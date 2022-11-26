The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premiered on November 25, 2022, on Disney+.

The delightfully light-hearted take on the holiday season from James Gunn is a great new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) ever-expanding palette. The film was both a hilarious and beautiful representation of a Christmas miracle, and revolved around Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis' (Pom Klementieff) attempts at providing one for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

The plot kicks off with Mantis - technically Quill's sister - wanting to do something special for him in the spirit of Christmas, especially after seeing how he always misses the holiday season. This is supplemented by a sad story about how Quill tries to celebrate Christmas with Yondu (Michael Rooker) but is refused by the latter.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ending: How did Mantis salvage Christmas?

Following the lines of many great Christmas classics, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special also resolved the crisis by the end of the story, portraying how Quill did not have an exceptionally bad Christmas even as a child, unlike what Mantis and Drax had assumed.

The film begins with a story from Peter's past, where he is seen trying to give a gift to Yondu but being turned down furiously by the extraterrestrial. This prompts Mantis to plan an exceptional Christmas gift for Quill. She plans to surprise him with a "special someone," who turns out to be the legendary Kevin Bacon.

The majority of the film follows Drax and Mantis going to Earth to get Bacon, but by the end, Quill tries to reason with Bacon and finally sends him back to Earth.

On his way back, however, Bacon witnesses how the aliens have no idea about a proper Christmas. He therefore decides to give them a taste of the holidays by performing for all of them.

When asked about Mantis' extravagant attempts to make Quill's Christmas special, she reveals that she was also Ego's daughter, making her his sister. In response, Quill says:

"Mantis, that’s the greatest Christmas gift I could ever get."

Hence, by the end of the film, Quill having a family member turns out to be the greatest gift he could ever receive. Moreover, the ending also clarified Quill's "sad" story about Yondu.

It turns out that after Yondu had thrown away Quill's gift, he picked it up and saw it again. He liked it so much that he decided to actually indulge the young Peter in this celebration and gifted him the signature blasters that all The Guardians of the Galaxy fans are familiar with.

This concluded The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and made for an ending perfectly in tune with the spirit of the holiday season, as is typical of Christmas films.

The special concluded with a shot of Yondu and Peter teasing and joking around each other, completely immersed in the holiday spirit.

