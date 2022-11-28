"What are you going to do about the Snyderverse?" DC fans flood James Gunn with questions after director promises more DCU TV shows

Director James Gunn has confirmed that DC's live-action and animated shows and films will be connected, which wasn't the case with the franchise's previous projects. On Sunday, November 27, the director responded to a fan's query about connecting the two universes and assured that ''the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation).''

James Gunn @JamesGunn Tanjiro Minaj @ALittle_Early @JamesGunn are you and your partner planning to give more DC character tv shows that’ll add to the story for the DCEU? @JamesGunn are you and your partner planning to give more DC character tv shows that’ll add to the story for the DCEU? Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation). twitter.com/alittle_early/… Yes, most definitely, the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation). twitter.com/alittle_early/…

Ever since Gunn confirmed the news, several DC fans have flooded the director with numerous questions about DC. One user asked Gunn about the future of the Snyderverse.

Carlos Pro SnyderBot #433519K @CarlosdaPro @JamesGunn What are you going to do about the Snyderverse. It is dead, or is there hope that we will get to finish the story WB started us on and set an expectation for? I'm still thankful for the Snydercut, but the story isn't finished yet. What are your thoughts on it? @JamesGunn What are you going to do about the Snyderverse. It is dead, or is there hope that we will get to finish the story WB started us on and set an expectation for? I'm still thankful for the Snydercut, but the story isn't finished yet. What are your thoughts on it?

Netizens flood James Gunn with questions as director promises more DCU TV shows

Several DC fans took to Twitter to ask James Gunn questions concerning the future of DC and DCEU projects. While some were happy to know that the live-action and animated works would be connected, others were confused and asked the director many questions.

While some asked if Gunn would continue to direct/write DC projects in the future, others asked questions related to Henry Cavill and Superman. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Mark Stephen Ford @MarkStephenFord @JamesGunn I’m worried. Will everything - movies, shows, animation, games - have to be in the same universe? Will we never get shows with their own universes like Harley Quinn and Young Justice again? Will every single TV show and game have to adhere to the same universe as the movies? @JamesGunn I’m worried. Will everything - movies, shows, animation, games - have to be in the same universe? Will we never get shows with their own universes like Harley Quinn and Young Justice again? Will every single TV show and game have to adhere to the same universe as the movies?

Obaid🏌️ @Superman_07_ @JamesGunn @JamesGunn Sir, Just one Question.. Will we get any projects written/ Directed by you in the future, or will you just be looking over them since you have alot more stuff now to do than ever? @JamesGunn Sir, Just one Question.. Will we get any projects written/ Directed by you in the future, or will you just be looking over them since you have alot more stuff now to do than ever? @JamesGunn

Revolver Ocelot @LiquidSnake0 @JamesGunn Will there still be some standalone animation or live-action shows that take place in separate worlds (like Harley Quinn)? @JamesGunn Will there still be some standalone animation or live-action shows that take place in separate worlds (like Harley Quinn)?

Robbie @TheRabidOpossum @JamesGunn @AjepArts Are there plans for games to be connected to the DCU as well, Mr. Gunn? @JamesGunn @AjepArts Are there plans for games to be connected to the DCU as well, Mr. Gunn?

Carlos Pro SnyderBot #433519K @CarlosdaPro @JamesGunn What are you going to do about the Snyderverse. It is dead, or is there hope that we will get to finish the story WB started us on and set an expectation for? I'm still thankful for the Snydercut, but the story isn't finished yet. What are your thoughts on it? @JamesGunn What are you going to do about the Snyderverse. It is dead, or is there hope that we will get to finish the story WB started us on and set an expectation for? I'm still thankful for the Snydercut, but the story isn't finished yet. What are your thoughts on it?

Louis Ville @CardVillen @JamesGunn Is all of this going to involve a reset in some way? How do you take what has been produced the last 10 years and somehow create a cohesive story without seemingly completely resetting everything? @JamesGunn Is all of this going to involve a reset in some way? How do you take what has been produced the last 10 years and somehow create a cohesive story without seemingly completely resetting everything?

❓❓0❓ @comicxbook @JamesGunn make Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 if you want a hit @JamesGunn make Zack Snyder's Justice League 2 if you want a hit

𝒉𝒄. @JacksonsHadid @JamesGunn There's a lot confusion around superman. Just tell us henry has contract for solo movie too? @JamesGunn There's a lot confusion around superman. Just tell us henry has contract for solo movie too?

croc @Croc_Block @JamesGunn Can we expect openly visible queer lead characters on the big screen?? @JamesGunn Can we expect openly visible queer lead characters on the big screen??

Ar’mon @ReverseFlash_i @JamesGunn Will we see a version of Thor in the Dcu among with the Greek Gods @JamesGunn Will we see a version of Thor in the Dcu among with the Greek Gods 👀 https://t.co/yHQbPBwpGE

James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were recently named CEOs and co-chairmen of DC Studios. Gunn will reportedly be in charge of the creative aspects of the upcoming projects, while Safran will deal with the business aspects. Regarding the appointment of Gunn and Safran, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement,

''DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe.''

The statement further read,

''Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.''

A quick look at James Gunn's filmography

Gunn's most recent release is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which focuses on the titular Guardians looking to find a special Christmas gift for their leader, who's devastated after his beloved Gamora left.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a 42-minute TV special that has garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, thanks to its fun and entertaining tone, quirky storyline, and performances by the cast. It stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan, among many others, in pivotal roles.

He had earlier directed Guardians of the Galaxy and its 2017 sequel, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Both films were massively successful and garnered high praise from critics for their distinctive style, humorous approach and tone, and performances by the actors. A third film, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, also directed by Gunn, is set to be released on May 5, 2023.

Gunn's other notable works include The Suicide Squad, Slither, and Super. He's also served as a director for shows like Peacemaker and The Tromaville Café.

Poll : 0 votes