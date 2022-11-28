"What are you going to do about the Snyderverse?" DC fans flood James Gunn with questions after director promises more DCU TV shows

Director James Gunn has confirmed that DC's live-action and animated shows and films will be connected, which wasn't the case with the franchise's previous projects. On Sunday, November 27, the director responded to a fan's query about connecting the two universes and assured that ''the DCU will be connected across film and TV (and animation).''
Ever since Gunn confirmed the news, several DC fans have flooded the director with numerous questions about DC. One user asked Gunn about the future of the Snyderverse.
Netizens flood James Gunn with questions as director promises more DCU TV shows
Several DC fans took to Twitter to ask James Gunn questions concerning the future of DC and DCEU projects. While some were happy to know that the live-action and animated works would be connected, others were confused and asked the director many questions.
While some asked if Gunn would continue to direct/write DC projects in the future, others asked questions related to Henry Cavill and Superman. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
James Gunn and producer Peter Safran were recently named CEOs and co-chairmen of DC Studios. Gunn will reportedly be in charge of the creative aspects of the upcoming projects, while Safran will deal with the business aspects. Regarding the appointment of Gunn and Safran, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement,
''DC has among the most entertaining, powerful, and iconic characters in the world and I am thrilled to have the singular and complementary talents of James and Peter joining our world-class team and overseeing the creative direction of the storied DC Universe.''
The statement further read,
''Their decades of experience in filmmaking, close ties to the creative community, and proven track record thrilling superhero fans around the globe make them uniquely qualified to develop a long-term strategy across film, TV, and animation, and take this iconic franchise to the next level of creative storytelling.''
A quick look at James Gunn's filmography
Gunn's most recent release is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which focuses on the titular Guardians looking to find a special Christmas gift for their leader, who's devastated after his beloved Gamora left.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a 42-minute TV special that has garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, thanks to its fun and entertaining tone, quirky storyline, and performances by the cast. It stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan, among many others, in pivotal roles.
He had earlier directed Guardians of the Galaxy and its 2017 sequel, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Both films were massively successful and garnered high praise from critics for their distinctive style, humorous approach and tone, and performances by the actors. A third film, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, also directed by Gunn, is set to be released on May 5, 2023.
Gunn's other notable works include The Suicide Squad, Slither, and Super. He's also served as a director for shows like Peacemaker and The Tromaville Café.