like The King of Comedy and Taxi Driver, both of which featured Robert De Niro in lead roles. It has received numerous Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and many more.
With the sequel now officially confirmed, fans can expect another fascinating, emotionally complex take on the iconic villain. As of now, an official release date or trailer for the film has not been released, but they're expected to be out soon.