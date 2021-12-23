'C'mon C'mon': 3 reasons why the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer cannot be missed

Joaquin Phoenix is back in action with the latest indie film C'mon C'mon. The black and white drama, written and directed by Mike Mills, stars Phoenix as an emotionally stunted radio DJ named Johnny. He unexpectedly gets tasked with taking care of his eccentric young nephew, Jesse. The two bond as they take a cross-country trip, interviewing children as a part of Johnny's job.

Phoenix delivers a stellar performance in 'C'mon C'mon'

The film can be rented via digital platforms from December 23, 2021, a month after opening in theaters. Here's why you shouldn't miss this new indie film.

1) The director's own life inspires the film

C’mon C’mon is deeply personal for director Mike Mills, who previously directed Beginners and 20th Century Women. His nine-year-old son sparked his most recent feature, C'mon C'mon. In an interview, Mills said:

“Having my kid exposed me to the world in a different way, bringing out things about myself, both that I wanted and kind of love, and also things I find that I don’t like and find really challenging.”

2) An real insight into parenting

C'mon C'mon is a statement on parenthood and raising children. When Johnny finds himself in the role of a surrogate father, he has to do everything in his power to ensure a memorable childhood for his nephew. The film explores the highs and lows of parenting and showcases the wonderful experience shared between a child and his caregiver.

3) Joaquin Phoenix is a perfect fit in the role of Johnny

Phoenix turns into something completely different after his disturbing role as the DC villain in The Joker. C'mon C'mon's Johnny requires a calmer, warmer and more parental presence and Phoenix delivers perfectly.

Phoenix's sensitive performance does justice to Johnny's role. He perfectly captures the eccentricities of the character of an emotionally stunted radio DJ. It is a welcome relief to have Phoenix back in roles like this after The Joker.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

